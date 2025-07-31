ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever wandered the streets of Amsterdam and thought you spotted a cartoon character clinging to a lamppost, you probably just crossed paths with the work of Frank de Ruwe, aka "Frankey.”

This inventive street artist is known for turning the city into his personal playground, using clever, quirky installations to breathe life into the everyday. From sneaky visual jokes to heartwarming nods to pop culture, Frankey’s creations aren’t just art but also surprises waiting to be discovered.

Scroll down to explore some of his most recent works and see how he’s once again made the streets of various cities a little more delightful.

More info: Instagram | frankey.com

#1

My Precious 2, Cité Berryer, Paris

Street art interpretation of public spaces showing a small puppet climbing a Dior sign on a city wall.

streetartfrankey Report

    #2

    Wall-E, Wall Street, New York City

    Street art interpretation featuring a Wall-E figure creatively placed on a Wall Street sign in public space.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #3

    Bullfighter, Charging Bull, Bowling Green, New York City

    Miniature street art figure climbing a no standing sign, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces through street art.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #4

    Benney, Prinsengracht

    Bronze cat sculpture cleverly integrated into public space on a brick building as street art by Frankey.
    Bronze cat sculpture cleverly integrated into public space on a brick building as street art by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #5

    Flagpole (Vlaggemast), Vlaggemast

    Pinocchio figure holding a flag with street art by Frankey on an urban rooftop, showcasing clever public space art.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #6

    Roller Coaster, Asterweg

    Barbed wire installation with tiny model figures showing clever street art transforming public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #7

    Obelix, Colosseum, Rome

    Street art interpretation of public spaces showing a cartoon figure pushing a giant stone near the Colosseum.
    Street art interpretation of public spaces showing a cartoon figure pushing a giant stone near the Colosseum.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #8

    Sunbathman, Nudist Beach, Zandvoort

    Large wooden chair in public space with nude superhero figure wearing mask and cape relaxing outdoors in street art display.
    Large wooden chair in public space with nude superhero figure wearing mask and cape relaxing outdoors in street art display.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #9

    Rolled Out, Brederodestraat, Zandvoort

    Street art on a no entry sign creatively transformed with a wooden rolling pin on a metal pole outdoors.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #10

    Mind The Gap, De Wittenstraat

    Clever street art interpretation showing a tiny traffic sign placed under a black door in a public space.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #11

    My Way (Frank Sinatra), West 23rd Street, New York City

    Miniature street art figure holding a paintbrush on a traffic sign, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces through street art.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #12

    When In Rome, The Social Hub Rome

    Street art featuring a small figurine on a ledge and the phrase when in Rome on a yellow public space wall.
    Street art featuring a small figurine on a ledge and the phrase when in Rome on a yellow public space wall.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #13

    Marvin The Martian, Prinsengracht

    Street art interpretation of public spaces showing a small figure with a yellow helmet on green metal railing by water.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #14

    Aladdin, Oosterdok

    Miniature figure of a character crawling on a curved metal surface showcasing clever street art in public spaces by Frankey.
    Miniature figure of a character crawling on a curved metal surface showcasing clever street art in public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #15

    Wile E. Coyote, Titus Van Rijnstraat

    Street art creatively transforming a public space sign with a cartoon character interacting with an arrow on a blue background.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #16

    Epic Window Washing, Prinsengracht

    Street art interpretation showing a figure painting on glass blocks in public spaces by Frankey.
    Street art interpretation showing a figure painting on glass blocks in public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #17

    Ship Happens Paal 69, South Beach, Zandvoort

    Street art showing a boat mounted on a lamp post on the beach with a dog standing nearby at sunset.
    Street art showing a boat mounted on a lamp post on the beach with a dog standing nearby at sunset.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #18

    Homer At Pole Position, Archangelkade

    Street art interpretation showing a cartoon character interacting creatively with a public space pole.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #19

    High There, Johan Van Hasseltkade

    Street art installation by Frankey showing a person in yellow rain gear fishing from a rusty urban structure.
    Street art installation by Frankey showing a person in yellow rain gear fishing from a rusty urban structure.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #20

    Superpush, Paal 69 - South Beach, Zandvoort

    Superman street art installation creatively integrated with a red bus, showcasing clever public spaces interpretation by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #21

    Sky Fridge, Arent Janszoon, Ernststraat

    Minimalist public space featuring clever street art with a metal phone handset mounted on a white wall panel.
    Minimalist public space featuring clever street art with a metal phone handset mounted on a white wall panel.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #22

    A Little Help By Frankey P. C., Hooftstraat

    Street art sculpture of a person painting a white surface, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces.
    Street art sculpture of a person painting a white surface, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #23

