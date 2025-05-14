Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Exhausted Paramedic Races From Emergency To Family Dinner, Gets Scolded For Daring To Be Late
Exhausted paramedic sitting inside ambulance next to stretcher, preparing after a long emergency shift.
Family, Relationships

Exhausted Paramedic Races From Emergency To Family Dinner, Gets Scolded For Daring To Be Late

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think being a literal life-saver would buy you some slack at the family dinner table, but apparently, not if you’re wearing the wrong outfit or are 20 minutes late. Imagine pouring your emotional energy into high-stakes calls all day, making gut-wrenching decisions that determine whether people live or die, only to be scolded about it.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) recounted how an emotionally taxing shift snowballed into a meltdown at his sister-in-law’s birthday dinner. What started as a compromise to please his partner turned into a guilt trip he hadn’t booked a seat for.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    A critical care paramedic arrived late and exhausted to his sister-in-law’s birthday dinner after a draining shift

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After realizing he had a very tight shift, his partner urged him to pick up another shift that would allow him make it to the celebration

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Expensive_Log_6636

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    His day was incredibly difficult, but despite his efforts to attend, his in-laws criticized him for his appearance and lateness

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Expensive_Log_6636

    Image credits: Keira Burton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When he tried to explain the reason for his lateness and the fact that he was still in his uniform, they accused him of making the celebration all about himself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Expensive_Log_6636

    Overwhelmed, he left the dinner early, only to be told by his partner that the in-laws were furious that he left

    The OP works as a specialist paramedic, often the last line of support for life-threatening calls. His sister-in-law was going to celebrate her birthday and had booked a meal at a restaurant, however, on his partner’s urging, he changed his work assignment just to attend a birthday dinner, despite initially declining due to his 10-hour shift.

    Sadly, the day was brutal. He worked in a stressed healthcare system and a distressing emergency call meant he clocked out late and arrived at the restaurant twenty minutes late and still in uniform. Instead of understanding, he was met with sarcasm and passive-aggressive digs from his sister-in-law. She mocked his appearance and lateness, and things went downhill from there.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When he declined to share the disturbing call details, her husband claimed he was “just making excuses.” The sister-in-law snapped that her birthday wasn’t the time for the OP to prioritize his job. She criticized him for not planning better, and the OP explained he was the only advanced paramedic on duty and couldn’t leave mid-crisis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Already emotionally frayed, he broke down in tears and retreated to the bathroom. His partner found him, comforted him, and agreed he could go home. However, when he returned home, he reported that the brother-in-law and sister-in-law were furious and demanded he apologized to them.

    Image credits: Quark Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    NASRA acknowledges that paramedics often face emotional burnout due to limited resources and a lack of adequate organizational support. They explain that it can lead to conditions like compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress. Key symptoms include exhaustion, reduced empathy, irritability, anxiety, and a diminished sense of purpose.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meadows Psychology expounds more on compassion fatigue which they refer to as the emotional, physical, and psychological toll experienced by those who support others through trauma. Recognizing its signs allows individuals to self-monitor and take steps toward managing it.

    They state that compassion fatigue can strain personal relationships by creating emotional distance as it could affect family dynamics through increased tension and communication breakdowns. For professionals like paramedics, this underscores how workplace stress can ripple into home life, making emotional support systems even more crucial.

    Forbes highlights that high-stakes professions, across all sectors, typically involve intense pressure, long hours, and the expectation of constant availability. They advise individuals in these roles to actively prioritize their time and tasks to protect their health and maintain personal boundaries. This is especially relevant for frontline workers like paramedics, who face constant high-stress scenarios.

    Netizens sided with the paramedic, strongly criticizing both his partner and his sister-in-law. They emphasized that he made a significant effort to attend despite a tough day, and that he was treated unfairly by the family.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the partner should have defended the paramedic more strongly? We would love to know your thoughts!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His partner also demanded he apologize to his siblings, but netizens disagreed and pointed out that the author was being treated unfairly

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    6

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be so touched that someone with so much stress and ex̌haustion on their shoulders came to my birthday, I would also be ashamed if I thought they did so out of a misplaced sense of obligation toward me when what they really needed was a good rest. What is wrong with people? The level of main character me me me is getting unbearable?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has a husband problem. SIL and BIL are just the attachments to it.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SIL should imagine repeating her comments in front of the person who made the emergency call. "Yes, I know you have multiple stab wounds but not everything is about you. It's my BIRTHDAY!"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be so touched that someone with so much stress and ex̌haustion on their shoulders came to my birthday, I would also be ashamed if I thought they did so out of a misplaced sense of obligation toward me when what they really needed was a good rest. What is wrong with people? The level of main character me me me is getting unbearable?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has a husband problem. SIL and BIL are just the attachments to it.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SIL should imagine repeating her comments in front of the person who made the emergency call. "Yes, I know you have multiple stab wounds but not everything is about you. It's my BIRTHDAY!"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda