Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Storage Company Charges Client For Something That Never Existed, So She Pretend Like It Did And Now They Have To Find It
43points
Other1 hour ago

Storage Company Charges Client For Something That Never Existed, So She Pretend Like It Did And Now They Have To Find It

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

Proving to a big company that they’ve made a mistake often feels like a Sisyphean task. Which is why so many of us don’t even bother and take the L. But not Reddit user pappagall0.

When a storage company attributed an extra item to her upon return and demanded payment for it, she decided to embrace the absurd, play along, and make them look for the non-existent box.

It took a while before the whole ordeal was worth it, but at the end of the day, pappagall0 thought the effort was worth it. So much so that she even told the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance‘ about what happened. Here’s what she wrote.

This storage company mistakenly attributed an extra non-existent box to one of their clients

Image credits: CHUTTERSNAP (not the actual photo)

So she decided to play along and make them search for it

Image credits: Claudio Schwarz (not the actual photo)

Image credits: pappagall0

As their story went viral, the original poster (OP) joined the commenters to discuss it more

Later, the author of the post clarified that the storage company finally paid her back for all the unnecessary fuss

Image credits: pappagall0

People had a lot to say about the unpleasant situation, and many also shared similar experiences of their own

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Bobby
Bobby
Community Member
1 hour ago

This reminds me of the time (famous portable storage solution) told me I had never paid and sent my account to collections despite them cashing an e-check for the exact amount 2 months before collection calls started. They called me a liar over the phone. Like didn't even try to pretend. I said look at your transaction records around this day because that's when it cleared my bank. I have the records showing you got payment from my bank and the email receipt from you guys. The lady on the phone "none of that ever happened, quit lying and pay your bill"

0
0points
reply
POST
Bobby
Bobby
Community Member
1 hour ago

This reminds me of the time (famous portable storage solution) told me I had never paid and sent my account to collections despite them cashing an e-check for the exact amount 2 months before collection calls started. They called me a liar over the phone. Like didn't even try to pretend. I said look at your transaction records around this day because that's when it cleared my bank. I have the records showing you got payment from my bank and the email receipt from you guys. The lady on the phone "none of that ever happened, quit lying and pay your bill"

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda