ADVERTISEMENT

Once dismissed as vandalism, it's evolved to become one of the most accessible and powerful art forms on the planet.

A voice for the voiceless, a protest against the status quo, a love letter to a community, a call to action, or sometimes, just pure and unfiltered creativity... set free on the backdrop of brick, concrete, glass or steel.

Unlike the pieces you see in museums or galleries, street art doesn't demand an admission fee or a ticket. It belongs to everyone. Even those who despise it and still think of it as "ugly graffiti."

Often painted under the cover of darkness, many of these works carry deep cultural, political or social messages. They're not just paint on walls. They're conversations between the artists and their communities. Reminders that beauty and meaning can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most impactful and incredible street art pieces spotted around the world. Some are still around. Others have been painted over, demolished, or faded by the sun. Gone but not forgotten.

We also explore the history of street art. You'll find that info between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Saw In Grenoble Today

Powerful street art of a person in an orange jumpsuit, wearing a crown of thorns and shackled, painted on a concrete wall.

BulkyDifference8505 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Many of them work under the cover of darkness, carefully crafting their messages to communities without being caught. It's the perfect mix of rebellion and bold creativity.

Street art first emerged in the 1970s, and since then it's been transforming ordinary and bland cityscapes around the world into unexpected, vibrant canvases. Many of the pieces communicate powerful (and sometimes hidden) conversations. They challenge authority, celebrate diversity, and stand up for those in need.
RELATED:
    #2

    Banksy’s New Mural Outside London’s Royal Courts Of Justice — Already Covered

    Street art depicting a judge raising a gavel over a person holding a bloody cleaver on a city wall.

    ObjectsAffectionColl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Not Oc But I Like The Sentiment

    Street art graffiti with a handwritten message about paint and adhesion on a weathered concrete wall outdoors.

    210popping Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to ilustromania.com, the street art movement is rooted in the graffiti culture of urban centers like New York and Philadelphia, where artists used public surfaces as canvases for personal expression.

    "Early graffiti artists developed unique tagging styles, creating intricate lettering that became signatures of their identities. These tags and stylized calligraphy reflected a desire to claim space and assert individuality within a crowded and impersonal urban environment," explains the art site.
    #4

    Shared This On The Graffiti Sub And Got A Lot Of Hate. Not A Very Friendly Group Of People. Still Learning Where I Fit In

    Abstract black line street art on concrete wall under bridge with person posing nearby, showcasing beautiful powerful street art.

    soundandsoil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    I Love The Way Its Tail Comes Down The Stairs

    Large black and white crocodile street art mural painted on the side of a brick building in an urban setting.

    Oliviernism Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Las Vegas, Nevada

    Powerful street art depicting a robotic figure with glowing eyes and metallic hand against an urban sunset background.

    Wntrlnd77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What was once tagging evolved into visual storytelling, as graffiti artists started experimenting with new tools and techniques, including stencils, wheat-paste posters, and spray paints.

    "By the 1980s, figures like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat began gaining recognition for their ability to transform graffiti into visual art that communicated powerful messages," notes ilustromania. "This expansion pushed street art beyond its subcultural origins, challenging traditional notions of art and its place in society."

    Today, it's one of the most impactful and accessible artforms around the world. But it's not welcomed by everyone...
    #7

    Nice Idea

    Street art featuring a painted matchstick blending into a real post with vibrant flame and glowing embers effect.

    stavo1986 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Water Drainage, Seen In Dortmund 🇩🇪

    Street art featuring a large face painted on an overgrown tunnel entrance surrounded by lush greenery.

    adgo1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Gorgeous Owl Mural

    Large street art mural of an owl with colorful moths and a flower on a brick building wall worldwide.

    kizzespleasee3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Every now and again, we'll see a news report about a street artist arrested for trying to make their mark, and get their message across.

    Earlier this year, 21-year-old Jack Gibson-Burrel, was detained in Melbourne, Australia. The creator of the infamous “Pam the Bird,” was charged with 50 offenses including criminal burglary, motor theft and around $100,000 worth of graffiti-related damage.
    #10

    The Wrong Amazon Is Burning

    Powerful street art projection on a skyscraper at night highlighting an environmental message about the Amazon burning.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Saint Luigi

    Street art depicting a man with a golden halo holding an open book, blending classical and modern styles.

    TinyHandsBigNuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    [oc] Seattle, Wa

    Street art on a brick wall showing three pigs wearing masks with the text about covering faces and pigs.

