Remember when you thought robots would be doing all your chores by 2025? Well, we might not have flying cars yet, but we've got the next best thing: products that basically do your adulting for you. From gadgets that tackle tedious tasks while you scroll TikTok to tools that turn multi-step processes into "press one button and walk away" situations, each find proves we're living in the future – just a slightly less dramatic version than The Jetsons promised.

Imagine delegating your most annoying chores to items that actually get the job done without constant supervision or pep talks. No more standing guard over tasks like some kind of cleaning security detail. These finds handle everything from daily maintenance to deep cleaning while you focus on more important things (like finally watching that show everyone's been talking about). They're like having a personal assistant army, minus the awkward small talk and coffee runs. Because sometimes the best way to handle responsibilities is to find something else to handle them for you.

Dirty sneakers transformed to clean with chore-saving product, showing before and after comparison.

Review: "This is my second time purchasing, love this stuff. Makes cleaning shoes so easy. The brush scrubs away dirt + other stains. Shoes smell and look great after. Good size, you only need a few drops for each shoe. 10/10 recommend." - Milly

    FryAway oil solidifier transforms cooking oil waste into solids for easy disposal, simplifying kitchen cleaning chores.

    Review: "Super easy to use and works exactly as it says. Makes disposing of cooking oil so much easier and less messy. Definitely a must have!" - TJ Chapman

    Chore-simplifying tool holding packaged food in water to thaw efficiently.

    Review: "My husband laughed at me when he saw what came in the Amazon delivery. But when it came to making a lat minute decision to defrost 3 lbs of frozen ground beef for dinner, it worked. Thr meat was evenly and defrosted faster. Great investment!" - Fun Finder

    Clothes folding board and neatly folded shirts, simplifying laundry chores.

    Review: "I've been wanting this for a while and I finally bit the bullet! AND IT WAS TOTALLY WORTH IT!!!! I'm 23 and I really hate folding my clothes, primarily because they'll all come out in different shapes. It came super quick in the mail! It told me it was going to be here in a week and I literally got it the next day!" - SewingLips

    Wrinkled and wrinkle-free blue t-shirt comparison, showcasing a product that simplifies chores.

    Review: "This product makes life so much simpler. Does a good job on most fabrics of quickly getting out wrinkles that occur from hanging in a tight closet, being folded, etc... I recommend." - Diane

    Person using a yellow leaf scooper tool, effortlessly clearing leaves from the lawn, showcasing chore-easing products.

    Review: "They are great and sturdy for picking up leaves and grass." - paul

    Before and after comparison of a cleaned toilet, illustrating product effectiveness in doing chores.

    Review: "wow! they work awesome! I have brand new toilets and within weeks they had the same ring around them as the old ones did. I clean them regularly too, even tho it doesn't look like it. You know your getting old when a cleaning product excites you. my toilets look new again and very simple" - kristy

    Automation takes center stage as we explore more ways to let technology tackle your to-do list. Whether conquering cleaning challenges or managing maintenance tasks, these next finds prove sometimes the smartest way to work is to let something else do it.
    #8

    Say "Adios" To Those Pesky Flies And Maggots With This Garbage Guard Trash Can Insect Killer. Your Bin Will Be A No-Fly Zone!

    Chore-easing device attached inside a garbage can to maintain freshness and reduce odor.

    Review: "We did what someone else suggested, tied to container and has works fantastic. We had temperatures hit the 100 indices in May and started seeing lots of flies and maggots. YUCK!!! As soon as we attached this, it worked immediately. We are in Louisiana where it is hot as hell, and this had worked amazingly. We even use fly bags near area of garbage, but useless--they'd still get into container (even though has lid). Using this has changed our lives. So happy to find and will probably never be without it." - Gin

    #9

    Don't Stress About The Mess, I've Got This. Bathroom Cleaning Spray Will Make It Spotless.

    "Before and after cleaning product demonstration in a utility sink."

    Review: "I have asthma and many of the typical bathroom cleaners hurt my lungs. This one doesn't and it gets rid of soap scum just as well or better than the harsher spray cleaners. I like the refreshing smell it leaves, too." - Janet Patterson

    #10

    Ditch The Plumber And Embrace The Peace Of Mind That Comes With These Tubshroom & Sinkshroom Drain Protectors

    Bathtub hair catcher showing before and after cleaning, simplifies chores.