    S.o.s. For A Living Planet, Damrak

    Street art installation showing a lion partially submerged in water holding a help flag, interpreting public spaces creatively.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #24

    Skater, Honthorststraat

    Miniature skateboarder on an urban stone structure, showcasing clever street art interpretations of public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #25

    Pouring Bear, Washington Blvd, Curver City, California, USA

    Sculptural street art of a bear pouring liquid from a tilted cup, creatively transforming public spaces with clever design.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #26

    Bibendum (The Michelin Man), Bartholomeus Ruloffsstraat

    Bibendum (The Michelin Man), Bartholomeus Ruloffsstraat

    streetartfrankey Report

    #27

    Döner Kebab, Mardin, Turkey

    Street art by Frankey creatively transforms a closed brown metal door into a chef holding a large knife.
    Street art by Frankey creatively transforms a closed brown metal door into a chef holding a large knife.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #28

    Frankey All Dove Way, Mardin, Turkey

    Pigeon street art wearing a red beanie and sneakers, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces by Frankey.
    Pigeon street art wearing a red beanie and sneakers, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #29

    Drumming Bunny, Maassluisstraat

    Pink plush bunny attached to a brick wall playing street art drums, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #30

    Spongebob Squarepants, Kinkerstraat

    Street art on a public space creatively transforming a building fixture into a SpongeBob character illustration.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #31

    Hold It, Poeldijkstraat

    Bent metal railing clamped with orange and black clamps in a clever street art interpretation of public spaces.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #32

    Benney In Baku :), Venta Company, Baku, Azerbeidzjan

    Street art interpretation of public spaces showing a small orange figure painting a smiley on an urban wall.
    Street art interpretation of public spaces showing a small orange figure painting a smiley on an urban wall.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #33

    Pizza, Paulus Potterstraat

    Street art on a black metal fence post featuring a small, detailed pizza decoration in a public space.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #34

    Love Medellín, Museum Of Antioquia, Medellín, Colombia

    Orange cat figure painting a heart shape on a textured wall, showcasing clever street art in public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #35

    Bungee Jumping, Hildebrandstraat

    Small street art sculpture of a climber hanging from a wire, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces by Frankey.
    Small street art sculpture of a climber hanging from a wire, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #36

    Raphael - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wall Street, New York City

    Green street lamp creatively transformed with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles design in public space street art by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #37

    Snoopy, Wall Street, New York City

    Snoopy figure lying on top of a red fire alarm box as clever street art in a public space.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #38

    Gedogen, Herengracht

    Street art interpretation of public spaces featuring a blue bird sculpture on a building sign in an urban setting.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #39

    Beaker (The Muppet Show), Vondelpark

    Tree transformed with street art to a playful face using large eyes and an orange nose in a public space.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #40

    Goofy Golfer, Oude Spiegelstraat

    Street art interpretation of a cartoon character golfing creatively integrated into a public space railing.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #41

    Clown Bassie, Noorderstraat

    Clown face street art with light fixtures creatively used as the nose on a dark brick wall in public spaces.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #42

    Pizza, Overtoom

    Street art street sign creatively transformed into a pizza slice showcasing clever public space interpretation.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #43

    Flavor Flav, Utrechtsestraat

    Small street art figure with sunglasses and a cap placed on top of a public clock in an urban setting.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #44

    Happy Easter Eggs, Herenstraat

    Street art installation featuring realistic eggs integrated into public space architectural detail.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #45

    Johan Cruijff, Johan Cruijff Arena

    Bronze street art sculpture by Frankey creatively interacting with public space in a stadium setting.
    Bronze street art sculpture by Frankey creatively interacting with public space in a stadium setting.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #46

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, Honthorststraat

    Black metal street art sculpture of a muscular man integrated into a public space railing, showcasing clever street art design.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #47

    Ernie Has A Banana In His Ear, Beethovenstraat

    Street art of a character holding a banana surrounded by painted fruit on a public space wall by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #48

    Hubbabubbabuilding, Boulevard Paulus Loot, Zandvoort

    Street art interpretation of public spaces showing large nose sculptures on house and figure climbing ladder by chimney.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #49

    Air Vent, Weteringschans

    New and clever street art interpretation showing a window with red frames and a folded newspaper in public space.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #50

    Sumo Wrestler, Vlaardingenlaan

    Street art of a sumo wrestler figure creatively integrated into a public space lamp post design by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #51

    Lifebuoy, Nicolaas Witsenstraat

    Street art depicting a red life preserver painted on a brick wall as a clever public space interpretation.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #52

    Crab, Laurierstraat

    Metal crab street art cleverly integrated on a white drainpipe, showcasing creative public space interpretation by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #53

