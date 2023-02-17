Professor Gives A Late Penalty For An Assignment Submitted 14 Minutes Before The Due Date

Sometimes it seems that fair professors are a dying breed. Of course, that’s not exactly true, but certain educators are so unreasonable they make you forget about the rational ones.

Redditor u/videoresume recently told the ‘Mildly Infuriating‘ community about having to deal with a somewhat preposterous faculty member. The student submitted their assignment with time to spare and still had points deducted for being late. The professor came back with an absurd answer, which created quite a buzz in the comment section.

Some unfair professors make studying even harder than it is, especially when it comes to deadlines

This student submitted their assignment on time yet the professor deducted points for being late nevertheless

People online had plenty to say about the situation and came up with similar examples to show how absurd it is