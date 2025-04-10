20 Products That Are Basically Doing Your Chores For You
Remember when you thought robots would be doing all your chores by 2025? Well, we might not have flying cars yet, but we've got the next best thing: products that basically do your adulting for you. From gadgets that tackle tedious tasks while you scroll TikTok to tools that turn multi-step processes into "press one button and walk away" situations, each find proves we're living in the future – just a slightly less dramatic version than The Jetsons promised.
Imagine delegating your most annoying chores to items that actually get the job done without constant supervision or pep talks. No more standing guard over tasks like some kind of cleaning security detail. These finds handle everything from daily maintenance to deep cleaning while you focus on more important things (like finally watching that show everyone's been talking about). They're like having a personal assistant army, minus the awkward small talk and coffee runs. Because sometimes the best way to handle responsibilities is to find something else to handle them for you.
Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Is The Fairy Godmother Of Footwear, Transforming Your Dirty Kicks Into Sparkling Treasures That'll Make Cinderella Jealous
Review: "This is my second time purchasing, love this stuff. Makes cleaning shoes so easy. The brush scrubs away dirt + other stains. Shoes smell and look great after. Good size, you only need a few drops for each shoe. 10/10 recommend." - Milly
Let The Fry Cooking Oil Solidifier Take The Greasy Grunt Work Off Your Hands, Transforming Messy Oil Into A Tidy Solid That's Easy To Dispose Of - No More Splatters, Spills, Or Sticky Messes
Review: "Super easy to use and works exactly as it says. Makes disposing of cooking oil so much easier and less messy. Definitely a must have!" - TJ Chapman
Thaw Frozen Meat In A Flash With The Meat Defroster, A Quick And Easy Solution That Saves You Time And Hassle In The Kitchen, Ensuring Your Meals Are Always On Schedule
Review: "My husband laughed at me when he saw what came in the Amazon delivery. But when it came to making a lat minute decision to defrost 3 lbs of frozen ground beef for dinner, it worked. Thr meat was evenly and defrosted faster. Great investment!" - Fun Finder
Outsource The Folding Frustration With The T-Shirt Folding Board, A Clever Contraption That Turns Laundry Day Into A Breeze, Folding Your Tees With Precision And Speed
Review: "I've been wanting this for a while and I finally bit the bullet! AND IT WAS TOTALLY WORTH IT!!!! I'm 23 and I really hate folding my clothes, primarily because they'll all come out in different shapes. It came super quick in the mail! It told me it was going to be here in a week and I literally got it the next day!" - SewingLips
This Wrinkle Releaser Spray Is The Travel Essential That Will Save You From Wrinkled Clothes And Embarrassing Fashion Moments – It's The Perfect Companion For Any Trip
Rake In The Convenience With Leaf Scoops, A Clever Tool That Makes Quick Work Of Yard Cleanup, Scooping Up Leaves With Ease And Saving You From The Backbreaking Bending
Review: "They are great and sturdy for picking up leaves and grass." - paul
Scrub Away The Dreaded Toilet Bowl Cleaning Chore With The Toilet Bowl Pumice Stone, A Powerful Tool That Effortlessly Removes Stubborn Stains And Mineral Deposits, Leaving Your Toilet Bowl Sparkling Like New
Review: "wow! they work awesome! I have brand new toilets and within weeks they had the same ring around them as the old ones did. I clean them regularly too, even tho it doesn't look like it. You know your getting old when a cleaning product excites you. my toilets look new again and very simple" - kristy
Automation takes center stage as we explore more ways to let technology tackle your to-do list. Whether conquering cleaning challenges or managing maintenance tasks, these next finds prove sometimes the smartest way to work is to let something else do it.
Say "Adios" To Those Pesky Flies And Maggots With This Garbage Guard Trash Can Insect Killer. Your Bin Will Be A No-Fly Zone!
Review: "We did what someone else suggested, tied to container and has works fantastic. We had temperatures hit the 100 indices in May and started seeing lots of flies and maggots. YUCK!!! As soon as we attached this, it worked immediately. We are in Louisiana where it is hot as hell, and this had worked amazingly. We even use fly bags near area of garbage, but useless--they'd still get into container (even though has lid). Using this has changed our lives. So happy to find and will probably never be without it." - Gin
Don't Stress About The Mess, I've Got This. Bathroom Cleaning Spray Will Make It Spotless.
