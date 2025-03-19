ADVERTISEMENT

Pingo, an elderly stray dog, has been living at a gas station in Vinhedo, Brazil, for over two decades. Unlike most strays searching for a home, he picked his own—and the whole town embraced him.

Despite his age and declining senses, Pingo is well cared for by kind locals, gas station workers, and a devoted neighbor. His story went viral, proving that love and kindness can make all the difference in a stray’s life

More info: Instagram | amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo.com.br

Pingo the dog has lived at the same gas station for over two decades—longer than some of its owners!

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

To learn more about his inspiring journey, we reached out to Julio D’Auria, founder of the Amigos dos Animais de Rua de Vinhedo group, who has been following Pingo’s story for years. According to him, Pingo’s origins remain a mystery. “When I moved to Vinhedo in 2006, he was already living at the gas station, and no one knew exactly where he came from. Since then, the station has changed owners four times, but Pingo has remained. Given how long he has been there, we estimate he is now between 20 and 22 years old.”

Instead of wandering the streets, Pingo decided that a gas station was the perfect place to settle down

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

Caring for a senior dog requires dedication, and Pingo is lucky to have an entire community looking after him. “A neighbor of mine, who lives in front of the gas station, is primarily responsible for his care. Every day, she changes his water, brings food, and even prepares chicken for him. She also takes him to the vet when necessary and ensures he gets groomed and bathed. In winter, he has warm clothes and blankets. Additionally, he spends part of the day inside the station manager’s office, where there is air conditioning to keep him comfortable,” Julio explained.

From gas station workers to kind-hearted neighbors, Pingo has a whole community looking out for him

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

Over the years, Pingo has become more than just a local fixture—he’s a symbol of love and resilience. Many gas station customers have formed a deep emotional bond with him. “Pingo has become a true symbol of the gas station and the city. Many people, even from outside Vinhedo, visit just to see him. His constant presence at the station has created a strong emotional connection between him and many customers.”

With his own bed, winter clothes, and even air conditioning, the elderly pup lives a cozy life

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

With his story gaining attention online, Pingo’s fame has only grown. “Pingo was already well known locally, but his story spread even further with the internet. Many people were touched by his journey and started visiting him. He has become a symbol of loyalty and resilience, a true guardian of the gas station,” Julio shared.

One neighbor takes care of his food, water, vet visits, and even prepares special meals for him

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

Despite the attention, Pingo’s needs remain well taken care of by those who love him. “There is no need for a campaign since he has always been cared for by people who love him. Before the neighbor who currently looks after him, another woman took care of him, and the gas station employees also make sure he is well-fed and comfortable.”

Pingo has become a symbol of the gas station, loved by both locals and visitors from outside the city

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

Beyond Pingo’s story, Julio also dedicates his efforts to helping other animals in need. “I don’t actually run a shelter, but I am the founder of Amigos dos Animais de Vinhedo, a group created two years ago to support local animal rescuers. The group has 120 members and helps dozens of rescuers who collectively care for hundreds of rescued animals. To raise funds, we organize events and run an app called Cartão Fidelidade (Loyalty Card), which partners with 60 local businesses. A portion of the amount spent by users in these establishments is redirected to help the animals. With this initiative, we have already built a kennel and a cattery for 34 animals, as well as provided food and support to rescuers who desperately need help.”

After going viral, the canine became famous across Brazil, spreading a message of love and kindness

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

That’s why Pingo has never needed a special campaign for support—he simply has people who care

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

Despite his old age, Pingo still enjoys life, peacefully strolling through the gas station

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

Through every owner change, every year passing by, Pingo has remained—faithful to his chosen home

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo

Pingo’s journey proves that even stray dogs can find warmth, care, and a forever home—sometimes, in the most unexpected places

Image credits: amigosdosanimaisdevinhedo