    TopZ-undercover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In case you've never heard of it, "Pam the Bird" is a graffiti tag that started appearing all over Melbourne in 2023. The cartoon bird made headlines after popping up in high-profile locations. From buildings and freeway signs to heritage-listed sites, no place was off-limits. Police started investigating the incidents in January 2024, and Gibson-Burrel were arrested a a year later.

    "Pam the Bird" has had residents of the city divided, with some calling it street art, and others labeling it “pure vandalism.”
    #13

    Someone Had Fun In The Snow

    Street art portrait created in snow on pavement, showcasing beautiful and powerful street art from around the world.

    D3rf4L1f3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Bethnal Green, London 🇬🇧

    Realistic street art mural of a young man with short hair and a green hoodie on a brick wall with surrounding graffiti.

    donell_walter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Portugal

    Concrete street art bollards designed as cracked spheres with eyes, creating a playful and powerful urban street art display.

    TravelEffective5558 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to U.K.-based Artistry Education Hub, different places have different rules when it comes to street art. Meaning, in some cities, you need a permit to paint on public or private property, while others have designated areas where artists can go wild.

    "The tricky part about street art is how people perceive it," notes the site. "Some see it as an eyesore, while others view it as legitimate art that beautifies or rejuvenates neighborhoods."

    There’s no denying its impact though, adds the site. "It’s said that street art can increase foot traffic and promote local businesses simply by bringing attention to otherwise overlooked spots."
    #16

    Paste-Up In Seattle Depicting Luigi With The Unitedhealthcare Logo Crossed Out On His Backpack

    Street art of a character in green running with a fiery ball on a worn urban stone wall along a cobblestone street.

    Everything4Everyone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    It's A Tiny Forest

    Green moss growing between wet bricks with chalk text pointing to it as a tiny forest in creative street art.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Big Bad Wolf

    Street art mural of a fierce black wolf with sharp teeth on a colorful brick wall in an urban setting.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Artistry Education Hub's experts warn that without the right permissions, graffiti (a common form of street art) can be considered vandalism.

    "Vandalism is taken pretty seriously, with varying consequences depending on the location," cautions the site. "For example, in New York City, getting caught can lead to hefty fines or even community service. Some places even take it to the next level with potential jail time, especially if the damage is extensive or on historical buildings."
    #19

    Thought I’d Share Some Of My Street Scenes Inside Recycled Spray Cans

    Miniature street art scenes with graffiti on crushed cans, featuring detailed grass, stones, and small urban elements.

    Significant_Home5736 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Odeith Is A Genuis

    Four striking examples of powerful street art featuring a snake, parrot, spray can, and a man interacting with a faucet mural.

    TravelEffective5558 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Utility Box I Painted In Las Vegas

    Colorful street art on utility box featuring marine life including a pink shark and underwater plants in an urban setting.

    joycerainbowart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Love it or hate it, street art is here to stay....

    Cities around the world are becoming vibrant hubs of creativity. Artists from all walks of life are pushing the boundaries of what street art could achieve. And the internet is helping to keep works alive, long after they've physically disappeared.

    As a street artist, known as INTI, once said, "If our creativities are guided by the public policies, we are not gonna be able to paint anything at all."

    Let us know your views on street art in the comments section down below.
    #22

    This Cow Being Abducted

    Street art on a street pole painted yellow with a black cat silhouette and a blue UFO shape on top near a crosswalk.

    Fanamaru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Banksy's Latest Post On Instagram

    Street art mural in a store window showing a figure throwing flowers with mannequins dressed in colorful clothing.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Columbus, Oh

    Large powerful street art mural of a woman with flowing hair and a dragon head on top on a brick building wall.

    MuddyTreks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Aches, Iverna Seek

    Colorful and powerful street art of a knight on horseback painted on a black building wall in an urban setting.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My Favorite Murals On A Street Art Tour Of A Vancouver Neighborhood

    Large street art mural of an octopus inside a plastic bottle with people gathered below, showcasing powerful street art.

