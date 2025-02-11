ADVERTISEMENT

While people tend to chuckle at the things we find funny, laughter is much more intricate than that. We giggle to form social connections, mask emotions when we feel nervous, relieve tension, appear polite, and so on. Even the things we find funny can sometimes be very specific and strange, which the ‘StrangeAndFunny’ subreddit is the perfect proof of. We at Bored Panda compiled a whole list of comedic and weird posts from this community to show just how odd people’s humor can get. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

Bro?

Text meme featuring a funny eye chart and humorous comment from a community member.

Cool-KittenX Report

    #2

    Can Anyone Relate To This ?

    Man driving with humorous text about beating GPS time; highlights strange and funny community content.

    Only-Plan-9934 Report

    #3

    Peasants

    Text message humor with champagne in a business class seat, showcasing strange and funny moments.

    CapitalProgrammer713 Report

    The reasons why we laugh or our specific sense of humor aren’t the only things that are fascinating or a bit strange about laughter—a nonverbal emotional expression that almost every person is capable of. 

    The sound we make while giggling is also quite an interesting phenomenon. Something we might not have realized is that there are many types of laughter, as we all laugh differently, from the snicker to the heehaw.
    #4

    I Live There Now

    Man relaxing on an inflatable tube in a water park, embodying strange and funny community ideas.

    RogueRose-23 Report

    #5

    For Real Lmao

    A funny meme comparing parenting in 2024 with the past, reflecting a strange community humor.

    LatterFromspace Report

    #6

    Well

    Two images: a man in handcuffs with police, and a cartoon character with a humorous caption about story coverage. Strange and funny.

    Gxthic_Goddess Report

    The sound itself is made with the help of our limbic system (structures in our brain), larynx, lungs, and respiratory muscles. They work together to produce the noise we know as laughter. 

    It’s quite a primitive way of making a sound since there’s no real movement of the tongue, jaw, or lips. All the action is happening in the ribcage—each wheeze, squeeze, gasp, or snort is simply muscles in the chest squeezing high-pressure air from our ribcage.
    #7

    Can I May? LOL

    A vampire humorously foiled by English grammar pedantry in a funny comic from a popular strange and funny community.

    UrbanMermaid24 Report

    #8

    Knowledge Is Power

    Octopus humor meme: an octopus with text about spiteful behavior, showcasing strange and funny community content.

    Beginning_Fig_2028 Report

    #9

    What A Considerate Man

    Tweet sharing a humorous and touching story about personalized service at a gas station, noted for its strange and funny content.

    TheLuciusGraham , Cordmcoffey Report

    Not only is there a variation in laughs in different people, but one person can also have quite a few types of chuckles. Our happy giggles differ from our nervous ones and the sound becomes different when we are alone vs. when we’re with other people. 

    #10

    You Were Saying?

    Funny meme about military recruiters responding to a high school student's exaggerated statement about tuition.

    CherryOnTop_13 Report

    #11

    😕

    Man looking confused with text about delayed refunds, representing strange and funny aspects of modern life.

    TNANPTT Report

    #12

    Who Else???

    Tweet expressing a preference for a 7-3 work schedule over a 9-5, reflecting the strange and funny community vibe.

    emilyyy_inn0cent , spicylamchop Report

    "We all have a range of different laughs that we use for different purposes and circumstances. Most are within the 'social masking' spectrum—that is, we do them to be polite or to create social bonds,” explained body language and behavior expert Judi James to Mashable.

    #13

    😂😂

    Person reveals a small secret room behind a wall panel, showcasing strange and funny decor.

    Ill-Challenge-2530 Report

    #14

    Xavier Strikes Again

    Person wearing a humorous shirt, with a comment saying, "don't share your financial problems here," reflecting the funny community theme.

    Lunar_Lurette Report

    #15

    Oopps

    Two side-by-side photos of a woman with German-Argentinian flags, captioned humorously on Twitter.

