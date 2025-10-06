ADVERTISEMENT

Once dismissed as vandalism, it's evolved to become one of the most accessible and powerful art forms on the planet.

A voice for the voiceless, a protest against the status quo, a love letter to a community, a call to action, or sometimes, just pure and unfiltered creativity... set free on the backdrop of brick, concrete, glass or steel.

Unlike the pieces you see in museums or galleries, street art doesn't demand an admission fee or a ticket. It belongs to everyone. Even those who despise it and still think of it as "ugly graffiti."

Often painted under the cover of darkness, many of these works carry deep cultural, political or social messages. They're not just paint on walls. They're conversations between the artists and their communities. Reminders that beauty and meaning can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the most impactful and incredible street art pieces spotted around the world. Some are still around. Others have been painted over, demolished, or faded by the sun. Gone but not forgotten.

We also explore the history of street art. You'll find that info between the images.