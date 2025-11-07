ADVERTISEMENT

Helin Bereket is a photographer based in Berlin. She studied architecture before turning to photography, and she often looks at the world in a unique way, noticing shapes, colors, and small details that others might miss. Her work includes travel, city scenes, and everyday life, all seen through her careful and curious eye.

In this collection, we focus on a charming side of her photography: street cats. These photographs show cats up close and in the streets, capturing their movements, expressions, and curious personalities.