    Routine-Horror5250 , DaFiretruck Report

    blp31075
    lluf eman
    lluf eman
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    In my opinion, too little time is spent showing how Germany lost by getting caught up in Nazism and setting the world on fire, and this is one example. Having to flee their own country and wandering around the world being in perpetual fear. The Nazi propaganda is strong and enticing and continues to spew like a cesspool around the world and finds supporters surprisingly. Meanwhile, all those “dirty” people from whom the Germans wanted to be better than gave them such a booty destroying literally everything they tried to accomplish ordinary mixed up not genetically correct ugly people.In numbers it looks even worse e.g. in World War 2 died 6 to 7 million Germans, about 12 - 14 million had to emigrate ! They lost about 100,000 square kilometers of territory and about 1.5 trillion dollars in material losses ! and this is the whole truth about fascism. How stupid do you have to be to support this ideology ?

    Genuine laughter usually erupts unexpectedly, as it tends not to be affected by our surroundings. Giggles coming from the heart often contain loud snorts and wide mouths—something that many of us find embarrassing.

    #16

    Im Dead... Lmao

    Tweets highlighting strange and funny IT experiences between users.

    Ok_Application_9047 Report

    #17

    For Real :d

    Tweet exchange about preferring 500K cash over a wedding or honeymoon; humor from a community of strange and funny content.

    PancakeeBaddie Report

    #18

    Age If Squirrel

    Aerial view of a massive crack in Antarctica ice shelf alongside a tweet about a dam squirrel, showcasing strange and funny content.

    beattheheat05 , BraddJaffy Report

    Children tend to produce more of such laughter, as they aren’t yet introduced to societal norms and social politeness. “A lot of it has to do with inhibition,” explained James. “Children produce the most spontaneous form of laughter because they lack the inhibitions we acquire later in life. Adults will often cover their mouths, or bend to hide their faces.”

    #19

    Stocks

    White bell peppers resembling teeth, shared in a community of 300K for all things strange and funny.

    SweetieButtercups Report

    #20

    Feeling Blessed

    Wallet with cash on mulch; humorous post from a community of strange and funny content.

    crazymina_18 Report

    #21

    Longest Time Of Your Life

    Passengers in awkward positions on a plane, highlighting strange and funny travel scenarios.

    Pixelpioneer30 Report

    The Incongruity Theory explains that we often find ourselves heartily chuckling because something goes completely against our expectations. Just like animals doing surprising things, like cats being afraid of cucumbers. Such humor doesn’t involve any additional complexities, it’s just pure joy created by our expectations being completely unmet.

    #22

    True LOL

    Chicken wings and fries with humorous tweet about buying them in theaters; a strange and funny community meme.

    GracefulLadyy Report

    #23

    A Grown Man And Her Wife

    Tweet exchange about hobbies with humorous comments, part of a fun community of 300K members.

    obelandi , leftarmisme Report

    #24

    Marriage Is A Beautiful Thing

    Strange and funny moment with a torn chicken flavor packet, mistaken for a rubber piece.

    softgurlsofia_ Report

    There are a few other theories that try to describe why we find things funny. However, ultimately, humor is subjective and there’s no one way to explain why we can laugh at bizarre jokes or strange photos we see online for hours on end. What we were able to find out is that laughter is very beneficial to our health, from relieving stress to boosting our immune system. So take in all of these strange photos on the list and don’t think too much about why the weird images are so amusing.
    #25

    This Is How To Ruin Your Childhood

    Close-up of a JVC camcorder found, highlighting strange and funny nostalgia.

    d4niellepetal , TaqeeBond Report

    #26

    I Know Right

    Tweet exchange about husband taking paracetamol highlighted with a funny response.

    CapitalProgrammer713 Report

    #27

    Do You Know Someone Who Belongs Here?

    Actors in roles causing strong reactions, illustrating the strange and funny community dynamics.

    Royal-Ad843 Report

    #28

    You Feel Like A Royal

    Man relaxing on stacked chairs, illustrating a funny childhood memory in a community of 300K members.

