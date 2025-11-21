Woman Can Never Trust Mom Again When She Finds Out How She Spied On Her Therapy Sessions

ADVERTISEMENT

A therapy session should be a safe space where you can say anything without fear of being judged. It goes without saying that whatever is discussed must be treated as confidential.

Often, the therapist will make notes during the session so that they can track a patient’s progress, remember key details or plan future treatment. These notes can also serve as a record for insurance purposes.

Imagine one woman’s horror when she found out that her mother had gained access to her therapy session notes, and had been secretly reading them for the past three years. The 25-year-old feels “physically sick.” Her mother says she’s overreacting.

RELATED:

People often go to therapy to process their childhood trauma in a safe, confidential space

Woman upset during therapy session with counselor taking notes in a cozy, softly lit room setting

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But this woman’s mother violated her trust by secretly spying on her sessions for three years

Text message describing a woman feeling betrayed after discovering her mom spied on her therapy sessions for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman discovering her mom spying on therapy sessions, causing trust issues with her mom.

Text about a woman realizing her mom spied on her therapy sessions, causing trust issues and family tension.

Young woman looking stressed while using a laptop on bed, relating to therapy sessions and trust issues with mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sarah Dietz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman discovering therapist session notes, revealing trust issues with her mom spying.

Text excerpt about a woman discovering her mom spied on her therapy sessions through email notifications.

Alt text: Woman shocked to discover her mom spied on her therapy sessions through the insurance account access.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman in gray cardigan expressing frustration during a therapy session about trust and privacy issues.

Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman confronting her mom about spying on therapy sessions due to mental health concerns.

Text describing emotional manipulation discovered during therapy sessions revealing trust issues between woman and mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text expressing a woman feeling violated after discovering her mom spied on her therapy sessions, breaking her trust.

Text describing a woman unable to trust her mom after discovering she spied on her therapy sessions and manipulated her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background reading Has anyone else experienced something like this How do you move forward when someone violated your trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: No_Community_2163

She later said that she’d been advised to go ‘no contact’ but feels guilty

Woman confronting the betrayal and loss of trust after discovering mom spied on her therapy sessions and used it against her.

“This is why you’re in therapy”: netizens showered the woman with support

Alt text: Online comment expressing empathy about woman’s distrust after mom spied on therapy sessions and its emotional impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emotional text about a woman feeling betrayed by her mother spying on therapy sessions, seeking peace and healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment expressing panic and sympathy about a woman discovering her mom spied on her therapy sessions.

Text post discussing how a woman can never trust mom again after spying on her therapy sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman discovers betrayal after mom spies on her therapy sessions, leading to loss of trust and emotional pain.

Comment discussing how a woman can never trust mom again after discovering she spied on her therapy sessions and privacy concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment expressing sympathy over a woman who can never trust mom again after spying on therapy sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing the emotional impact of broken trust and advice on creating emotional and physical distance.

Woman feeling betrayed and distrusting mom after discovering she spied on her therapy sessions and personal healing.

Comment expressing anxiety about therapy notes after learning mother, a physician, accessed them without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment warning about trust issues after a woman finds out her mom spied on her therapy sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a woman feeling betrayed and untrusting after her mom spied on her therapy sessions.

Comment about a woman feeling betrayed and losing trust after her mom spied on her therapy sessions, advising no contact.

Woman feels betrayed and can never trust mom again after discovering she spied on therapy sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman’s betrayal and distrust after her mom spied on her therapy sessions.

Text post showing a user sharing why a woman can never trust mom again after spying on therapy sessions.

Comment discussing the illegality of spying on therapy sessions and the need for legal proof to access medical records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about privacy violation in online forum, highlighting concern over therapy session spying and trust issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman unable to trust mom after discovering spying on therapy sessions in online discussion.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing therapy session privacy and concerns about unauthorized access to records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy about mom spying on therapy sessions, highlighting betrayal and violation of privacy.

Reddit comment advising on violation of trust and privacy after woman discovers mom spied on her therapy sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing trust issues after a woman discovers her mom spied on her therapy sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quite a few people shared their own similar experiences

Woman discovering mother spied on therapy sessions, losing trust due to manipulation and invasive behavior.

Woman feeling betrayed after discovering mom spied on her private therapy sessions, struggling with trust issues.

Woman betrayed by mom spying on therapy sessions, sharing private info, and violating trust in shocking ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman unable to trust mom after discovering spying on her therapy sessions, expressing hurt and betrayal.

Text post showing a user sharing how their mother tried to spy on their therapy sessions, raising trust issues.

Comment describing a woman’s struggle with trust after her mother spied on her therapy sessions and invaded her privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT