Today we’d like to introduce you to the work of Karlynne Wintels, a street photographer who describes her images as “nothing newsworthy” – snapshots of ordinary daily life that reveal an extraordinary beauty. Inspired by light, lines, and geometry, Karlynne moves between black and white and color depending on the mood and environment, always drawn to contrasts and human presence.

Wintels shared with Bored Panda that her photography journey began in Singapore, where she spent three years during COVID restrictions, taking the opportunity to get to know the city she would call home for seven years. Now back in the Netherlands and able to travel again, Karlynne continues to seek out candid moments in places like Kathmandu, Istanbul, Bangkok, Singapore, and most recently, Cuba. For her, traveling with a camera means being able to “shut down my usually overactive mind and focus on what’s around me.”

Scroll down to explore a selection of her wonderful photographs that capture the beauty of the everyday.

More info: kw-photography.com | Instagram | Facebook