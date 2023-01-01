What does your house say about you? It might tell the world that you’re extremely neat and tidy. It might say how artistic you are, if you’ve given the home a creative paint job and quirky decorations. Your home can tell visitors that you wish you lived in a different decade, or it can be a representation of your unconditional love of cats. Whatever story your home writes about you, you should be proud of it! Your humble abode is yours, and I’m sure the world would be happy to see it. Especially if you you’ve thought outside of the box in terms of design and décor.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the wildest and most fascinating pics from the What the Crazy House Instagram account, so you pandas can get some inspiration for your own homes! (Or just marvel at how brave these other homeowners are…) Be sure to upvote the pictures that captivate or confuse you, and then let us know in the comments below if you’d be willing to move into any of these wild homes.

Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with the creator of What the Crazy House, Robyn, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these quirky homes, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the same Instagram account right here!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Super Cool Tree House House!

Super Cool Tree House House!

whatthecrazyhouse Report

23points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang - if that’s supposed to be a treehouse for kids I’d like to be adopted, please!

4
4points
reply
View more comments

To learn more about What the Crazy House, we reached out to the creator of the account, Robyn, a married mother of two who lives in Ohio. She actually spoke to Bored Panda about 4 months ago, the last time we covered What the Crazy House, and explained that the account was created on a whim back in February of 2019. Robyn noted that she’s always loved looking at houses, and clearly, she’s not the only one. Her page has been gaining more traction over time, and it’s already reached over 18k followers. 

Robyn was kind enough to have another chat with us and give a little update on how the account has been going. “I get new followers every day, and it’s just wild,” she told Bored Panda. “I’m so proud to have done this organically with just people deciding to follow.”
#2

#deathtrapstairs Bc They Make Me Dizzy

#deathtrapstairs Bc They Make Me Dizzy

whatthecrazyhouse Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#3

#deathtrapstairs

#deathtrapstairs

Yes I’m aware the house is unfinished with the electrical sockets hanging out of the wall. And maybe a railing is going up but the angle of these was weird enough to post

whatthecrazyhouse Report

19points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

let’s hope there’s going to be a bannister!

3
3points
reply
View more comments

We were also curious if Robyn has any particularly wild elements in her own home or if running this page has inspired her to be a bit more liberal with her design. “My home is very colorful,” she shared. “I don’t shy away from color. My front room is literally turquoise with a white couch and purple pillows. I love to be surrounded by blues and yellows and greens. It makes me happy.”

But she noted that she’s not quite as bold as many of the homeowners whose houses get featured on her page. “I think I’m too scared to do anything too wild,” she admitted. “I just posted a house that had green walls and the trim work was black and white checked– I don’t think I’m that brave,” she added with a laugh. “In a way, I admire people like that– quirky and funky.”
#4

I’ve Never Seen So Many Damn Cabinets In A Bathroom Before

I’ve Never Seen So Many Damn Cabinets In A Bathroom Before

whatthecrazyhouse Report

19points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a kitchen bathroom

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Worlds Skinniest House. 3-5 Feet Across

Worlds Skinniest House. 3-5 Feet Across

whatthecrazyhouse Report

18points
POST
Rat Lord
Rat Lord
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect excuse for not having ppl over

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#6

Getting Wild In The Sunroom

Getting Wild In The Sunroom

whatthecrazyhouse Report

17points
POST
Kari The Wolf
Kari The Wolf
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I luv!!!!!! Just needs more pine trees.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

When it comes to what a person’s home says about them, Robyn told Bored Panda, “I think your home should express you for sure. I’m glad some people have the guts to go all out and really make their space theirs.”

“My home (I hope!) is welcoming and ready to relax in. I have two young kids, so toys have taken over,” she shared with a laugh.

We were also curious if Robyn has a favorite home she’s ever shared on the page, or if she can recall any that she would actually be willing to move into. “Oh, this is a great question! I don’t know if I have a favorite. I do have some I would live in, but mostly they are too wild for me.”
#7

Most Important Seat In The House

Most Important Seat In The House

whatthecrazyhouse Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#8

It Seems So Unnecessary

It Seems So Unnecessary

whatthecrazyhouse Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#9

Pure Chaos

Pure Chaos

whatthecrazyhouse Report

14points
POST
View more comments

And as for the future of What the Crazy House, Robyn shared that her “plans are to keep growing and keep posting stuff to make people laugh”. “That’s always my goal. To be a little bright spot in people’s day while they scroll.”