    613cache Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Green Bunny

    Street art of a white rabbit with a green dress and leaves as a tutu, painted on concrete pavement with a joyful pose.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    3D Illusion By Smates In Kessel-Lo, Belgium

    Street art mural of a tree and greenery painted on a white building in an urban setting showcasing powerful street art.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Politicians Discussing Climate Change

    Sculpture titled Politicians Discussing Global Warming with figures submerged in water, powerful street art from around the world.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Elon Mask - Padua, Italy

    Street art depicting a man removing a mask with “Elon Mask” text on a wall in an urban setting with a blurred pedestrian.

    rebelyell2025 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Artist Unknown

    Street art transforming utility meters into a cartoon character holding oversized wristwatches on a city wall.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    I Was Told To Post This Here Because You Guys Might Appreciate It. I Spotted This In Downtown Houston

    Pixelated street art of four characters on a brick wall showcasing beautiful and powerful street art from around the world.

    honey_rainbow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Skeleton

    Street art skeleton painted on pavement, using drain grate as ribcage, surrounded by autumn leaves in urban setting.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Luigi In Dc

    Wire-frame street art installations hanging from traffic lights above city intersection under clear sky.

    ReedBmore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Afghanistan

    Collage of powerful street art murals featuring expressive characters and 3D illusions from around the world.

    TravelEffective5558 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Covered In 5 Days 🥲

    Street art transformation on train car featuring a painted serene woman and colorful graffiti lettering on yellow railcar.

    face_chicago Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Dmv

    Street art of two wire-frame characters hanging from a N Courthouse Rd sign on an urban street with traffic and buildings.

    ReedBmore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    New Banksy

    Shadow art of a bollard transformed into a lighthouse with the message I want to be what you saw in me street art.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Was Very Inspired By The Little Street Art On The Railing. And Decided To Turn It Into A Bust. I Hope To Find The Original Author

    Hand holding purple and blue street art sculpture with three eyes and a small yellow skull, urban graffiti background.

    geck564 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Brick Lane, London 🇬🇧

    Mosaic street art of pixelated character holding a gun above colorful "FREE LUIGI" text on an urban wall with graffiti tags.

    donell_walter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Greenock, Scotland

    Large street art mural of a mermaid mother breastfeeding her child painted on the side of a building.

    RoboTon78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Beautiful Mural Street Painting In Netherlands, By Jan Is De Man

    Large building painted with beautiful and powerful street art showing a bookshelf filled with colorful books and objects.

    na7oul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    A Couple Fun Nights Of Me Painting In A Tunnel In Sc

    Street art mural of hands creating a rabbit shadow on a wall with vibrant graffiti background.

    altertheartist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    11 Year Old Banksy Still Relevant Today

    Street art of pigeons holding protest signs facing a colorful bird on a textured wall, showcasing powerful street art.

    TravelEffective5558 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Saw A Great Wheat Paste Today! Credit To Thevelvetbandit

    Sticker of a car with the text this machine funds fascists on a metal railing, example of powerful street art.

    broadpalette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Janisdeman (Artist)

    Collage of powerful street art murals featuring creative 3D effects and urban scenes from different parts of the world.

    TravelEffective5558 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    They're Trying To Paint Over The Banksy Sandwich Graffiti In Dc But They Keep Putting Out More

    Street art on a city corner showing a figure in a pink shirt with the text Free DC in an urban setting.

    LavenderMidwinter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Cool

    Street art creatively transforms concrete pipes into a broken camera in a natural outdoor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Bali, Indonesia

    Powerful street art mural depicting a pig-headed figure holding money to a man's head, illustrating corruption and societal issues.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Chicago Illinois

    Large powerful street art mural of a seated figure on a city building wall at dusk among urban skyscrapers and parked cars.

    FoxOtherwise194 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Wall Art Spider Cut In Half [1728x2304]

    Large detailed street art of a surreal spider on a building wall, showcasing powerful street art from around the world.

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Mural In Lisbon Portugal

    Blue bird street art with dynamic wings and rope elements painted on an urban wall, showcasing powerful street art creativity.

    phatmoby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Found In Mexico City (Artist @ekns01)

    Colorful street art mural featuring three anime-style characters surrounded by vibrant flowers in an urban setting.

    gabrieleremita Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Ds Bad Kitty Graffiti Removed Then The Worker Who Removed It Reappears In Its Place. Islington, London, UK [620x387]

    Man painting vibrant and powerful street art featuring cartoon characters and a grayscale portrait on an urban wall.

