A popular streamer broke her silence to reveal she was quietly cut from the massively popular Minecraft movie after accusing Jason Momoa of mistreating staff.

Rachel Marie Hofstetter—better known as Valkyrae, one of the world’s most popular gaming female streamers—was once slated to make a short cameo in the film, a fact that she proudly announced to her followers leading up to its debut.

Now, just days after the film’s massive box office release, her fans, noticing her name was missing from the credits, asked the streamer to explain the situation.

“I’m not gonna touch too much on it,” Valkyrae said carefully, revealing that her appearance would’ve amounted to 30 seconds of screentime.

“I would much rather not have those 30 seconds than be sued,” she said, before pleading with her audience to drop the subject.

“Things could’ve been so much worse. That’s all I’m going to say about it,” the streamer said cryptically.

While she never elaborated on what exactly led to her removal from the movie, her comments suggested that it was something more serious than a simple editing-room decision. However, her regular viewers believe the cause lies in controversial statements she made months ago.

Last year, the streamer flew to New Zealand for the shoot of what would’ve been her first-ever film appearance. She spent 10 days on set and, upon returning to her regular streaming schedule, she publicly criticized one of the movie’s main stars—Jason Momoa.

“I saw him mistreat some of the crew,” she said in September 2024, recounting how the actor allegedly had an outburst. “It was pretty disappointing.”

“Maybe he was still in character, I don’t know,” she recounted.

“But I was surprised by how he treated some of the crew. He was really mad, yelling at them about setting up the shot. And I just thought, ‘Man, this is not a good work environment.’ I would not be happy working under these conditions.”

Valkyrae accused Jason Momoa of mistreating staff during the filming of the movie

Her testimony painted a much different image of Jason Momoa than viewers have grown accustomed to.

Full of smiles and with a fun-loving social media presence, the 45-year-old actor has established himself as a carefree and approachable figure, despite usually playing stern characters like Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo, and Aquaman.

In Minecraft, Momoa plays Garret Garrison, a videogame store owner and former game champion, who longs to return to his glory days in the 80s. Despite the comedic nature of the role, Valkyrae’s comments painted a much darker picture behind the scenes.

Hinting at the possibility of having legal action brought against her by Warner Bros., which produced the film, the streamer explained the situation in as much detail as possible without mentioning anyone or giving specifics.

The tight-lipped nature of her response made fans theorize that she had been sent a cease and desist letter by the studio.



Momoa was previously accused of harassment and showing up drunk for work during the filming of Aquaman 2

This isn’t the first time the actor has faced accusations regarding his conduct on set.

On October 10, 2023, Variety reported that psychotherapy documents from Momoa’s Aquaman co-star, Amber Heard, got leaked in the aftermath of her legal battle with former husband Johnny Depp.

The notes, scribbled on a legal pad, describe a hostile Aquaman set where a supposedly intoxicated Jason Momoa performed stunts in an attempt to bully the actress.

For instance, the documents say that the actor at one point dressed as Depp, and pushed to have Heard booted from her role in the film.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the actress wrote. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

DC representatives quickly addressed the rumors, defending Momoa’s character, saying, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’”

Variety reported that the event allegedly took place during a December 27, 2021 recording session.

While her fans defended the streamer, others sided with Warner Bros., arguing that the streamer had breached protocol

With 1.4 million followers and more than 4,000 hours streamed, Valkyrae is one of gaming’s biggest streamers. Attracting a predominantly male audience in their teens and early 20s, she’s a key influencer whose words directly affect the film’s target demographic.

When asked whether those involved in the Minecraft video game—such as its designers Markus Persson and Jens Bergensten—had anything to do with her removal from the film, Valkyrae assured her viewers that the decision rested solely with the film’s production team.

“It’s not even Minecraft. It’s not even their fault,” she said.

More neutral netizens, on the other hand, gave little credence to the streamer’s testimony, and believed her removal to be the natural result of breaking protocol or a clause in her contract.

“Not to defend anything she’s alluding to but you can’t accuse the star of a movie of something and expect your 30 second cameo to stay in the movie,” one user said.

“Other Minecraft players that had a role in the movie are all praising [Momoa] and Jack Black for their help and creating a good environment. Maybe [she’s] the problem,” another replied.

“Grain of salt.” Netizens reacted to the streamer’s version of events with skepticism