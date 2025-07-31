ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wandered the streets of Amsterdam and thought you spotted a cartoon character clinging to a lamppost, you probably just crossed paths with the work of Frank de Ruwe, aka "Frankey.”

This inventive street artist is known for turning the city into his personal playground, using clever, quirky installations to breathe life into the everyday. From sneaky visual jokes to heartwarming nods to pop culture, Frankey’s creations aren’t just art but also surprises waiting to be discovered.

Scroll down to explore some of his most recent works and see how he’s once again made the streets of various cities a little more delightful.

More info: Instagram | frankey.com