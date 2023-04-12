123 Of The Most Fascinating Pictures Shared On These Street Photography Groups
Street photography captures the essence and beauty of everyday life. And two Facebook groups, Street Photography Cartier-Bresson Inspired and The World Wide Street Photography Club, invite people from all around the globe to showcase the best shots they've taken.
As the name suggests, the Street Photography Cartier-Bresson Inspired group is a homage to the work of the legendary Henri Cartier-Bresson, who is widely considered the father of modern photojournalism. The group's members post images that reflect his signature style of capturing candid moments that appear both spontaneous and precise. The World Wide Street Photography Club, on the other hand, is a more diverse group, with folks sharing their personal approach to the art form.
Both groups, however, do an excellent job of painting our surroundings in a different light. So check out these stunning images we collected for you!
Pigeon Man
Omg the pic is awesome but i would die if I were him
The Tramp
"I dont look like this- do I look like this?"
A Long Way
First thought it was sad, but it's quite inspiring actually. Bless her
From The Life Of Cats
Asakusa / Tokyo 2023
Paris April 2023
Bern
A Life. Hanoi, Vietnam
Street Kids, China, 2012
Perú
I hope in person this is a little less tiring
New York City
Is this rain? Cause if it is wow, gorgeous! If it's not, wow, gorgeous anyway
Antwerpen
"Homeless Veteran"
Laruns, France
Don't go there!!! What about horror movies guys
Shenna Is A Punk Rocker...edinburgh
Soho, London 2021
Venezuela
Spotted In A Museum
Vegetarian Festival Phuket, Thailand
Ollantaytambo, Peru
Kolkata. March 8th, 2023
Tullamore Ireland
1950s Frozen In Time
Retired Fisherman
Bet he has a lot of stories to tell, not sure about the patience to do it tho
Why Is This Line Not Moving?
Where is that pic of the dog pulling a statue dog's tail??? A match made in heaven
Por Aí
Through The Streets Of The Center Of Tallinn, The Capital Of Estonia
Even the girl with a pearl earring has a part time to survive
Tea For Two
I Carry The Load! Gaurav Freeman India
Athens,2008
Street Photography
Homemade Fun! Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 1989 Leica M6, Noctilux, Tmy
Venezia/Venice, Summer2022
Shoe Shine Boys, Ensenada, 1963
Saint Paul’s Cathedral London Leica Q2
Kolkata. March 8th, 2023
An Anxious Child In The Street Of Lualaba Province Drc
The boy stayed amaze by foreigners like us in their village. He was very anxious that his mother wont see him along with us. He is eyeing his mother at a distant