    Content-Ad-4163 Report

    #29

    Why Are You Like This

    A person holding a sign with a funny message about speaking to an ex.

    GameOverGeniuss Report

    #30

    Imagine

    Photo of a doorbell plugged into a couch USB, highlighting a funny and strange moment.

    ekvandoly Report

    #31

    He Earned It

    Dog in a garden holding a large rack of ribs in its mouth, showcasing a funny moment from the strange and funny community.

    CarelessCommunity587 Report

    #32

    Isn't?

    Strange and funny meme with a dog's tail resembling a cup blasting off, adding humor to the community.

    Icy-Potential468 Report

    #33

    Good For Mike!

    Blue van with humorous sign reading "Mike Is Hard" parked with open door, showcasing funny community's quirky content.

    FluffyAd8209 Report

    #34

    Got It?

    Car headrest sign humorously depicting changing attitudes towards strangers, reflecting community interests in strange and funny topics.

    glitteringpeachbliss Report

    loriscellphone
    PhaseWitFact
    PhaseWitFact
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    This joke was funny back in 2009 when Uber started. Too bad it's been beaten to death since then.

    #35

    Marriage ..lol

    Couple having a humorous conversation with speech bubbles, capturing strange and funny moments.

    Fit-Level-8345 Report

    #36

    Ain’t Gonna Be Mad Tbh

    Bottle of tequila with a humorous apology letter, capturing a funny and strange moment from a community group.

    CapitalProgrammer713 Report

    #37

    ??

    Funny image of a wooden floor with text about high rent, highlighting strange community humor.

    Ill-Challenge-2530 Report

    mikkelchristiansen
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Ii see alot of these floors in construction. Its usally thin veneer or plastic.

    #38

    Wtf

    Quote highlights the irony of higher rent versus mortgage in a strange and funny community post.

    TheLuciusGraham Report

    vq-magdalena
    Tostones
    Tostones
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    This again. If you think your mortgage is the only, or even the major cost of home ownership, you need to be renting. Assuming you can find a decent place to rent, of course. There is that as well.

    #39

    And The Husband Of The Year Award Goes To

    Text conversation shows a funny plan with camera footage, shared in a community known for strange and humorous content.

    New-Comb3122 Report

    #40

    Could It Get Even Worse

    Social media exchange with humorous and strange misunderstanding about an "orgasm," referring to origami and oregano instead.

    jmbackupx Report

    #41

    He What Now? 😂

    Man holding a baby in front of a red door with a wreath, showcasing strange and funny growth comparison joke.

    Miserable-Finance804 Report

    #42

    Damn 😂

    Funny text conversation about leave request with humorous misunderstanding.

    Certyaj Report

    #43

    #spidermanneedsrest

    Child in Spiderman costume lying beside Spiderman toys, capturing a strange and funny moment.

    Leemontanari Report

    #44

    What A Relief

    Text post by Kenyon Laing about feeling tired and unproductive, representing strange and funny community humor.

    SweetyCupcakee Report

    #45

    The Cat Looks Quite Dramatic

    Cat having an ultrasound, hilariously reacting in a strange and funny way to discovering it's pregnant.

    Tsunade_ray Report

    #46

    We're Approaching A Weird Timeline

    Vintage photo vs. 2070 selfie with filter, showcasing funny and strange evolution of grandma images.

    StructureTiny6114 Report

    #47

    Fair Enough

    Job interview comic highlighting bizarre and funny conversation about competitive salary and skills.

    MysticMuse89 Report

    #48

    ✅✅

    Person wrapped in a blanket, sitting on the ground, looking tired and funny near a waterfront.

    According_Captain117 Report

    #49

    It's Such An Honor To Be A Grass

    Strange and funny school play costume, a kid dressed as grass lying down with colorful characters around.

