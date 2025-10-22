The situation might be much, much worse. A report from Imperva suggests that the problem may be even bigger, estimating that around half of all global internet traffic is now automated.

These are terrifying numbers. And they help you see the internet in a new light. In some cases, bots might be interacting with bots, with little to no human involvement. Meanwhile, other bots may be malicious.

“Automated traffic makes up almost half of all internet traffic worldwide. Generally speaking, automated traffic comprises two types of automation: good and bad bots. Concerningly, bad bots alone account for nearly a third of all traffic, at 32%, with their volume increasing for the fifth consecutive year,” Imperva’s report found.

“Bad bots have become more advanced and evasive, and now mimic human behavior in such a way that it makes them difficult to detect and prevent. Bad bots are exploiting business logic instead of technical vulnerabilities, which allows them to perform a host of malicious activities, including transaction fraud, web scraping, and data harvesting.”