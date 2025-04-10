ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when you thought robots would be doing all your chores by 2025? Well, we might not have flying cars yet, but we've got the next best thing: products that basically do your adulting for you. From gadgets that tackle tedious tasks while you scroll TikTok to tools that turn multi-step processes into "press one button and walk away" situations, each find proves we're living in the future – just a slightly less dramatic version than The Jetsons promised.

Imagine delegating your most annoying chores to items that actually get the job done without constant supervision or pep talks. No more standing guard over tasks like some kind of cleaning security detail. These finds handle everything from daily maintenance to deep cleaning while you focus on more important things (like finally watching that show everyone's been talking about). They're like having a personal assistant army, minus the awkward small talk and coffee runs. Because sometimes the best way to handle responsibilities is to find something else to handle them for you.