And if you too are a connoisseur of creative homes, Robyn would love to see what you find along the way. “Thanks for being here and supporting me! I love to share with people and chat with them, so send me all the things you find!”
#10

It’s The Little Tile Wave By The Tp For Me

It’s The Little Tile Wave By The Tp For Me

whatthecrazyhouse Report

14points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The tile wave looks like a little donkey to me.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

It’s A Rainbow And My Eyes Are Burning

It’s A Rainbow And My Eyes Are Burning

whatthecrazyhouse Report

13points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would anyone in their right mind paint a ceiling that shade of yellow???

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Some #grandmaglam For Your Sunday Eve

Some #grandmaglam For Your Sunday Eve

whatthecrazyhouse Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

If this list is starting to make you wonder whether or not your home deserves to be featured on What the Crazy House, don’t worry. A unique home that shows your personality is something to be proud of! There’s nothing wrong with having a more muted style, but it’s also great to know that your home could never be mixed up with anyone else’s. And if you’re looking for new ways to display your personality in your home, we’ve got some tips for you from RealEstate.com Australia.

First, don’t be scared to showcase your favorite theme. Whether you love mid century modern, the 1980s or you’re inspired by the Star Wars franchise, you can let that shine in your humble abode. And if you have no clue where to start, don’t underestimate how helpful Pinterest can be. “I renovated my home around a year ago and I can’t even tell you how many Pinterest boards I had,” content director for Snooze, Danielle Frazzetto, told RealEstate.com. “I had one for each room – the bedrooms, the laundry, everything! Through that process [of compiling images you like], you start to see where things align and which patterns emerge.”   
#13

What Is Going On In The Bathrooms?! Also The Floors Are A Smidge Funky Too

What Is Going On In The Bathrooms?! Also The Floors Are A Smidge Funky Too

whatthecrazyhouse Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#14

When Your Bar Is Ready For Your Shenanagans

When Your Bar Is Ready For Your Shenanagans

whatthecrazyhouse Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#15

I’m Scared Of Every Single Square Inch Timmy…. Every One

I’m Scared Of Every Single Square Inch Timmy…. Every One

whatthecrazyhouse Report

12points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

run, Timmy, run!

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Playing with colors is also a great way to spice up your home. Favorite colors aren’t just for kids; we all have preferences! “[Take inspiration from] something you really like; it could be a piece of clothing or an image, a photograph — anything,” stylist for Snooze, Mae Abas, recommends. “We were lucky enough to go to Tasmania recently, and the natural color palette there really inspired me. I realized I like bringing the outside in. Not so much the greenery, more the neutral tones and textures.” If you’re inspired by nature too, it doesn’t have to simply be neutral colors. Haven’t you ever seen a vibrant sunset or bright yellow flower? If those things bring you joy, their colors can be incorporated into your home.
#16

I Don’t Understand One Thing In This House

I Don’t Understand One Thing In This House

whatthecrazyhouse Report

12points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like all the cacti in the front garden…it looks like they’re ready to invade

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

I’m Getting Under The Sea But Make It As An Acid Trip

I’m Getting Under The Sea But Make It As An Acid Trip

whatthecrazyhouse Report

12points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP title maker described it perfectly, I know from experience ;) jk

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#18

There Is Just Like- A Lot Of Stuff In Here. And In The Bathrooms

There Is Just Like- A Lot Of Stuff In Here. And In The Bathrooms

whatthecrazyhouse Report

11points
POST
YA NA
YA NA
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Feel like I'm gonna have a panic attack just looking at it >.<

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Texture is another element we shouldn’t be overlooking when decorating our homes. “Textures add warmth to your space and can also add airiness,” Mae explains. “Sheer fabrics that bring light through your window, like linen, go well with Scandi or coastal style homes. Luxury styles call for velvet or richer fabrics in bolder colors. Meanwhile, in winter, chunky knits serve the popular Nordic theme.” Even your artwork on the walls can feature a variety of textures, with collages, paintings, sculptures, fur, leather and more. Don’t be scared to experiment!
#19

whatthecrazyhouse Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Nestled In The Mountains Of Va This House Is Confusing Me With Its Open Floor Plan, Fireworks Sign And Bathrooms That Pop Up Out Of Nowhere

