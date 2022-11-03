Storage Company Charges Client For Something That Never Existed, So She Pretend Like It Did And Now They Have To Find It
Proving to a big company that they’ve made a mistake often feels like a Sisyphean task. Which is why so many of us don’t even bother and take the L. But not Reddit user pappagall0.
When a storage company attributed an extra item to her upon return and demanded payment for it, she decided to embrace the absurd, play along, and make them look for the non-existent box.
It took a while before the whole ordeal was worth it, but at the end of the day, pappagall0 thought the effort was worth it. So much so that she even told the subreddit ‘Malicious Compliance‘ about what happened. Here’s what she wrote.
This storage company mistakenly attributed an extra non-existent box to one of their clients
Image credits: CHUTTERSNAP (not the actual photo)
So she decided to play along and make them search for it
Image credits: Claudio Schwarz (not the actual photo)
Image credits: pappagall0
As their story went viral, the original poster (OP) joined the commenters to discuss it more
Later, the author of the post clarified that the storage company finally paid her back for all the unnecessary fuss
Image credits: pappagall0
This reminds me of the time (famous portable storage solution) told me I had never paid and sent my account to collections despite them cashing an e-check for the exact amount 2 months before collection calls started. They called me a liar over the phone. Like didn't even try to pretend. I said look at your transaction records around this day because that's when it cleared my bank. I have the records showing you got payment from my bank and the email receipt from you guys. The lady on the phone "none of that ever happened, quit lying and pay your bill"
This reminds me of the time (famous portable storage solution) told me I had never paid and sent my account to collections despite them cashing an e-check for the exact amount 2 months before collection calls started. They called me a liar over the phone. Like didn't even try to pretend. I said look at your transaction records around this day because that's when it cleared my bank. I have the records showing you got payment from my bank and the email receipt from you guys. The lady on the phone "none of that ever happened, quit lying and pay your bill"