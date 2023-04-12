Street photography captures the essence and beauty of everyday life. And two Facebook groups, Street Photography Cartier-Bresson Inspired and The World Wide Street Photography Club, invite people from all around the globe to showcase the best shots they've taken.

As the name suggests, the Street Photography Cartier-Bresson Inspired group is a homage to the work of the legendary Henri Cartier-Bresson, who is widely considered the father of modern photojournalism. The group's members post images that reflect his signature style of capturing candid moments that appear both spontaneous and precise. The World Wide Street Photography Club, on the other hand, is a more diverse group, with folks sharing their personal approach to the art form.

Both groups, however, do an excellent job of painting our surroundings in a different light. So check out these stunning images we collected for you!

#1

Pigeon Man

Eitan Daniel Raz Report

Take me to dinner first
16 minutes ago

Omg the pic is awesome but i would die if I were him

#2

The Tramp

Nikos Esmeroglou Report

Take me to dinner first
15 minutes ago

"I dont look like this- do I look like this?"

#3

A Long Way

Nataliia Kochnieva Report

Take me to dinner first
13 minutes ago

First thought it was sad, but it's quite inspiring actually. Bless her

#4

From The Life Of Cats

Arkadiy Kurta Report

#5

Asakusa / Tokyo 2023

Giordano Fabien Report

#6

Paris April 2023

Regina Trumpokaitiene Report

#7

Bern

Patrik Lev Report

#8

A Life. Hanoi, Vietnam

Nikos Esmeroglou Report

#9

Street Kids, China, 2012

Robin Marsupilami Report

#10

Perú

Thérèse Bouvattier Report

Take me to dinner first
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I hope in person this is a little less tiring

#11

New York City

Ken Nadle Report

Take me to dinner first
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Is this rain? Cause if it is wow, gorgeous! If it's not, wow, gorgeous anyway

#12

Antwerpen

Dirk Thiebaut Report

#13

"Homeless Veteran"

Drew Cunningham Report

#14

Laruns, France

Linda Vanderstukken Report

#15

Dave Bottoms Report

Take me to dinner first
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Don't go there!!! What about horror movies guys

#16

Shenna Is A Punk Rocker...edinburgh

Urwärs Stefan Hamreus Report

#17

Soho, London 2021

Sam Benari Report

#18

Иван Добромиров Report

#19

Venezuela

Edwin Boon Report

#20

Morena Tomicic Zufic Report

#21

Spotted In A Museum

John Downs Report

#22

Vegetarian Festival Phuket, Thailand

Dan Walsh Report

#23

Ollantaytambo, Peru

Charles Hsieh Report

#24

Kolkata. March 8th, 2023

Niklas Lindskog Report

#25

Tullamore Ireland

Kinga Mazurek Report

#26

1950s Frozen In Time

Rod Oliveira Report

#27

Evgenia Dobrushina Report

#28

Retired Fisherman

Kopi Pait Kopi Pait Report

Take me to dinner first
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Bet he has a lot of stories to tell, not sure about the patience to do it tho

#29

Why Is This Line Not Moving?

Jack Januszkiewicz Report

Take me to dinner first
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Where is that pic of the dog pulling a statue dog's tail??? A match made in heaven

#30

Por Aí

Rica Mendez Report

#31

Through The Streets Of The Center Of Tallinn, The Capital Of Estonia

Daniel Peterburg Report

Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 minute ago

Even the girl with a pearl earring has a part time to survive

#32

Tea For Two

Rob Davis Report

#33

I Carry The Load! Gaurav Freeman India

Gaurav Freeman Report

#34

Athens,2008

Filoktitis Salaminios Report

#35

Street Photography

Dave Bottoms Report

#36

Homemade Fun! Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 1989 Leica M6, Noctilux, Tmy

Tina Manley Report

#37

Venezia/Venice, Summer2022

Damir Sehovic Report

#38

Shoe Shine Boys, Ensenada, 1963

Doug Bates Report

#39

Saint Paul’s Cathedral London Leica Q2

Paolo Belloni Report

#40

Kolkata. March 8th, 2023

Niklas Lindskog Report

#41

An Anxious Child In The Street Of Lualaba Province Drc

The boy stayed amaze by foreigners like us in their village. He was very anxious that his mother wont see him along with us. He is eyeing his mother at a distant

Julius Lagcao Report

#42

A Little Intentional Camera Movement Can Help Bring A Different Feel To Street Scenes

Dave Carl Lawrence Report

#43

His Family Now

John Doutch Report

#44

Shanghai 2013

Peo Hossmark Report

#45

Play

Kacrut Fotografi Report

#46

Stairway To Heaven

Mauro Valla Report

#47

Notre Dame, Before The Fire

Rodrigo Palacios Barros Report

#48

Street Photography

Bonnie Jaffe Report

#49

Loss

Lesław Pietrzak Report

#50

"Early Breakfast" -- New Orleans

Jackson McDonald Report

#51

"Chasing The Last Rays Of The Day, One Catch At A Time."

Sameer M Shah Report

#52

Street Photography

An-Tsun Hsueh Report

#53

A Street Folk Singer At His Performance, Golden Forte, Jaisalmir, Rajasthan 2015

Debasish Dey Report

#54

29.10. 2009 Eflani

Yasemin Akşit Report

#55

Alta Acqua Bookshop, Venice, 2016

Cédric Lopez Report

#56

Street Photography

Soumya Chakraborty Report

#57

Omaggio A Elliot Erwitt

Michele Piccinno Report

#58

Time Off For Spirituality: Mid-Town Manhattan NYC - 2023

Arlen Nercessian Report

#59

Vegetarian Festival Phuket, Thailand

Dan Walsh Report

#60

Havana, Cuba

Mark Schumann Report

#61

Folkestone, Kent. 1974

Stephen Gavin Report

#62

St. Petersburg

Bülent Zeren Report

#63

Morena Tomicic Zufic Report

#64

Ron Lee Report

#65

Charlie Grindrod Report

#66

Eugen Imbrescu Report

#67

Rush Hour

Jack Januszkiewicz Report

#68

Street Photography

Andy Barber Report

#69

Fatima

Christian Klein Report

#70

St. Paul's / London

Andy Gardner Report

#71

Street Photography

Martínez Claudio Report

#72

Two Happy Po's (Sir's) In Manila Philippines

Shivshanker Shenoy Report

#73

Appalachian Porch Music

Stephen Uhraney Report

#74

Drawing

Roberto Tanzilli Report

#75

Somewhere In Dhaka, Bangladesh

Shahriar Srabon Report

#76

Street Photography

Anna Melis Report

#77

Mother

Mother