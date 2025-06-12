However, it’s not so much a “missed shot” as a “lost shot” that often haunts Jasberg. "It is a bit of a long story, but I will try to keep it brief. Last summer, I was on a multi-month assignment for a phone company photographing a week-long horse trek with nomads in Kyrgyzstan, followed by ten days driving the Pamir Highway (one of the highest elevation highways in the world) along the border of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Midway through the trip, on an incredibly dark night, I took a shot with my phone from an old basketball court next to a mosque along the Pamir Highway with the Milky Way shooting through the scene. When I showed the shot to a guy I was traveling with who had been down the Pamir Highway before, during his decades writing for Lonely Planet, he was so blown away he immediately took out his phone and took a photo of me holding my phone with the picture on it. I was so looking forward to submitting the photo for the assignment.

On the second-to-last day of the trip, we hiked half a day into a remote canyon to stay in a four-family village completely off the grid and reachable only on foot. That night, while attempting more night photography with my phone on a small bridge over a river, I dropped the phone with surgical precision through a crack in the wooden slats straight into the near-freezing roaring river below. I lost nearly all my work from Tajikistan, including the epic night photo. I hardly slept at all that night and still think about that photo frequently. All that remains is a blurry photo of me showing it on my phone."