We’re happy to share a new series of street photography by Turkish photographer Serkan Tekin. His work often captures funny, unexpected, and unusual moments from everyday life.

As Serkan says himself: “I love humor, weirdness, and mind games in all forms of art. I have been on the streets since I realized that there were too many of these things in the flow of the streets. The streets are truly a playground.”

Scroll down to see the latest selection of his images, and if you’re curious to explore more, don’t miss our previous posts featuring his earlier works.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | opensea.io

#1

Mural of a headless man in a brown suit holding a gift box, showcasing entertaining street photographs timing.

    #2

    Street photograph of a poster with a fiery tree and text God Is An Astronaut under leafless trees and a partly cloudy sky.

    #3

    Artistic metal gate with human and animal figures, framing pedestrians in a snowy street photograph highlighting perfect timing.

    #4

    Puddle on street reflecting eyes, creating an entertaining street photograph showing perfect timing and unique perspective.

    #5

    Black cat perfectly timed looking through railings with crowd of people and stairs in street photograph.

    #6

    Woman seen through distorted glass panels creating abstract shadows in entertaining street photographs showcasing perfect timing.

    #7

    Person walking among large concrete blocks in an urban setting, captured with perfect timing for entertaining street photography.

    #8

    Black cat sitting behind a dusty glass window in a street photograph capturing perfect timing and reflections.

    #9

    Cat tail perfectly timed next to an umbrella on a street, showcasing entertaining street photography timing.

    #10

    Man lying on a low stone wall in bright sunlight, wearing a blue shirt and a protective face mask.

    #11

    Street photograph capturing a colorful shirt with multiple faces and a woman walking in an urban setting showcasing timing.

    #12

    Street photograph of a juggler timing clubs perfectly in front of traffic, showcasing entertaining street photography moments.

    #13

    Street photograph of a person in a costume beside a removed character head, showcasing perfect timing in street photography.

    #14

    Man in black jacket walking above a street photograph billboard showing legs in running shoes, illustrating timing in street photography.

    #15

    Partial view of orange cat’s tail hanging over yellow railings in an urban street photograph capturing perfect timing.

    #16

    Close-up of two stone statues facing each other with a person walking in the snowy background, showcasing perfect timing in street photography.

    #17

    Person in a bear costume captured in an entertaining street photograph showcasing perfect timing in an urban setting.

    #18

    Couple kissing in front of a mural while another person captures the perfect timing street photograph.

    #19

    Stray cat on cobblestone street next to an animal poster with a cat and a dog, showing entertaining street photography timing.

    #20

    Close-up of a cat’s eye with an entertaining street photograph featuring a person in a panda costume in the background.

    #21

    White dog laying on street behind red traffic cone, captured in entertaining street photograph showing perfect timing.

    #22

    Man standing on a paved street captured through holes in a metal sheet in an entertaining street photograph showing perfect timing.

    #23

    Man carrying large teddy bear on street with tattooed back and timing caught in entertaining street photograph.

    #24

    People standing by the waterfront in an entertaining street photograph capturing perfect timing and candid moments.

    #25

    Framed street photograph of a tree-lined path beside a mirror reflecting a tree on a tiled sidewalk, illustrating perfect timing.

    #26

    Cracked concrete wall with bird flying and a tower peeked over, an entertaining street photograph showing perfect timing.

    #27

    Couple walking on cobblestone street with water droplets reflecting their legs in an entertaining street photograph.

    #28

    Street photograph of a surprised man in a blue shirt with clear timing, featuring urban buildings and a bird in the sky above.

    #29

    Pigeon walking on hexagonal pavement near a pillar with a poster showing large bird legs, street photography timing.

    #30

    Man holding yellow balloon sword, busy street scene with vendors and people, capturing entertaining street photographs timing.

    #31

    Person with long dark hair watching a precise moment of a guard performing in entertaining street photographs showcasing timing.

    #32

    Two people with arms stretched through ornate golden street doors, capturing perfect timing in street photography.

    #33

    Bird captured in perfect timing flying through circular cutouts in colorful street photograph mural.

    #34

    Black and white street photograph capturing an older man lighting a cigarette with blurred pedestrians in the background.

    #35

    Turtle peeking through water reflecting tree branches in a street photograph capturing perfect timing.

    #36

    Black cat in foreground with Galata Tower and birds in background showcasing entertaining street photography timing.

