I worked at a recording studio and one of the engineers was working on a radio commercial. The spot called for a bit of dialogue between a vo talent and a bird whistling. The client figured we could just use sfx for the bird responses, but nothing was working. The engineer left the session for a bit to get some air and he told me what was going on. Not to brag, but I’m a pretty good whistler. I started mimicking what the bird “should” sound like, and his eyes went wide. He dragged me into the session to present what I did. I ended up being hired on the spot. I whistled for one commercial, which happened to be a union gig. So, I signed a contract that basically let me join for the day. I got about 800 bucks for the day, but also received residual checks for a couple more years after that. Whistling earned me about 3k in the end.