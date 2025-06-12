ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Jasberg is a renowned American street and documentary photographer, often described as a vagabond for his nomadic, full-time travel lifestyle. Over the years, he has journeyed through dozens of countries, capturing vibrant, cinematic moments from everyday life.

In this feature, we showcase a selection of Jasberg's photographs from his travels through Vietnam, Japan, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and beyond. Each image offers an intimate, spontaneous, and deeply human window into daily life, seen through the eyes of a traveler who lingers, observes, and waits for just the right moment.

More info: Instagram | jonathanjasberg.com

#1

Three boys sharing food with a monkey on rooftop, capturing raw and captivating moments from the streets of Asia.

We reached out to Jonathan Jasberg to learn more about his approach to street photography, the challenges of his nomadic lifestyle, and the unforgettable moments he’s experienced behind the lens.

When asked what draws him to a particular scene or moment, Jasberg describes a process that’s less about seeking and more about sensing—following sparks of curiosity until something begins to unfold. "Usually when I’m drawn to something, it doesn’t immediately appear as a scene. It might just be a small detail like an interesting light, a reflection, an intriguing person, or something else. As I start exploring it with a bit of playful curiosity, new discoveries are sometimes made, and a scene begins to develop. Regardless of whether a usable photo materializes, it’s the process of visual discovery that I’m really after. It kind of feels like fireworks going off in my mind."

    #2

    Crowded Asian city street with pedestrians waiting to cross and a lone cyclist riding across a large crosswalk.

    #3

    Family enjoying snowy street scene in Asia, capturing raw and captivating moments through the lens of a vagabond photographer.

    Jasberg shared that he seldom stays in one place for more than a couple of months. The biggest challenge, he says, is finding a sense of balance and routine amid constant upheaval—especially with the ever-present jet lag. "It’s exhausting to figure out the simple things that become automatic once you’ve lived somewhere for a while, like where to get groceries, do laundry, or find light roast single origin natural processed beans (If you know, you know.. and yes, it’s been a serious addiction for as long as I’ve been traveling)."

    Still, Jasberg is quick to point out that the rewards more than make up for the challenges. "I love having numerous second-home cities around the world that I return to often, places I know well and where I have great friends. Keeping a minimal and agile lifestyle allows me to feed my unquenchable wanderlust."

    #4

    Three sailors in uniform taking photos at the Great Sphinx, capturing raw and captivating moments through the lens of a vagabond.

    #5

    Group of friends in purple wigs and school uniforms laughing with an elderly man on urban Asian streets, capturing raw street moments.

    We were curious about how Jasberg navigates the delicate balance between observation and intrusion and whether the simple presence of a camera can shift the authenticity of a scene. He acknowledges that a camera can certainly influence what unfolds in front of it, but believes it doesn’t have to. "Usually, I don’t care much about being invisible. I’m 6’3” and pretty obviously a foreigner in most places I stay, so trying to be invisible with a camera often just draws attention for looking suspicious. Instead, I aim to be ignorable.

    My goal is to capture a scene from an insider's perspective without letting my presence show in the final image. To do that, I use body language, both spoken and unspoken communication, and social dynamics to quickly make my presence understood and welcomed. While scanning a scene, I juggle my attention between noticing elements to build the composition and deflecting or redirecting other people’s attention. If it’s no big deal that I’m there and casually taking photos, then maybe, just for a split second, me and my camera become ignorable, and that’s when a photo can emerge."
    #6

    Young boy captured through the lens of a vagabond, blowing bubbles inside a train with natural light from the window.

    #7

    Children enjoying the raw and captivating moments of street life in Asia, captured through the lens of a vagabond.

    Some moments pass too quickly to capture, but never too quickly to remember. We asked Jasberg if there’s a shot he still thinks about missing. “I’m sure I have missed shots, but I can’t think of one off the top of my head… wait, I guess that means I haven’t,” the photographer shared. "Fortunately, I have always had my camera with me and managed to capture the rarest and most memorable moments while on the road (at least from what I can remember)."
    #8

    Busy street scene in Asia showing a woman looking up near a bakery with chefs working behind the counter, capturing raw moments.

    #9

    Woman wearing a colorful mask applying makeup in a lively street setting, capturing raw and captivating moments of Asia.

    However, it’s not so much a “missed shot” as a “lost shot” that often haunts Jasberg. "It is a bit of a long story, but I will try to keep it brief. Last summer, I was on a multi-month assignment for a phone company photographing a week-long horse trek with nomads in Kyrgyzstan, followed by ten days driving the Pamir Highway (one of the highest elevation highways in the world) along the border of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

    Midway through the trip, on an incredibly dark night, I took a shot with my phone from an old basketball court next to a mosque along the Pamir Highway with the Milky Way shooting through the scene. When I showed the shot to a guy I was traveling with who had been down the Pamir Highway before, during his decades writing for Lonely Planet, he was so blown away he immediately took out his phone and took a photo of me holding my phone with the picture on it. I was so looking forward to submitting the photo for the assignment.

    On the second-to-last day of the trip, we hiked half a day into a remote canyon to stay in a four-family village completely off the grid and reachable only on foot. That night, while attempting more night photography with my phone on a small bridge over a river, I dropped the phone with surgical precision through a crack in the wooden slats straight into the near-freezing roaring river below. I lost nearly all my work from Tajikistan, including the epic night photo. I hardly slept at all that night and still think about that photo frequently. All that remains is a blurry photo of me showing it on my phone."

    #10

    Street scene with dogs on a bicycle and a man in doorway, capturing raw and captivating moments from the streets of Asia.

    #11

    Group of young boys riding bicycles and smiling on a street in Asia capturing raw and captivating street moments

    #12

    Children and a woman holding a puppy in a grassy outdoor area, capturing raw and captivating street moments in Asia.

    #13

    Young man holding a dog on a chain near an auto rickshaw with a dog sitting inside in raw street moment in Asia.

    #14

    Man in a busy Asian street market handling eggs, capturing raw and captivating moments from the streets of Asia and beyond.

    #15

    A joyful child running through a vibrant street market capturing raw and captivating moments from the streets of Asia and beyond.

    #16

    A street dog rests on sand near fishermen and a colorful boat, capturing raw and captivating moments from the streets of Asia.

    #17

    A man resting by the riverbank with a crowd walking over a floating bridge, capturing raw street moments in Asia.

    #18

    Elderly person shielding face with striped bag on busy street, capturing raw moments from the streets of Asia and beyond.

    #19

    Three boys in scouting uniforms share a moment inside a train, capturing raw and captivating street moments in Asia.

    #20

    Elderly woman in black hijab holding herbs beside a child in a tiger mask on a street, capturing raw street moments Asia.

    #21

    Man handling a cow on a truck in a raw and captivating moment from the streets of Asia through the lens of a vagabond

    #22

    Young boy playing with large bubble on a busy street, capturing raw and captivating moments from the streets of Asia.

    #23

    Men in a street scene in Asia with a man on a bicycle cart, showcasing raw and captivating moments through the lens of a vagabond.

    #24

    Crowded street scene in Asia with devotees covered in ash and wearing orange garments during a raw and captivating moment.

    #25

    Four men in a rustic Asian street setting, one fixing a bicycle, capturing raw and captivating moments of daily life.

    #26

    Children reflected in a car window in an urban street scene capturing raw and captivating moments from the streets of Asia and beyond