    Review: "After trying several other types in brands, I decided to go with this product. I was very surprised that it actually worked as it stated. Catches every hair, and does not allow the drain to back up. Highly recommended." - Chris Coleman

    Before and after of a healthy spider plant, highlighting product effectiveness in doing your chores.

    Review: "Though I've been sure to give it steady water and sun, in February I noticed all the leaves of my spider plant were tilted to the side as if the stalks were too heavy for it to hold up. So I got the plant food sticks, and though the directions said give four I only gave it two spikes to start (one plant food spike on each side of the pot) and after about a month and a half you can see how Happy it looks now. I was so worried about my little plant." - Stephanie

    If your green thumb is calling for this contraption, check out these 23 Plant Parent Must-Haves To Help Your Indoor Jungle Thrive.

    Affresh washing machine cleaner package and an open washing machine drum, simplifying your household chores.

    Review: "I first received this product as a free sample when I purchased my Whirlpool washing machine which includes a "clean with affresh" cycle. Since then, I have been using these for over 10 years. Its super simple, you just toss the tablet directly into the washing barrel - NOT where you put liquid detergent. I particularly like to run the Affresh cleaning cycle after I wash my dogs blankets and bedding. I feel like it helps remove any remaining odor and rinses out the excess hair." - Sadie

    Gadget simplifying cleaning amid grapes and on a wooden table, part of products easing chores.

    Review: "I’ve had my eye on one of these for a while and I’m impressed with how it works. The water after was gross! Easy to use. Rechargeable and comes with a charging dock. Very good for the price and sturdy! Will be using this for a long time!" - Lori Smith

    Before and after of a stove cleaned, showcasing a product doing chores for you.

    Review: "I have never used a product that Actually worked as well as Easy-Off heavy duty cleaner Degreaser. I dreaded cleaning the stainless steel vents in the hood above my stovetop. No longer! This cleaner is amazing! Buy it! You will not be sorry!" - Anita S

    The revolution against manual labor marches on with items that turn tiresome tasks into background processes. From smart solutions to clever automations, these upcoming finds demonstrate why working harder isn't always as effective as working smarter.

    Rice cooker with cooked rice, simplifying your chores effortlessly.

    Review: "I dont know why its so hard to make rice for me but this jist solved all my problems literally so easy especially the fact that u just plug it in and leave it alone it does ALL the work and your rice comes out perfect for a 1:1 ratio of rice to water." - Matthew

    Shoe freshening spray inside black shoes, part of products doing chores for you.

    Review: "One of the best purchases I have ever made. The awful stench emanating from the work boots and sneakers has finally been conquered . My porch no longer makes you gag when you walk in. Clean fresh smell is pleasant and the effects are instant and lasting." - ntobes

    Dish rack for easy drying over kitchen sinks, simplifying chores by organizing glassware efficiently.

    Review: "My sink has two sides that are different sizes but I can use it on either side and it holds everything easily, and rolls up to stash under the sink when everything is dry. Very sturdy and looks beautiful!" - Flamingo Girl

    #18

    Ditch The Overwatering Guilt And The Underwatering Worries With This Simple Yet Effective Soil Moisture Meter

    Green moisture meter in potted plants, showing dryness levels to simplify plant care chores.

    Review: "I have multiple plants in different types of pots to hold moisture and terracotta to let moisture out faster. Its seems accurate with its measurements and plants predicted to have more moisture in the soil were read that way and vice versa. Vary helpful tool!" - Stephanie

    Metal soap bar labeled "Rub Away" on kitchen counter, next to a yellow sponge, helps with chores.

    Review: "I was skeptical but decided to try it since it was affordable. This works! I don't go to bed with my hands smelling like onions and garlic anymore" - Bre

    Before and after of a refrigerator cleaned with a product that simplifies chores.

    Review: "Great value for the money, easy to install, made a world of a different for an old appliance I could not change in my kitchen. Recommend it." - ALICIA G.

