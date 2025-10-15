Almaty, Kazahstan, 2018



"Every now and then, I face a project that challenges my mental and physical strength, my stubbornness, and my will to get the job done.



There are many factors that might create an uncomfortable working atmosphere, those that we cannot control (like rain, snow, high or low temperatures, health issues, etc.) and those that are caused by human factors as a result of limited experience or funds, bad communication, or lack of planning. Unfortunately, respect towards the artist and his time often comes into question.



Long story short, I have accepted the challenge and managed to paint this 600m2 mural in just 7 days. During the project, I felt manipulated, disappointed, tired, and angry, but not for a moment did I think about giving up. I guess that my stubbornness won, and now that I look back, I am really happy about it!



During my travels, I came across many different cases of people living in fear that their families will abandon them if they don't do as they are told. In my world, men and women are equal in their freedom. They have equal right to choose the direction of their lives and equal right to do whatever makes them happy. He will ride her bicycle proudly, without fear of being judged, and she will choose a man she wants to spend her life with. He will be a 'housewife' if he wants, and she will pursue her career and become the 'man' who provides for his tribe. Their life will belong to them, and their families will be there to support, not to exploit.



Learning about tradition and values that are important to our teachers can only do us good, but freedom of choice should never be taken from us. If I choose to follow the tradition that I am proud of, I might as well do it while riding a lady's bike, just because I want to!"