Nestled In The Mountains Of Va This House Is Confusing Me With Its Open Floor Plan, Fireworks Sign And Bathrooms That Pop Up Out Of Nowhere

whatthecrazyhouse Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#21

#deathtrapstairs Witch Edition

#deathtrapstairs Witch Edition

whatthecrazyhouse Report

11points
POST
View more comments

Don’t forget to consider the lines and shapes that your furniture creates as well. “I like my furniture like I like my clothing: very minimalist and structured,” Danielle says. “I don’t have a lot of rounded shapes in my home, instead I have a lot of straight lines and rectangular shapes.” You don’t have to simply stick to one theme, but keep in mind what you prefer and what will look best with what you already have. If all of your furniture has sharp edges, you might want to mix it up with a round rug or a round mirror on the wall.
#22

Easter Island Vibes

Easter Island Vibes

whatthecrazyhouse Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#23

Found Us A Wicked #deathtraptub

Found Us A Wicked #deathtraptub

whatthecrazyhouse Report

10points
POST
#24

But It Seemed So Wholesome Downstairs

But It Seemed So Wholesome Downstairs

whatthecrazyhouse Report

9points
POST
View more comments

And perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind is adding personal touches through your décor. Photos from your travels, paintings you or your children created, tokens you’ve stumbled upon at flea markets or inherited from your grandmother, you can display it all. “I find a balance between sentimental pieces, and new décor work for me,” Danielle adds. “It’s a nice way to show off things that mean something you, and is also a great conversation starter when you have people over.” Plus, all of those personal touches might just earn you a spot on the What the Crazy House Instagram feed… (If that’s something you’re interested in.)
#25

This One Bedroom, One Bathroom House In Rio Rancho Nm Is All Pool

This One Bedroom, One Bathroom House In Rio Rancho Nm Is All Pool

whatthecrazyhouse Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#26

I Am Baffled By This House. The Wavy Wood Has Me Super Confused. As Does The Last Picture… Also #deathtraptub

I Am Baffled By This House. The Wavy Wood Has Me Super Confused. As Does The Last Picture… Also #deathtraptub

whatthecrazyhouse Report

9points
POST
You Should Do Nothing with the Fence
You Should Do Nothing with the Fence
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...and another one of those super-difficult tubs to get in and out of.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Please Enjoy This Cabin In The Ca Woods With It's Separate Bath House - All Tiled To Perfection

Please Enjoy This Cabin In The Ca Woods With It's Separate Bath House - All Tiled To Perfection

whatthecrazyhouse Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Are you feeling inspired to spice up your own home? Or are you feeling especially grateful to live in a normal, mundane house that feels cozy to you? Whether you’d ever live in these crazy houses or not, keep upvoting the pictures that you find most shocking or inviting. Let us know in the comments what the wildest house you’ve ever encountered was, and then if you still haven’t checked out Bored Panda’s previous article featuring What the Crazy House, you can find it right here
#28

I Just…. It’s A Lot Of Lights To Smash Your Head On

I Just…. It’s A Lot Of Lights To Smash Your Head On

whatthecrazyhouse Report

9points
POST
derek_liu_ny1234
derek_liu_ny1234
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you want to eat and lose weight at the same time

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Curtains > Doors

Curtains > Doors

whatthecrazyhouse Report

9points
POST
Rat Lord
Rat Lord
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

d u s t. Just think of the amount of dust.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

One Hell Of A #colda**shower

One Hell Of A #colda**shower

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
#31

Why Is This Bed So Big?!

Why Is This Bed So Big?!

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

to match the ceiling beams

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#32

Well This House Certainly Catfished Me Bc I Was Not Expecting This Interior

Well This House Certainly Catfished Me Bc I Was Not Expecting This Interior

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#33

Guys. We Need To Talk About This. And The Mini Fridges

Guys. We Need To Talk About This. And The Mini Fridges

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine slipping off the end of the bed and going BONK BONK BONK down the stairs

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#34

Hahahahahaha

Hahahahahaha

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if it works

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#35

I Feel Like My Elbows Are Destroyed From These Scrappy Rocks Looking At This

I Feel Like My Elbows Are Destroyed From These Scrappy Rocks Looking At This

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
Mune
Mune
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even think the average adult can stand up straight in this one

0
0points
reply
#36

I Think My Favorite Part Is The Elaborate Spiral Staircase To The Lounge Area Above The Glass Block Palace

