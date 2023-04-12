Street photography captures the essence and beauty of everyday life. And two Facebook groups, Street Photography Cartier-Bresson Inspired and The World Wide Street Photography Club, invite people from all around the globe to showcase the best shots they've taken.

As the name suggests, the Street Photography Cartier-Bresson Inspired group is a homage to the work of the legendary Henri Cartier-Bresson, who is widely considered the father of modern photojournalism. The group's members post images that reflect his signature style of capturing candid moments that appear both spontaneous and precise. The World Wide Street Photography Club, on the other hand, is a more diverse group, with folks sharing their personal approach to the art form.

Both groups, however, do an excellent job of painting our surroundings in a different light. So check out these stunning images we collected for you!