    MarkRand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Woman With Flowers In Hair, Bergerac, France

    Street art mural of a woman with flowers in her hair and a peace sign-patterned mask on a building corner.

    reddit_is_rubbish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Under Brondesbury Bridge (London)

    Powerful street art billboard with message about Britain and its history, framed by vibrant international flags in urban setting.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    ‘Ninjago Terracotta Army’ Anamorphic Painting In Günzburg Germany

    3D street art showing a group of warriors in a deep trench on a paved pathway with a person standing nearby.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Don't Panic Organize

    Street art on brick wall showing small fish forming a big fish with text do not panic organize, powerful street art message.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    “Message In A Plastic Bottle” By Ergo Bandits In Portugal

    Large street art mural of an orca whale trapped inside a plastic bottle on an outdoor wall, showcasing powerful street art.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    “Space Tourism” By Ludo In Paris, France

    Street art mural of a rocket labeled Amazon and Virgin hitting a face of the moon with green paint on a city wall.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    ‘Story Of Friendship.’ By Batist Vermeulen In Antwerp, Belgium

    Street art sculpture of a child sleeping on a dog, integrated with cobblestone pavement in a public square.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    The Golden Legend – Snake Stairs By Sfhir In Guarda, Portugal

    Large street art mural of a realistic snake winding around outdoor staircases in an urban setting.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Wanna Play Hide And Seek With Wolf?

    Street art showing a girl in a red hood and a wolf painted on outdoor beige pillars in an urban setting.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Astilla Mural By Javier Barriga In Santiago, Chile

    Large street art mural of a girl with braided hair in a floral dress, showcasing beautiful and powerful street art worldwide.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    The Wrong Amazon Is Burning Mural Seen In Philadelphia (USA)

    Street art mural depicting the Brazilian flag engulfed in flames with text about the Amazon burning on a brick wall.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    1900 Street Scene Mural In Northern Chile

    Street art mural on building facade creating an optical illusion of extended buildings with detailed windows and awnings.

    beatrizoque Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    UK ,maidstone ,kent

    Street art mural of a girl with flowers blending as hair, showcasing powerful and beautiful street art in an urban setting.

    WetOttersPocket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Seattle, Wa

    Street art of a pink pig in boots holding a baton over a dog with blood, highlighting powerful street art and social commentary.

    TopZ-undercover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    London, UK

    Colorful and playful street art mural depicting a cartoon character lying down with exaggerated features on a city wall.

    Inevitable-Day3322 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    London

    3D optical illusion street art painted on a building wall showcasing vibrant colors and intricate patterns in urban street art style.

    Mystique_maia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Does Anyone Know Who Created This? Spotted In Paddington, West London

    Abstract blue and white street art of two figures embracing on a brick wall with colorful graffiti around it.

    nickbblunt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Seattle, Wa [oc]

    Street art of a figure resembling a politician with a vibrant skeletal face and an American flag background on a red wall.

    TopZ-undercover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    In My Mind

    Large colorful street art of a girl with words as hair on an urban building wall, showcasing powerful street art style.

    International-Soil73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    I Saw The Trashpanda And Rise You This

    Large colorful and black-and-white street art of a rodent on a brick wall with a person standing nearby in an outdoor setting.

    Dauerbrenner96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Greenpoint Skull -- Took This A Few Years Back Walking Around Brooklyn

    Street art skull mural painted on a large concrete building near an urban waterfront.

    Useful_Drawing_5102 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Milwaukee Wisconsin

    Street art mural showing pink elephants interacting with oversized beer cans on a brick wall in an urban setting.

    FoxOtherwise194 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Down An Alleyway

    Colorful and powerful street art of a green alien with one eye and a UFO on a blue brick wall outdoors.

    averagehumansperson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    New Banksy [582x587] (Xpost /R/Pics)

    Street art of a boy looking up at a social media notification with zero likes and no followers on a textured wall.

    TehAlpacalypse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Heritage Not Hate

    Street art on pavement showing a Union Jack flag and an octopus arm with a message Heritage Not Hate near a street corner.

    quagaawarrior Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Corrected Military Billboard Spotted In Richmond, Virginia

    Billboard featuring Marines juxtaposed with vibrant graffiti art, showcasing powerful street art from urban surroundings worldwide.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Well Spotted Street Art In Berlin, Germany

    Street art of a running prisoner in striped clothes near a chained padlock on a concrete wall and sidewalk.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    The Rich Are A Luxury We Can Not Afford

    Street art message on brick wall stating the rich are a luxury we cannot afford, with an anarchist symbol below.

    Tosscraft Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!