    Super Mario Question Block, Johan Van Hasseltweg

    Yellow street art box with question marks near parked bicycles, a clever interpretation of public spaces through street art.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #54

    Laurel & Hardy, Marble Arch, London

    Street art on utility boxes showing smiling faces with bow tie and tie, creatively transforming public spaces.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #55

    Mc Sheep, Frankey's Wildhouse

    Street art with a 3D sheep sculpture interacting with a blackboard featuring bold white text in a public space.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #56

    Fruit Basket, 9th Ave, New York City

    Street art installation of a metal basket filled with various fruits attached to a pole in an urban public space.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #57

    Stay Puft Marshmellow Man, 33 Central Park W, New York City

    Street art interpretation showing a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man sculpture on a lamppost against a brick wall.
    Street art interpretation showing a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man sculpture on a lamppost against a brick wall.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #58

    Kapitein Brom (De Bereboot), Van De Veldestraat

    Street art by Frankey featuring a cartoon sailor bear interacting with a ship's steering wheel on a brick wall.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #59

    Fish Palace, Meeuwenlaan

    Street art sculpture of a fish with a crown displayed above public space with building signage.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #60

    Space Rockets 020, Nes

    Street art featuring a red rocket-shaped light fixture creatively transforming public space lighting.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #61

    Zorro, Wiegbrug

    Street art on a brick wall showing a figure in a cloak holding a cable connected to a yellow sign, creative public space artwork.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #62

    Snowman, Eerste Weteringdwarsstraat

    Snowman street art creatively uses a traffic light as the nose on a brick wall, showcasing clever public space interpretation.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #63

    Bingo, Geuzenstraat

    Metal street art of a bingo cage with balls attached to a brick wall, showcasing clever public space interpretation.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #64

    De Kleinste Komedie, Amstel

    Street art by Frankey featuring clever interpretations of public spaces on a directional sign in an urban setting.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #65

    Toiletpaper, Rue Pamplona, São Paulo, Brasil

    Street art cleverly integrated with public space featuring a trash bin and toilet paper roll on a city street.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #66

    Turtle, Cornelis Lelylaan

    Yellow bird claw street art attached to a public light fixture, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #67

    Support Global Peace, Westerdokskade

    Street art on a brick wall depicting Lady Justice holding a child painting a peace symbol, showcasing clever public space interpretations.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #68

    Robin, Korte Reguliersdwarsstraat

    Street art robot sculpture attached to a brick wall, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #69

    Seagull Steven, Boulevard Paulus Loot, Zandvoort

    Seagull wearing a colorful propeller hat perched on a pole in a public space showcasing street art creativity.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #70

    Love Buoylloon, Tt. Vasumweg

    Man in red hat sitting near street art heart-shaped lifebuoy balloon on public space structure by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #71

    Laurel And Hardy, Klaprozenweg

    Street art featuring a character playing a flute atop a modern street lamp, showcasing public space creativity by Frankey.
    Street art featuring a character playing a flute atop a modern street lamp, showcasing public space creativity by Frankey.
    Street art featuring a character playing a flute atop a modern street lamp, showcasing public space creativity by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #72

    Bee, Hermietenstraat

    3D street art of a bee interacting with a flower sculpture, showcasing clever interpretations of public spaces through street art.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #73

    Yayoi Kusama, Entepotdok

    Street art interpretation of public spaces showing a woman with a red bob haircut painting on a building wall.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #74

    Bear With Me, Gelderlandplein

    Child lying next to a large bear sculpture eating a sandwich, showcasing clever street art interpretations of public spaces.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #75

    Shrek Ferry, F4, Amsterdam

    Black street art bollard with a smiling face creatively transforming public spaces through clever street art by Frankey.
    Black street art bollard with a smiling face creatively transforming public spaces through clever street art by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #76

    Guard Frankey, Geuzenkade

    Street art showing a British guard painted on a public utility box in a park as a clever public space interpretation.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #77

    Nerve Spiral Game, Postjesweg

    Street art interpretation of a jump rope hanging on a grey metal pipe in a public space by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #78

    Monjeu Boules, Museumplein

    Two shiny metal balls on pebbles representing clever street art interpretations in a public space by Frankey.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #79

    Ram, Teniersstraat

    Black metal fence with a ram head sculpture creatively integrated as street art in a public space setting.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #80

    Happy Kingsday, Leeuwenhoekstraat

    Stone lion sculpture wearing a small red, white, and blue headband in a public space street art setting.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #81

    Shower, Klaprozenweg

    Street art clever interpretation showing outdoor shower heads as public space creative installation.

    streetartfrankey Report

    #82

    Tapedispenser, Singel

    Street art clever reinterpretation of public spaces using everyday objects transformed into creative urban artwork.

    streetartfrankey Report

