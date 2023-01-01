What does your house say about you? It might tell the world that you’re extremely neat and tidy. It might say how artistic you are, if you’ve given the home a creative paint job and quirky decorations. Your home can tell visitors that you wish you lived in a different decade, or it can be a representation of your unconditional love of cats. Whatever story your home writes about you, you should be proud of it! Your humble abode is yours, and I’m sure the world would be happy to see it. Especially if you you’ve thought outside of the box in terms of design and décor.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the wildest and most fascinating pics from the What the Crazy House Instagram account, so you pandas can get some inspiration for your own homes! (Or just marvel at how brave these other homeowners are…) Be sure to upvote the pictures that captivate or confuse you, and then let us know in the comments below if you’d be willing to move into any of these wild homes.

Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with the creator of What the Crazy House, Robyn, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these quirky homes, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the same Instagram account right here!