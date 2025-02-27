Meet Max, The Stray Dog Rescued By A Loving Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosanna Britto and her family had planned a simple, peaceful trip to the waterfalls in Ilhéus, Brazil. But that day took an unexpected turn when her daughter, Angelina, spotted a dog among the rocks—thin, hairless, covered in wounds, and too weak to move. His eyes, filled with silent pain, begged for help.

Angelina couldn’t walk away. With tears in her eyes, she pleaded to save him. The family had no space in their cars, but Rosanna made a promise—no matter what, they wouldn’t leave the dog behind.

On a family trip to the waterfalls in Ilhéus, Brazil, Rosanna’s family spotted a starving, wounded dog

While they had no space to take him, Rosanna promised her daughter Angelina they would return

Rosanna told Bored Panda that she wanted to help them both—the dog, because he was so weak, and Angelina, because her heart was breaking. “Angelina cried a lot, and calming her down was a big challenge. At that moment, we didn’t yet know how to make the rescue work, but what made the most sense to me was validating her cause and not distancing myself from what I teach every day.”

When they returned, the dog—now named Max—was in even worse shape than before

On the day of the rescue, the situation was even worse than expected. Max—as he was later named—cried in pain when touched. The vet’s diagnosis confirmed it all: severe malnutrition, dehydration, mange, tick disease, and even heartworm.

“Max was found in a difficult-to-access lagoon in Ilhéus, so rescuing him immediately wasn’t an option. We spent about 48 hours planning a safe rescue. We borrowed a car and went as a family—my youngest child was only four months old at the time. The entire process took a whole day, from locating him to rescuing and taking him to the vet.

“The fundraising campaign was incredibly moving! We launched a small donation drive asking for just R$1.00, and so many people came together to help. It was a beautiful movement, and the outpouring of support gave us even more strength to keep going.”

The road to recovery would be long, but Max finally had a family by his side

With treatment and patience, Max slowly started to heal

Today, two years later, Max is a healthy and happy dog

He lives with the children’s grandfather in Ilhéus, surrounded by love and enjoying life by the beach

“When Angelina rescued Max, she told us that he didn’t need to stay with us, she just wanted to save his life. Over time, we realized he was meant to be ours, and my father suggested he stay at our vacation home since bringing him to Brasília wasn’t an option.

“Our vacation ended before he was fully recovered, so we said goodbye while his fur was still growing back. We followed his progress through video calls and photos and received frequent updates from trusted people who had been part of the rescue and were helping care for him from the start. Seeing his transformation was incredible! But the most emotional moment was when we returned a year later, and he recognized us immediately.”

“When we returned to Brasília, Angelina went through a delicate health phase and needed a few surgeries. We were living in a small apartment and tried everything to bring Max, but at that time, it wasn’t possible.

“Today, our reunions happen during vacations, and it’s heartwarming to see how he reacts when we arrive! We still dream of having him with us daily, but we continue exploring the best possible scenario.”

For Rosanna, Max’s story taught her a powerful lesson: “Embrace your children’s causes. They have the power to change someone’s life”

If you want to help abandoned animals but don’t know where to start, Rosanna has some advice: “First, you need to have the sensitivity to recognize another being’s vulnerability. Life gives us endless opportunities to help, but many times we don’t allow ourselves to see them.

“Next, you have to believe. I imagine Max crossed paths with many people who felt sorry for him but didn’t believe he could survive.

“And finally, the most important thing: love. Love heals everything! We are living proof of that.”