I Think My Favorite Part Is The Elaborate Spiral Staircase To The Lounge Area Above The Glass Block Palace

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
Rat Lord
Rat Lord
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the third picture just looks like they ran out of money or accidentally forgot a room and didn’t care enough

2
2points
reply
#37

The Yard Is So Bizarre. It Includes A Ski Lift, A Mini Town And A Pool Surrounded By Roman Columns. Oh And One Hell Of A Sundial

The Yard Is So Bizarre. It Includes A Ski Lift, A Mini Town And A Pool Surrounded By Roman Columns. Oh And One Hell Of A Sundial

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

money can’t buy good taste

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#38

Getting Funky In Wi

Getting Funky In Wi

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
Rei
Rei
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a little too much carpeting...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#39

The Last Picture Of The Doll Heads Sent Me

The Last Picture Of The Doll Heads Sent Me

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I told you not to open the cupboard; now I’ll have to cut off your head, too, and add it to the collection.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

How…. Tropical??

How…. Tropical??

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this belongs in a badly decorated pediatrician's office. Brings back memories of badly proportioned zebras staring at me judgementally while toucans and bald eagles share the skies.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

I Have Questions Here

I Have Questions Here

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

be sure to get “trip” insurance

3
3points
reply
#42

Bears And Fairies And Dinosaurs And Bridges And One Super Mirrored #laserpointerbathroom

Bears And Fairies And Dinosaurs And Bridges And One Super Mirrored #laserpointerbathroom

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#43

Why Is The Tub At That Dumb Angle?!

Why Is The Tub At That Dumb Angle?!

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#44

Please Knock First

Please Knock First

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
Rat Lord
Rat Lord
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most convenient for people who refuse to poop in public places!

1
1point
reply
#45

Getting Funky In Florida

Getting Funky In Florida

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
Rat Lord
Rat Lord
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

✨get naked✨ how inspiring

2
2points
reply
#46

You’ve Got Your Priorities Straight Here

You’ve Got Your Priorities Straight Here

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
#47

Just A Set Of Grand Witch Stairs

Just A Set Of Grand Witch Stairs

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
Mune
Mune
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that was unnecessary.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#48

Is This…. Sharpie?!

Is This…. Sharpie?!

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yes. yes, it is.

2
2points
reply
#49

When Her And Him Need A Compromise On Decor

When Her And Him Need A Compromise On Decor

whatthecrazyhouse Report

8points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. The last thing I need is a race car falling into my soup.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

What Was The Inspiration For Your Home? Tetris

What Was The Inspiration For Your Home? Tetris

whatthecrazyhouse Report

7points
POST
Rat Lord
Rat Lord
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That chair tho 💀 Everything’s fine and cool until you look at that frickin’ flower chair

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Found This Bathroom While Looking For Flats And It's A Hard Pass

Found This Bathroom While Looking For Flats And It's A Hard Pass

whatthecrazyhouse Report

7points
POST
Trophy Husband
Trophy Husband
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How could you ever clean that?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

The Main House Is A Little Wacky But Mostly Ok - It’s The Guest House That Went Wild

The Main House Is A Little Wacky But Mostly Ok - It’s The Guest House That Went Wild

whatthecrazyhouse Report

7points
POST
#53

A Custom Epoxy Floor That You Can’t Even Walk On

A Custom Epoxy Floor That You Can’t Even Walk On

whatthecrazyhouse Report

7points
POST
#54

I Just... Cats

I Just... Cats

whatthecrazyhouse Report

7points
POST
#55

Only Cool If The Stairs Act Like Giant Piano Keys And Play A Song

Only Cool If The Stairs Act Like Giant Piano Keys And Play A Song

whatthecrazyhouse Report

7points
POST
#56

I’m Making #iwishiwasacastle A Thing Bc Here Is Another House That Qualifies

I’m Making #iwishiwasacastle A Thing Bc Here Is Another House That Qualifies

whatthecrazyhouse Report

7points
POST
JM
JM
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope it lived up to the homeowners’ desires

1
1point
reply
#57

Just Because You Make It Streaky Doesn’t Make It Rustic

Just Because You Make It Streaky Doesn’t Make It Rustic

whatthecrazyhouse Report

7points
POST
#58

Guess You Can’t Use The Right Side Of The Garage

Guess You Can’t Use The Right Side Of The Garage