    Apprehensive-Crew753 Report

    #50

    When I Was In School

    Split schoolyard photo showing changes, evoking funny and strange community humor.

    lictuci Report

    #51

    Don’t Make Me Ask Again

    Cashier's funny reaction when customer selects "no tip" on the iPad display.

    Blossomm_Gyals_ Report

    #52

    It Works

    Meme about weight loss with a humorous twist, popular in a strange and funny community.

    StarlitDreams12 Report

    #53

    Oh Hey, Didn't See You There

    Mud-covered person captioned humorously; relates to strange and funny community content.

    AlexisMelonssss_ Report

    #54

    💩 🅿️

    Child meeting poop and pee mascots at a strange and funny community event exhibit, with a blue backdrop featuring logos.

    That1weirdperson Report

    #55

    Uhm

    Tattoo reads "EL HOPANESS ROMTIC," meme of woman yelling at a cat in sombrero. Strange and funny community humor.

    StellarPuff Report

    #56

    Haha True

    Tweet about strange and funny school experiences, questioning educational priorities.

    TulipBabyy Report

    #57

    Poor Kid

    Funny and strange social media post showing an unusual IQ test result of 78, claiming top 93% intelligence.

    eswrfyt Report

    #58

    Work Smarter Not Harder

    Girl Scout sells cookies outside shop; a strange and funny scene with 117 boxes sold in 2 hours.

    SassySunshine_90 Report

    Be A Man!

    Comic highlighting the challenges of men's mental health with a humorous twist, featuring society's response.

    No-Explorer-1968 Report

    #60

    Selective Memory At Its Finest

    A funny meme about memory, contrasting important info and old game cheat codes.

    Michell_lou Report

    #61

    My Ideal Girl

    Woman humorously using pizza as pillow on street, illustrating strange and funny moments in community.

    Pretty_Charri_Honey Report

    #62

    You Brought This To Yourself

    Strange and funny vegan McDouble with only pickles and sauce inside the bun.

    code_alchemy0 Report

    #63

    If It Helps Then It Works

    Man humorously looking through fork pretending it's prison bars; part of a community for strange and funny content.

    prettyRachelAnn Report

    #64

    So True

    Text post about texting delays due to video games, reflecting the strange and funny community theme.

    LowPeaches Report

    #65

    Fact

    Man and clown meme with text about disliking clowns, capturing strange and funny humor.

    HoneyBee638 Report

    #66

    LOL

    Squirrel resembling a sink faucet, illustrating strange and funny creativity.

    Mist3r88 Report

    #67

    100%

    Character in a humorous sleeping pose reminiscent of a fighting stance, highlighting strange and funny elements.

    StarlitDreams12 Report

    #68

    Perfection. !

    Speedometer meme with a humorous exchange, reflecting the strange and funny dynamics of driving on the freeway.

    ChampionshipThat556 Report

    #69

    Shout Out To Emily. You Can Do This

    Group holding signs reading "Excited," "Expecting," "Engaged," and "Emily," for a funny community meme.

    Sugar7Delight Report

    #70

    Hold, Hold, Hold, Release

    Meme with human face on a whale underwater; a funny example from a community of strange and funny content.

    TeaganSlim_ Report

    soal_is_soal
    Soal Devereaux
    Soal Devereaux
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Gills are not nearly as efficient as breathing air. Mechanically a mammal couldn't get enough air from gills to live. Our activity levels, warm bloodedness, and brain size make gills impossible.

    #71

    How Did You Do It?

    Dog humorously interviewed about an encounter with a rhino, embodying strange and funny community content.

    HottieAngelXo Report

    #72

    Honestly

    Funny meme from a community about a confusing English phrase with a cartoon and shocked person reaction.

    ContentCommittee7984 Report

    #73

    A Friend In Need Is A Friend Indeed

    Screenshot of funny online post about a mom, featuring supportive comments.

    Downtown-Ad2182 Report

    #74

    Do You See It?

    Three girls smiling humorously while holding coffee cups in a bustling street setting.

