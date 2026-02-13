Cheating Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend Steals Expensive Lego Sets From Guy, Gets Arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone raised in a decent family knows that you must respect other people’s property and resources. But unfortunately, some adults never got that lesson. Theft is theft, no matter if you’re talking about cash, electronics, jewelry, or… LEGO.

An avid LEGO collector asked the internet to weigh in on a brazen robbery that happened in his home, which led him to sue both his ex and her new boyfriend. According to him, the entitled man broke into his home and stole his old, expensive LEGO sets, which were worth more than the couple had in their savings account. You’ll find the full story and the internet’s verdicts below.

Some people love building with LEGO, others use it as a way to bond with their kids, while still others collect sets as investments

This man shared how we went to court after his son’s stepdad broke into his home and stole some old LEGO sets worth lots of money

Some LEGO sets can be worth a ton of money, depending on how rare, exclusive, and old they are

To repeat ourselves, a theft is a theft, no matter what was taken. Collectible toys can be worth massive amounts of money. And older, rarer LEGO sets can be incredibly pricey.

According to Bright My Bricks, the distribution exclusivity of a LEGO set is the most influential factor when it comes to its rarity, followed by limited production and set age.

“Exclusive sets like those distributed during LEGO Inside Tours or specialized conventions achieve the highest valuations precisely because they’re never sold to the general public. These ultra-limited editions, produced in quantities ranging from 50 to 200 pieces, instantly become sought-after collectibles,” Bright My Bricks explains.

In the meantime, the preservation condition of your set directly influences its market value. For instance, the price difference between a sealed set and a used one can reach a whopping 70%. As a rule of thumb, collectors prioritize mint sealed sets, with the original packaging intact and unapplied stickers.

Furthermore, the completeness of a set is also essential. Even a single missing piece can crater a set’s value. “Exclusive minifigures, printed elements, and rare pieces contribute disproportionately to a set’s overall valuation.”

There are lots of websites out there that offer advice about what old LEGO sets are worth, what minifigures are trending, what upcoming sets might be worth ‘investing in,’ etc. LEGO is big business.

Not every ‘investment’ in collectible toys will pan out. It’s still risky

The worth of a collectible toy can depend on a wide variety of factors. For instance, its price can be affected by its rarity, how hard it is to find, whether it’s going out of production, whether it’s a limited collection item, whether or not the packaging has been opened, whether there’s any damage, what nostalgic pop culture themes are currently trending in society, etc.

On top of that, if you find the right buyer, they might be willing to be even more generous. That being said, remember to take inflation into account: yes, the price might be higher, but the purchasing power of your currency may have dropped significantly over the years, too. And not every collectible ‘investment’ will pan out the way that you want it to.

You might get super lucky, but the odds are that you probably won’t. Some items will never be as rare and in-demand as you’d like. Or you might not get your hands on those super-exclusive items that everyone is craving.

What’s more, if you collect everything and anything hoping to get lucky, you might end up hurting your finances and filling your home with junk. And that’s no way to live.

Instead, you should collect what you’re genuinely passionate about. For one, this brings you joy. Moreover, when you’re passionate about a subject, you want to dive deeper and learn more about it. So, you end up learning what items are rare, what’s worth more, etc. You may end up deciding to sell some small parts of your collection. Or you might keep everything because you care more about your collection than making a quick buck.

What are your thoughts, dear Pandas? How would you react to someone you know stealing part of your collection, no matter what it was? Would you go as far as taking them to court? How do you protect your boundaries from entitled people? What do you collect and why? Do you enjoy building and playing with LEGO, or do you see sets as more of an investment in your and your family’s future? Let us know in the comments.

Some readers asked for more details about the bizarre situation

Reddit discussion about cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and subsequent police involvement.

Online conversation about cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and issues with replacement of rare pieces.

Most readers were on the Lego collector’s side. Here’s what they told him

Comments discussing a cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the resulting dispute over living arrangements.

Online discussion about cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the consequences he faced including arrest.

Reddit conversation about cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the legal consequences involved.

Text conversation discussing cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets, causing loss of value and legal trouble.

Comments discussing a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the resulting arrest.

Online discussion about cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the consequences he faced.

Online forum conversation discussing the oddity of gluing Lego sets, related to cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing incident.

Reddit user discusses stolen expensive Lego sets by cheating ex-wife's boyfriend and legal options in text conversation.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the legal dispute that followed.

