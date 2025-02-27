Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meet Max, The Stray Dog Rescued By A Loving Family
Animals, Dogs

Meet Max, The Stray Dog Rescued By A Loving Family

Interview With Owner
Hidrėlėy
Rosanna Britto and her family had planned a simple, peaceful trip to the waterfalls in Ilhéus, Brazil. But that day took an unexpected turn when her daughter, Angelina, spotted a dog among the rocks—thin, hairless, covered in wounds, and too weak to move. His eyes, filled with silent pain, begged for help.

Angelina couldn’t walk away. With tears in her eyes, she pleaded to save him. The family had no space in their cars, but Rosanna made a promise—no matter what, they wouldn’t leave the dog behind.

More info: Instagram

    On a family trip to the waterfalls in Ilhéus, Brazil, Rosanna’s family spotted a starving, wounded dog

    Stray dog by a car wheel on grass, showing a need for rescue and care.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    While they had no space to take him, Rosanna promised her daughter Angelina they would return

    Child pouring water for rescued stray dog Max in a pink bowl.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    Rosanna told Bored Panda that she wanted to help them both—the dog, because he was so weak, and Angelina, because her heart was breaking. “Angelina cried a lot, and calming her down was a big challenge. At that moment, we didn’t yet know how to make the rescue work, but what made the most sense to me was validating her cause and not distancing myself from what I teach every day.”

    Stray dog eating from a pink bowl on dirt ground.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    When they returned, the dog—now named Max—was in even worse shape than before

    Stray dog next to a pink bowl on a dirt road, representing a rescue story.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    On the day of the rescue, the situation was even worse than expected. Max—as he was later named—cried in pain when touched. The vet’s diagnosis confirmed it all: severe malnutrition, dehydration, mange, tick disease, and even heartworm.

    “Max was found in a difficult-to-access lagoon in Ilhéus, so rescuing him immediately wasn’t an option. We spent about 48 hours planning a safe rescue. We borrowed a car and went as a family—my youngest child was only four months old at the time. The entire process took a whole day, from locating him to rescuing and taking him to the vet.

    “The fundraising campaign was incredibly moving! We launched a small donation drive asking for just R$1.00, and so many people came together to help. It was a beautiful movement, and the outpouring of support gave us even more strength to keep going.”

    The road to recovery would be long, but Max finally had a family by his side

    Family with a stray dog in a cozy room; two children smiling, an adult holding a baby, and one man posing cheerfully.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    Child observing a vet examining a stray dog on a table, highlighting animal care and rescue.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    Stray dog Max sitting happily in a car after being rescued by a family.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    With treatment and patience, Max slowly started to heal

    Stray dog standing on a tiled floor in a fenced area, looking towards the camera with a curious expression.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    A stray dog and person walking on a tropical beach, surrounded by palm trees under a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    Stray dog with a brindle coat and bright eyes, happily looking up at the camera, standing on a speckled surface.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    Stray dog with a leash looking up, rescued by a loving family.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    Today, two years later, Max is a healthy and happy dog

    A rescued stray dog sitting happily on a wooden deck.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    He lives with the children’s grandfather in Ilhéus, surrounded by love and enjoying life by the beach

    Stray dog relaxing on grass with a happy expression, near a house and garden setting.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    “When Angelina rescued Max, she told us that he didn’t need to stay with us, she just wanted to save his life. Over time, we realized he was meant to be ours, and my father suggested he stay at our vacation home since bringing him to Brasília wasn’t an option.

    “Our vacation ended before he was fully recovered, so we said goodbye while his fur was still growing back. We followed his progress through video calls and photos and received frequent updates from trusted people who had been part of the rescue and were helping care for him from the start. Seeing his transformation was incredible! But the most emotional moment was when we returned a year later, and he recognized us immediately.”

    Stray dog lying on a wooden deck, enjoying a sunny day after being rescued by a loving family.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    “When we returned to Brasília, Angelina went through a delicate health phase and needed a few surgeries. We were living in a small apartment and tried everything to bring Max, but at that time, it wasn’t possible.

    “Today, our reunions happen during vacations, and it’s heartwarming to see how he reacts when we arrive! We still dream of having him with us daily, but we continue exploring the best possible scenario.”

    A smiling stray dog lying on grass in a sunny backyard, showcasing his contentment and happiness.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    For Rosanna, Max’s story taught her a powerful lesson: “Embrace your children’s causes. They have the power to change someone’s life”

    Girl smiling as Max, the rescued stray dog, affectionately licks her face in a backyard setting.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    Family with a rescue dog at the beach during sunset, enjoying a peaceful moment together.

    Image credits: maisdelesquemeu

    If you want to help abandoned animals but don’t know where to start, Rosanna has some advice: “First, you need to have the sensitivity to recognize another being’s vulnerability. Life gives us endless opportunities to help, but many times we don’t allow ourselves to see them.

    “Next, you have to believe. I imagine Max crossed paths with many people who felt sorry for him but didn’t believe he could survive.

    “And finally, the most important thing: love. Love heals everything! We are living proof of that.”

