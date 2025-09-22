ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re happy to introduce you to the captivating work of Athens-based photographer Marina Nota. What may seem like an ordinary scene to most becomes a source of inspiration for Marina, who is driven to capture those moments through her lens.

Scroll down to explore a collection of her photos from Athens and beyond, including Rome, Italy. Many of Nota’s shots are infused with artistry – using reflections, textures, and overlapping imagery – to show that what might appear dull at first glance can, in fact, be full of poetry and hidden meaning.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman wearing glasses sitting alone on a subway bench, captured in a stunning street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota

marina.nota Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

When asked what first drew her to street photography, Marina describes it as an “urge to document the life and details on the streets of Athens, which most of the time remain overlooked.” The photographer added, “Also, I love the process of being on the street taking pictures. It makes me feel like being a part of a bigger living organism and allows me to fully understand and absorb the city’s spirit and heartbeat.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Stylish man walking on cobblestone street capturing the essence of street photos by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man in a brown jacket reading newspapers at a busy urban street stand, captured in stunning street photos.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were curious to know what Marina considers the most unexpected or surreal scene she has ever captured. Here’s what we found out: “In general, my style of photography is to capture scenes depicting ordinary moments of life and city details, so it actually shifts from the classic street photography style of surrealism. In that sense, I don’t consider any of my photos to have an element of surrealism or unexpected scenes.”
    #4

    Street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota showing a woman in a hat at an antique market stall.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Black shoes resting on a stone ledge in a candid street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Greek photographer also shared with us: “In my work, I usually incorporate colour as a means of enveloping mood and emotion. I believe that each city is characterised by specific colours which signify a certain era and state of the city. In my opinion, for Athens, these are primarily the colours red and yellow, so there is a recurring pattern I use when photographing, for example, Athens’ yellow taxis. My goal in general is to use ordinary elements of the city in order to depict an alternate but at the same time existent reality.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man sitting on a bench with legs over a golden retriever dog, street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Street photo of a masked worker painting a city street, captured by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, we were eager to learn the most valuable lesson the photographer has taken away from capturing street images. She shared: “That’s a very interesting question. I believe the most important lesson I learned from street photography is that if you pay attention, you will start noticing things that matter. If you start noticing things, you’ll be able to understand more about your own self. Also, observing people will alter your perspective of the world in general as you gradually understand that in our core as a universal species, love, sensitivity, grace, and fragility more often than we think manage to surpass hatred, vulgarity, selfishness, and cruelty.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Young woman with long hair captured in a street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota, reflected in a round mirror.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Older man using phone at outdoor café with blurred pedestrians walking by, a stunning street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Elderly woman wearing pearls and a blue dress walking in a vibrant street scene captured in stunning street photos.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Elderly man sitting at a table under an awning in a street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Young woman sitting on a stool in a narrow street with scooters and market produce in a Greek street photo by Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Blurred street scene with a person holding a red umbrella seen through a rain-covered window in street photos by Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Close-up of a person holding a folded newspaper, wearing bracelets and patterned jeans in a street photo by Greek photographer.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Child in polka dot pants hanging from a handrail inside a subway car, captured in a stunning street photo by Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Elderly person sitting inside a cafe captured in stunning street photos by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Woman sitting indoors at a café, seen through glass with reflections, captured in stunning street photos by Greek photographer.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Street photo featuring vintage musical instrument, ornate mirrors, and antique decorative items by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Reflection of a man walking past a shop window, captured in a stunning street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Woman sitting on a bench enjoying a street moment in warm tones captured in stunning street photos by Greek photographer.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Woman wearing black polka dot skirt walking on urban sidewalk captured in striking street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Blue metal gate with multiple locks in focus and a man holding rolled papers blurred in the background street photo.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Elderly woman with gray hair in a bun wearing a purple coat in a busy urban street photo by Greek photographer.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Couple engaged in conversation inside a cozy venue captured in stunning street photos by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Blurred street scene with a person holding a blue umbrella under a red and white striped awning, street photos by Greek photographer.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two women wearing blue headscarves browsing postcards in an outdoor market, captured in a stunning street photo.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Woman sitting alone in a cozy interior, captured in a stunning street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Silhouette of a person wearing a hat captured in a stunning street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Blurred street photo featuring a person in a hat seen through a scratched glass window, showcasing stunning street photography.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Elderly man in a vintage shop surrounded by antique items in a stunning street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Blurred street photo of a blonde woman captured with artistic reflection by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Woman in heels and black coat shopping flowers in a dark street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota showing a person walking near a sunlit building entrance.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Person wearing a mask and cap interacting with a market scale, captured in stunning street photo by Greek photographer.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Man in brown jacket and hat walking past a quirky urban storefront in a stunning street photo by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Blurred street scene with people walking in an urban setting, capturing the essence of stunning street photos by Greek photographer.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Blurred man wearing hat in urban setting capturing street photos by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Blurred street photo of a person seen through a rain-covered window, showcasing stunning street photography.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Street photo capturing a rustic storefront with reflections and shadow figures by Greek photographer Marina Nota.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Man sitting on street step smoking a cigarette with shopping bag nearby in a stunning street photo by Greek photographer.

    marina.nota Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!