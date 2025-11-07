ADVERTISEMENT

Helin Bereket is a photographer based in Berlin. She studied architecture before turning to photography, and she often looks at the world in a unique way, noticing shapes, colors, and small details that others might miss. Her work includes travel, city scenes, and everyday life, all seen through her careful and curious eye.

In this collection, we focus on a charming side of her photography: street cats. These photographs show cats up close and in the streets, capturing their movements, expressions, and curious personalities.

More info: Instagram | helinbereket.com | Facebook | behance.net | tiktok.com

#1

Black and white cat peeking from inside a weathered trash bin, one of the adorable cats from the streets captured by Helin Bereket.

helinbereket Report

    #2

    Adorable street cat with orange and white fur looking sideways in a natural outdoor setting.

    helinbereket Report

    #3

    Two adorable street cats sitting on rocks near the sea in a black and white photograph.

    helinbereket Report

    #4

    Adorable street cat with fluffy black fur sitting on a weathered boat against a blue background in natural light.

    helinbereket Report

    #5

    Black and white adorable street cat sitting on a concrete ledge with blurred people in the background at sunset.

    helinbereket Report

    #6

    Black and white adorable street cat sleeping peacefully on a concrete ledge behind a metal fence in soft daylight.

    helinbereket Report

    #7

    Tabby cat sitting outdoors, captured in natural light, showcasing adorable cats from the streets in a serene setting.

    helinbereket Report

    #8

    Street cat resting on pavement in warm light, captured through Helin Bereket’s lens showcasing adorable cats.

    helinbereket Report

    #9

    Black street cat resting on a pink balcony railing in front of glass doors, captured through street photography lens.

    helinbereket Report

    #10

    Black cat sitting on a street with blue textured walls, capturing the essence of adorable cats from the streets.

    helinbereket Report

    #11

    Black street cat with yellow eyes crouching and eating dry food on a white surface in a soft natural light setting.

    helinbereket Report

    #12

    Tabby cat walking on a street curb near colorful flowers, showcasing adorable cats from the streets in natural light.

    helinbereket Report

    #13

    White and black cat resting among green leaves, captured in a serene moment of street photography.

    helinbereket Report

    #14

    Gray and white adorable cat sitting among rocks on the streets, captured through Helin Bereket’s lens at dusk.

    helinbereket Report

    #15

    Black street cat with green eyes resting on weathered wooden boards against a textured wall, capturing adorable cats from the streets.

    helinbereket Report

    #16

    Tabby cat standing on rocky dirt terrain in urban area, captured as part of adorable cats from the streets photo series.

    helinbereket Report

    #17

    Street cat sitting near a pale blue door on a white building, captured in a serene urban setting by Helin Bereket.

    helinbereket Report

    #18

    Black cat sitting on a paved street, captured as part of adorable cats from the streets photography series.

    helinbereket Report

    #19

    Black and white street cat with yellow eyes, captured in a close-up portrait highlighting adorable cats from the streets.

    helinbereket Report