Reddit discussion about expensive Lego sets stolen by cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend and the value of the stolen items.

Reddit users discuss the value and theft of expensive Lego sets linked to cheating ex-wife's boyfriend case.

Screenshot of a discussion about a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and facing legal consequences.

Comment screenshot showing a user calling the stepdad a thief who blatantly stole from the home and advising to sue him.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing theft of expensive Lego sets by cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend and its consequences.

Comment discussing stolen property value, emphasizing cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and legal consequences.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing theft and boundaries related to cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets.

Comment discussing theft by cheating ex-wife's boyfriend who steals expensive Lego sets and faces consequences.

Comment discussing theft and consequences involving cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and facing arrest.

Text from user discussing a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and legal advice on custody and theft.

Comment about cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and facing consequences for theft.

Screenshot of an online comment about stolen valuable items, related to cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing Lego sets.

Comment from user ShadowDrakeson discussing stolen items in a case involving cheating ex-wife's boyfriend and expensive Lego sets.

Comment discussing how a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stole expensive Lego sets from a guy while he was not home.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend for stealing expensive Lego sets and causing family conflict.

Online comment criticizing a man who entered a house without permission and stole, related to cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing Lego sets.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing stolen expensive Lego sets by cheating ex-wife's boyfriend caught on camera.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a dispute involving a cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend and stolen expensive Lego sets.

Comment explaining cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and trespassing on property, leading to arrest.

Reddit comment discussing theft of expensive Lego sets by cheating ex-wife's boyfriend and potential legal outcomes.

Comment advising to insure valuable Lego sets, highlighting concerns about theft and protection of expensive collections.

Comment discussing theft of expensive Lego sets by cheating ex-wife's boyfriend and legal advice for the victim.

Comment discussing someone stealing expensive property including Lego sets from a guy and the resulting dispute over suing.

Screenshot of a social media comment urging to stand firm in a case involving cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets.

Text conversation showing a user debating logic about theft related to a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets.

Comment discussing a cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the consequences he faced.

Comment saying NTA for stealing expensive Lego sets and unlawful entry in a text post about cheating ex-wife's boyfriend.

Comment about suing for money and pressing charges related to a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets.

Comment discussing a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and advice to take legal action against the thief.

Comment discussing rare collectables including expensive Lego sets stolen by cheating ex-wife's boyfriend, leading to arrest.

Comment expressing shock about stolen Lego sets being glued together and someone trying to blame the victim's son in a theft case

Screenshot of a comment discussing stolen expensive Lego sets involving a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend and legal action.

Comment on a forum post stating NTA, part of a discussion about cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and getting arrested.

Text comment about cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets, mentioning crime and emotional impact.

Comment discussing ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets, criticizing gaslighting and custody concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment supporting the victim whose cheating ex-wife's boyfriend steals expensive Lego sets and faces arrest.

Not everyone was on the same page. Some people called the man out

Reddit comment discussing cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the disbelief about the situation.

Comment on Reddit discussing theft and house breaking in relation to cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and being arrested.

Comment discussing a cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and the value of used Lego sets.

Comment discussing emotional impact and financial priorities related to cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets.

Comment discussing conflict involving cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets, emphasizing family tension and impact.

After some time, the Lego collector came back to share an update with his supporters

Text update about cheating ex-wife's boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets and facing arrest in a resolved situation.

Man discusses experience after cheating ex-wife's boyfriend steals expensive Lego sets and gets arrested, reflecting on community support.

Police report detailing arrest of cheating ex-wife's boyfriend for stealing expensive Lego sets and multiple charges.

Ex's boyfriend caught stealing expensive Lego sets from guy, leaving used sets behind, leading to arrest and legal action.

Alt text: Man accuses cheating ex-wife's boyfriend of stealing expensive Lego sets and discusses possible legal consequences.

Text excerpt discussing legal challenges involving stolen expensive Lego sets and the boyfriend linked to the cheating ex-wife case.

Lawyer explains value of stolen expensive Lego sets returned by cheating ex-wife's boyfriend as admission of guilt.

Text about legal actions and savings related to stolen expensive Lego sets after cheating ex-wife's boyfriend arrest.

Man upset about cheating ex-wife’s boyfriend stealing expensive Lego sets, discussing support and custody arrangements.

