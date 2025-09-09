ADVERTISEMENT

We’re happy to share a new series of street photography by Turkish photographer Serkan Tekin. His work often captures funny, unexpected, and unusual moments from everyday life.

As Serkan says himself: “I love humor, weirdness, and mind games in all forms of art. I have been on the streets since I realized that there were too many of these things in the flow of the streets. The streets are truly a playground.”

Scroll down to see the latest selection of his images, and if you’re curious to explore more, don’t miss our previous posts featuring his earlier works.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | opensea.io