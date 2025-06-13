ADVERTISEMENT

David Guerrero, known as @dgphotoholic, is a street photographer who captures striking portraits of people he meets around the world. His friendly, fast-paced style has taken him through cities across the U.S. and beyond, where he turns everyday encounters into powerful, personal images.

In this article, we’re showing his work from American cities like Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Phoenix, and more. Along with each final portrait, you’ll see behind-the-scenes moments—when David first talks to people on the street, capturing their real reactions, curiosity, and connection.

More info: Instagram | x.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man in brown suit and purple hat showing candid reaction and posed portrait captured by photographer.

dgphotoholic Report

    #2

    US postal worker in uniform captured candidly before stunning portrait in natural outdoor lighting by photographer

    dgphotoholic Report

    #3

    Left image shows a woman’s candid reaction sitting on a bench, right image captures her stunning portrait with a confident pose.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #4

    Man in a black suit captured candidly outdoors before a stunning portrait photo by the photographer capturing candid reactions

    dgphotoholic Report

    #5

    Young woman in floral top and pink pants captured by photographer, showing candid reactions and stunning portrait.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #6

    Split image showing candid reaction of a smiling woman with red hair before stunning portrait photoshoot outdoors.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #7

    Construction worker in high-visibility gear holding a stop sign in candid moments before stunning portraits

    dgphotoholic Report

    #8

    Young woman walking with her dog on a city street and candid portrait captured moments before with her pet.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #9

    Woman in a cowboy hat captured candidly and in a stunning portrait by photographer moments before capturing strangers' reactions

    dgphotoholic Report

    #10

    Young woman in a denim jacket with candid expression sitting outdoors and later captured in a stunning portrait by photographer

    dgphotoholic Report

    #11

    Two photos side by side showing candid reactions and stunning portraits of police officers in uniform outdoors.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #12

    Young woman with curly hair captured in candid moment and stunning portrait by photographer showcasing natural expressions

    dgphotoholic Report

    #13

    Young woman in a black top captured candidly outdoors and in a stunning portrait showcasing photographer captures candid reactions of strangers.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #14

    Police officer wearing reflective vest and glasses smiling in candid moment captured before stunning portrait.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #15

    Candid reactions of a woman on the beach moments before photographer captures stunning portraits outdoors.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #16

    Photographer captures candid reactions of a man and child outdoors moments before stunning portraits on a city sidewalk.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #17

    An elderly couple wearing white overalls share candid, loving moments captured in stunning street portraits by a photographer.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #18

    Candid reactions of a woman on city street moments before stunning portrait capture by photographer.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #19

    Woman holding coffee cup outdoors and close-up portrait with natural light, showcasing candid reactions before stunning portraits.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #20

    Young woman in a red checkered dress sitting on a park bench and a stunning portrait capturing candid reactions.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #21

    Young woman wearing a lanyard captured candid moments before stunning portraits by the photographer outdoors and up close.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #22

    Man holding helmet at a racetrack and candid portrait showing natural expressions captured by photographer.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #23

    Man walking a dog and then captured in a stunning portrait, showcasing candid reactions before photography session.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #24

    Young woman in a black dress outdoors showing candid reactions moments before a stunning portrait photograph.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #25

    Young woman wearing headphones captured candidly outdoors before a stunning portraits photoshoot session.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #26

    Pilot in leather jacket and cap, captured candidly moments before stunning portrait by photographer.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #27

    Man with long hair and beard wearing sunglasses and black shirt, captured in candid portraits by photographer outdoors.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #28

    Young woman wearing glasses and cap with camera gear, captured moments before stunning portrait photography session.

    dgphotoholic Report

    #29

    Young woman wearing headphones holding phone candidly on street before stunning portrait photo session

    dgphotoholic Report

    #30

    Woman wearing yellow glasses and black tank top reacts candidly before photographer captures stunning portrait outdoors

    dgphotoholic Report

