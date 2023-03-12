I've been creating street art by placing googly eye stickers on objects found in areas accessible to the general public and imagining having a chat with them. What would they say to me as they introduce themselves?

In recent years, a new trend in street art has emerged: placing googly eye stickers on various objects in public spaces. This playful form of street art seeks to give life and personality to inanimate objects, transforming them into quirky characters that add a touch of humor and whimsy to the urban landscape. Whether it's a fire hydrant, a mailbox, or a parking meter, googly eye street art brings a smile to the faces of passersby and encourages them to see the world around them in a new and imaginative way.

Check out my Instagram and Facebook pages if you want to see more dailyeyescream.

More info: Facebook | Instagram