    TNANPTT Report

    #75

    United We Stand

    A group gathered around a humorous headstone, highlighting strange and funny themes in a community setting.

    Kissable_Kitten Report

    #76

    Dads At Any Social Events

    Bride and groom standing by a wedding cake, groom in casual attire. Strange and funny moment.

    little-angelic-babe Report

    #77

    This Is How You Get Noticed

    Man in elevator with delivery bag and box of donuts, highlighting community's fascination with strange and funny things.

    babydream_foxy Report

    #78

    Well That Escalated Quickly

    Drunk teacher at school event in humorous community post.

    Klutzy_Pause_88 Report

    #79

    Someone's Not Happy

    Sign in a yard with a large photo and dramatic text, highlighting strange and funny community activities.

    reddit.com Report

    #80

    America Right Now

    Man labeled "America" looks at woman labeled "Luigi" while another woman, labeled "CEOs," looks on in this strange and funny meme.

    BlushBloomings Report

    #81

    🥰🥰🥰

    Man holding object with text overlay about viral TikToker and a comment thread. Community of strange and funny content.

    4lexandralemonade Report

    #82

    Well

    A funny and strange meme about an elderly woman's thoughts from a famous movie scene.

    secreetjo Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Rose took advantage of a maritime disaster to murder her holiday doing she felt embarrassed about. We only heard her side of the story.

    #83

    How It Feels As A Gamer In Their 30s And With Children

    Cartoon dog exhausted while gaming, embodying strange and funny community humor.

    No-Lack-4274 Report

    #84

    So Lonely

    Illustration of a humorous conversation with speech bubbles between two people under a tree, capturing a strange and funny moment.

    Correct_Bad_8240 Report

    #85

    America Rn

    Meme with Drake disapproving school shootings, approving CEO shootings; part of strange and funny community content.

    ouija_slut Report

    #86

    Family Friendly Games!!

    Mario characters in a funny and strange meme about family-friendly games by Nintendo.

    Luosullivan8 Report

    #87

    It's Prohibited

    Meme of a hand using a blade, humorously depicting the awkwardness of someone swiping through phone gallery.

    Icy-Potential468 Report

    #88

    Enter Sandman

    Man humorously boxing a polar bear, representing strange and funny dreams in a community meme.

    LOONIAC187 Report

    #89

    It's Called, Running On E

    Funny meme of a Cinnamon Toast Crunch piece with googly eyes, representing a tired morning routine.

    Apprehensive_Fee4957 Report

    #90

    Small Workout, Big Inspiration Risks

    Silhouette of a runner at sunrise with a humorous quote about exercising and posting inspirational quotes, highlighting strange and funny themes.

    glitterberrypuff Report

    #91

    No Longer L8 4 Anl

    A person holding a removed New Jersey license plate next to a car with another plate, depicting a funny situation.

    pablorocoenzo Report

    #92

    Why Is This Accurate

    Elderly man in armchair with snacks under a blanket, showcasing strange and funny moments in life.

    ChocooChick Report

    #93

    It's The Doctor Way Of Saying "Your Tits Are Mid"

    Tweet screenshot with a funny doctor's note about unremarkable exam results.

    Icy-Potential468 Report

    #94

    Is It That Confusing?

    Two side-by-side photos showing a funny comparison between a person and Taylor Swift.

    Pollypauline_ Report

    #95

    YOLO

    Text humor about life after 30, mentioning Taco Bell and adult life challenges.

    OwnPainting7487 Report

    #96

    Makes You Wonder

    Man holding a drink with a humorous sign about tea being more dangerous than beer, in a community of 300K members.

    carebearstarefear Report

    #97

    Finish Her ☠

    Text exchange discussing why grown men play video games, highlighting humor and escape from reality.

    Certyaj Report

    #98

    Need To Switch To Gear 2nd

    Cartoon character striking a funny pose on a toilet, capturing the theme of strange and humorous moments.

    Caro-Lil-Lady Report

