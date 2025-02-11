This Community Of 300K Members Is Home To All Things Strange And Funny
While people tend to chuckle at the things we find funny, laughter is much more intricate than that. We giggle to form social connections, mask emotions when we feel nervous, relieve tension, appear polite, and so on. Even the things we find funny can sometimes be very specific and strange, which the ‘StrangeAndFunny’ subreddit is the perfect proof of. We at Bored Panda compiled a whole list of comedic and weird posts from this community to show just how odd people’s humor can get. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
Bro?
Can Anyone Relate To This ?
Peasants
The reasons why we laugh or our specific sense of humor aren’t the only things that are fascinating or a bit strange about laughter—a nonverbal emotional expression that almost every person is capable of.
The sound we make while giggling is also quite an interesting phenomenon. Something we might not have realized is that there are many types of laughter, as we all laugh differently, from the snicker to the heehaw.
I Live There Now
Could it also come with a library, and quiet places to read?
For Real Lmao
Well
The sound itself is made with the help of our limbic system (structures in our brain), larynx, lungs, and respiratory muscles. They work together to produce the noise we know as laughter.
It’s quite a primitive way of making a sound since there’s no real movement of the tongue, jaw, or lips. All the action is happening in the ribcage—each wheeze, squeeze, gasp, or snort is simply muscles in the chest squeezing high-pressure air from our ribcage.
Can I May? LOL
Knowledge Is Power
What A Considerate Man
Not only is there a variation in laughs in different people, but one person can also have quite a few types of chuckles. Our happy giggles differ from our nervous ones and the sound becomes different when we are alone vs. when we’re with other people.
You Were Saying?
😕
Who Else???
"We all have a range of different laughs that we use for different purposes and circumstances. Most are within the 'social masking' spectrum—that is, we do them to be polite or to create social bonds,” explained body language and behavior expert Judi James to Mashable.
😂😂
Xavier Strikes Again
Oopps
In my opinion, too little time is spent showing how Germany lost by getting caught up in Nazism and setting the world on fire, and this is one example. Having to flee their own country and wandering around the world being in perpetual fear. The Nazi propaganda is strong and enticing and continues to spew like a cesspool around the world and finds supporters surprisingly. Meanwhile, all those “dirty” people from whom the Germans wanted to be better than gave them such a booty destroying literally everything they tried to accomplish ordinary mixed up not genetically correct ugly people.In numbers it looks even worse e.g. in World War 2 died 6 to 7 million Germans, about 12 - 14 million had to emigrate ! They lost about 100,000 square kilometers of territory and about 1.5 trillion dollars in material losses ! and this is the whole truth about fascism. How stupid do you have to be to support this ideology ?
Genuine laughter usually erupts unexpectedly, as it tends not to be affected by our surroundings. Giggles coming from the heart often contain loud snorts and wide mouths—something that many of us find embarrassing.
Im Dead... Lmao
For Real :d
Age If Squirrel
Children tend to produce more of such laughter, as they aren’t yet introduced to societal norms and social politeness. “A lot of it has to do with inhibition,” explained James. “Children produce the most spontaneous form of laughter because they lack the inhibitions we acquire later in life. Adults will often cover their mouths, or bend to hide their faces.”
Stocks
Feeling Blessed
Longest Time Of Your Life
The Incongruity Theory explains that we often find ourselves heartily chuckling because something goes completely against our expectations. Just like animals doing surprising things, like cats being afraid of cucumbers. Such humor doesn’t involve any additional complexities, it’s just pure joy created by our expectations being completely unmet.
True LOL
A Grown Man And Her Wife
Marriage Is A Beautiful Thing
Some condoms are flavoured though? New, from Durex, chicken flavour!
There are a few other theories that try to describe why we find things funny. However, ultimately, humor is subjective and there’s no one way to explain why we can laugh at bizarre jokes or strange photos we see online for hours on end. What we were able to find out is that laughter is very beneficial to our health, from relieving stress to boosting our immune system. So take in all of these strange photos on the list and don’t think too much about why the weird images are so amusing.
This Is How To Ruin Your Childhood
I Know Right
Do You Know Someone Who Belongs Here?
You Feel Like A Royal
Why Are You Like This
Imagine
He Earned It
Isn't?
Good For Mike!
Got It?
This joke was funny back in 2009 when Uber started. Too bad it's been beaten to death since then.
Marriage ..lol
Ain’t Gonna Be Mad Tbh
??
Wtf
And The Husband Of The Year Award Goes To
Could It Get Even Worse
He What Now? 😂
Damn 😂
#spidermanneedsrest
What A Relief
The Cat Looks Quite Dramatic
We're Approaching A Weird Timeline
Fair Enough
✅✅
It's Such An Honor To Be A Grass
When I Was In School
Don’t Make Me Ask Again
It Works
Oh Hey, Didn't See You There
💩 🅿️
Uhm
Haha True
Poor Kid
Work Smarter Not Harder
Be A Man!
Selective Memory At Its Finest
My Ideal Girl
You Brought This To Yourself
If It Helps Then It Works
So True
Fact
LOL
100%
Perfection. !
Shout Out To Emily. You Can Do This
Hold, Hold, Hold, Release
Gills are not nearly as efficient as breathing air. Mechanically a mammal couldn't get enough air from gills to live. Our activity levels, warm bloodedness, and brain size make gills impossible.
How Did You Do It?
Honestly
A Friend In Need Is A Friend Indeed
Do You See It?
United We Stand
Dads At Any Social Events
This Is How You Get Noticed
Well That Escalated Quickly
Someone's Not Happy
America Right Now
🥰🥰🥰
Well
Rose took advantage of a maritime disaster to murder her holiday doing she felt embarrassed about. We only heard her side of the story.