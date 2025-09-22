ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re happy to introduce you to the captivating work of Athens-based photographer Marina Nota. What may seem like an ordinary scene to most becomes a source of inspiration for Marina, who is driven to capture those moments through her lens.

Scroll down to explore a collection of her photos from Athens and beyond, including Rome, Italy. Many of Nota’s shots are infused with artistry – using reflections, textures, and overlapping imagery – to show that what might appear dull at first glance can, in fact, be full of poetry and hidden meaning.

More info: Instagram