Review: "I have asthma and many of the typical bathroom cleaners hurt my lungs. This one doesn't and it gets rid of soap scum just as well or better than the harsher spray cleaners. I like the refreshing smell it leaves, too." - Janet Patterson
Ditch The Plumber And Embrace The Peace Of Mind That Comes With These Tubshroom & Sinkshroom Drain Protectors
Review: "After trying several other types in brands, I decided to go with this product. I was very surprised that it actually worked as it stated. Catches every hair, and does not allow the drain to back up. Highly recommended." - Chris Coleman
Give Your Houseplants The TLC They Deserve With Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes, A Convenient And Mess-Free Way To Deliver Essential Nutrients, Promoting Healthy Growth And Vibrant Blooms
Review: "Though I've been sure to give it steady water and sun, in February I noticed all the leaves of my spider plant were tilted to the side as if the stalks were too heavy for it to hold up. So I got the plant food sticks, and though the directions said give four I only gave it two spikes to start (one plant food spike on each side of the pot) and after about a month and a half you can see how Happy it looks now. I was so worried about my little plant." - Stephanie
Keep Your Washing Machine In Tip-Top Shape With The Washing Machine Cleaner, A Powerful Formula That Blasts Away Built-Up Detergent, Fabric Softener, And Odors, Ensuring Your Clothes Come Out Cleaner And Fresher
Review: "I first received this product as a free sample when I purchased my Whirlpool washing machine which includes a "clean with affresh" cycle. Since then, I have been using these for over 10 years. Its super simple, you just toss the tablet directly into the washing barrel - NOT where you put liquid detergent. I particularly like to run the Affresh cleaning cycle after I wash my dogs blankets and bedding. I feel like it helps remove any remaining odor and rinses out the excess hair." - Sadie
Give Your Produce A Pristine Makeover With The Fruit And Vegetable Purifier Washing Machine, A Cutting-Edge Cleaner That Scrubs Away Dirt, Bacteria, And Pesticides, Leaving Your Fruits And Veggies Squeaky Clean And Safe To Devour
Review: "I’ve had my eye on one of these for a while and I’m impressed with how it works. The water after was gross! Easy to use. Rechargeable and comes with a charging dock. Very good for the price and sturdy! Will be using this for a long time!" - Lori Smith
Let The Heavy Duty Degreaser Cleaner Spray Do The Tough Cleaning For You, Blasting Away Grease And Grime With Ease, Leaving Surfaces Spotless And Sparkling
Review: "I have never used a product that Actually worked as well as Easy-Off heavy duty cleaner Degreaser. I dreaded cleaning the stainless steel vents in the hood above my stovetop. No longer! This cleaner is amazing! Buy it! You will not be sorry!" - Anita S
The revolution against manual labor marches on with items that turn tiresome tasks into background processes. From smart solutions to clever automations, these upcoming finds demonstrate why working harder isn't always as effective as working smarter.
This Electric Nonstick Rice Cooker Is The Kitchen Assistant You Never Knew You Needed, Turning Even The Most Rice-Challenged Into Culinary Heroes
Review: "I dont know why its so hard to make rice for me but this jist solved all my problems literally so easy especially the fact that u just plug it in and leave it alone it does ALL the work and your rice comes out perfect for a 1:1 ratio of rice to water." - Matthew
Kick Foot Fungus And Odor To The Curb With The Shoe Deodorizer Spray, A Potent Formula That Freshens And Sanitizes Your Shoes, Eliminating The Stink And The Hassle
Review: "One of the best purchases I have ever made. The awful stench emanating from the work boots and sneakers has finally been conquered . My porch no longer makes you gag when you walk in. Clean fresh smell is pleasant and the effects are instant and lasting." - ntobes
Streamline Your Kitchen Cleanup With The Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, A Clever Contraption That Holds And Dries Your Dishes, Pots, And Pans, Keeping Your Countertops Clutter-Free And Your Sanity Intact - One Less Chore To Worry About!
Review: "My sink has two sides that are different sizes but I can use it on either side and it holds everything easily, and rolls up to stash under the sink when everything is dry. Very sturdy and looks beautiful!" - Flamingo Girl
Ditch The Overwatering Guilt And The Underwatering Worries With This Simple Yet Effective Soil Moisture Meter
The Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Is The Kitchen Ninja That Silently Banishes Those Lingering Garlic And Onion Odors From Your Hands
Review: "I was skeptical but decided to try it since it was affordable. This works! I don't go to bed with my hands smelling like onions and garlic anymore" - Bre
Say Goodbye To Tedious Cleaning And Hello To A Sparkling Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliance Contact Paper, A Clever Cover That Repels Fingerprints, Smudges, And Spills, Making Maintenance A Breeze
Review: "Great value for the money, easy to install, made a world of a different for an old appliance I could not change in my kitchen. Recommend it." - ALICIA G.