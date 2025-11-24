Sister Hates How Woman Treats Her Pug, Decides To Gift Him Away In Secret: “What Can We Do About It?”

ADVERTISEMENT

A beloved pet going missing is something many owners fear. The hope is that someone finds it and, at worst, adopts it, if not just returns it. But what if this hypothetical third party is one’s relative and they didn’t just “find” a missing pet, they stole it instead.

A man asked the internet for some help when he noticed that his wife’s missing pug had shown up on her sister’s social media. So they decided to investigate and, before you ask, this story even has an update. We also reached out to him via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Confronting family can be stressful

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

So one man asked for advice on what to do when he strongly suspected his SIL had stolen his wife’s dog

Text about sister-in-law stealing wife’s dog, describing missing pug Banjo from backyard in Boise, Idaho.

Alt text: Husband and wife searching for stolen wife's dog, sharing sightings of a wandering pug on social media and flyers.

Text explaining the stolen wife’s dog sister-in-law conflict about the dog sleeping outside in warm weather.

Text excerpt discussing a stolen wife's dog and the sister-in-law's preference for the dog to be inside rather than outside.

Text excerpt about a stolen dog discussing the missing dog incident involving the sister-in-law and the open gate.

Social media post by wife’s sister’s friend showing a new pug before the stolen wife’s dog sister-in-law incident occurred.

Text describing a wife blocked by sister-in-law on social media after stolen dog incident with tense family relations.

Image credits: lifestock/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text about sister-in-law’s friend knowing the dog, relevant to stolen wife’s dog and sister-in-law situation.

Text describing a suspicious sister-in-law acting immaturely, linked to a stolen wife’s dog situation.

Text discussing a stolen wife's dog involving a sister-in-law, planning a stakeout before contacting the police.

Text asking for advice on what to do if sister-in-law has stolen wife’s dog and seeking help with the situation.

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Man expressing concern about stolen wife's dog possibly taken by sister in law, seeking proof before taking action.

Text discussing having multiple pictures and proof to identify stolen wife's dog sister-in-law and finding the missing dog.

Image credits: Lanerinsaner

People asked some follow-up questions

Reddit advice on handling a possibly stolen dog involving sister-in-law and legal steps for stolen wife's dog sister-in-law case.

Reddit conversation about eviction proceedings involving stolen wife's dog and sister-in-law dispute.

Commenters discussing verification and unique features of a stolen wife’s dog involving sister-in-law’s claims.

Readers shared their thoughts

Comment warning about risks of letting small dogs with breathing issues sleep outside, relevant to stolen wife's dog sister-in-law.

Comment suggesting using sister-in-law or friend to find stolen wife's dog by watching for barking or answering door with a bible.

Screenshot of a comment discussing purebred dog theft, relevant to stolen wife’s dog sister-in-law topics online.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising on paperwork and police involvement when dealing with a stolen wife’s dog issues.

Later, he shared what happened

Text describing a confrontation involving a stolen wife's dog and the sister-in-law’s close friend recording the interaction.

Text with stolen wife’s dog sister in law issue and police confrontation resulting in a slammed door response.

Text describing a wife reporting to police about her stolen dog taken by sister-in-law in a nearby city.

Police call to wife during stolen dog dispute with sister-in-law, who refuses to communicate or acknowledge the dog’s presence.

Text message conversation describing the stolen wife's dog situation involving sister-in-law and police communication.

Image credits: nomadsoul1/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Person joyfully reunited with stolen wife’s dog after confronting sister-in-law and getting Banjo back safely.

Text on a screen describing the wife’s sister-in-law acting unaware about the stolen dog situation recently uncovered.

Text excerpt about giving eviction notice and recording conversation related to stolen wife's dog sister-in-law conflict.

Text expressing a wife's upset feelings about her sister-in-law betraying them despite generous support given.

Text excerpt expressing frustration about cutting off a sister-in-law after a stolen wife's dog incident.

Text saying thanks everyone for the advice and opinions, related to stolen wife's dog sister in law situation.

He also took his time to respond to some reader comments

Text excerpt discussing a man's perspective on dogs and his wife's love for animals in a stolen wife's dog sister-in-law context.

Text discussing pug sleeping issues outside in an insulated doghouse, related to stolen wife's dog sister-in-law story.

Text excerpt discussing dog care including worming shots and tick treatment in a gated backyard, related to stolen wife's dog sister-in-law.

Text excerpt about making Banjo an inside dog and ensuring vet care, relating to stolen wife's dog sister-in-law situation.

Image credits: diana.grytsku/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Apology statement about stolen wifes dog sister-in-law addressing pet care and training efforts.

Text describing love and care for dog Banjo, highlighting wife's bond and family happiness after dog returned from sister-in-law.

Alt text: Message expressing gratitude and commitment to being the best dog owners after recovering stolen wife's dog from sister-in-law.

Image credits: Lanerinsaner

Some folks were skeptical

Comment discussing the disbelief over making a pug dog sleep outside despite a stolen wife's dog sister-in-law situation.

Comment discussing confusion about a dog’s outdoor sleeping habits related to stolen wife’s dog sister-in-law situation.

User misscuddlesworth ranting about pet owners failing to research before owning a dog in stolen wife’s dog sister-in-law story.

Comment expressing distrust of dog owners who neglect vet care and dog safety, related to stolen wife's dog sister-in-law story.

Screenshot of an online comment stating everyone involved in the stolen wife’s dog sister in law story is horrible.

Comment discussing sister-in-law and friend’s behavior regarding the stolen wife’s dog in Idaho.

User comment discussing conflicted feelings about sister-in-law stealing wife's dog to protect it from neglectful owners.

Comment about an unfixed pug puppy sleeping outside, relating to stolen wife’s dog and sister-in-law conflict.

Comment on post about stolen wife’s dog and sister-in-law, expressing dislike for all involved and sympathy for the pug.

Comment discussing pug dogs as indoor pets and mentioning dangers outside, related to stolen wife's dog sister in law.

Comment discussing frustrations about stolen wife's dog involving sister-in-law and irresponsible pet care in coyote-prone area.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the foolishness of stealing a dog, related to stolen wife's dog sister-in-law.

Comment discussing the stolen wife's dog and sister-in-law, criticizing keeping the dog outside.

