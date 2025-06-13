ADVERTISEMENT

David Guerrero, known as @dgphotoholic, is a street photographer who captures striking portraits of people he meets around the world. His friendly, fast-paced style has taken him through cities across the U.S. and beyond, where he turns everyday encounters into powerful, personal images.

In this article, we’re showing his work from American cities like Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Phoenix, and more. Along with each final portrait, you’ll see behind-the-scenes moments—when David first talks to people on the street, capturing their real reactions, curiosity, and connection.

