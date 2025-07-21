Woman Thinks She Got Away With Being A Gold Digger, Gets A Harsh Lesson From Stepson Soon

ADVERTISEMENT

In ancient times, a popular plot was known when an evil stepmother charmed, for example, an old king, and then, having gained complete power in the kingdom, began to oppress his offspring. Usually, a princess played this role, but here the stepmom happened to face, let’s call it, the “crown prince.”

This story is, well, quite long, but at the same time very instructive and exciting. Personally, I sooner or later expected the author to finally lose his temper and lash out at his evil stepmom – but I am really glad that reality turned out to be more indicative. I hope you like it too.

The author of the post lost his mom to cancer when she was 55 years old

His father was nearly devastated, but then started dating the nurse who was with his wife in the hospital

Image credits: YoungSourSwede

This lady was much younger than the author’s dad, but she was so sweet that she charmed him completely

Image credits: YoungSourSwede

So just a few months after his first wife’s funeral, the man remarried

Image credits: YoungSourSwede

However, this didn’t last long – and the man passed away just a few years after the wedding

Image credits: YoungSourSwede

The stepmom quickly found a new boyfriend and decided to live in the ex’s house despite it being inherited by the author

Image credits: YoungSourSwede

So when they went on honeymoon, the author simply changed the locks and rented the house out to a decent family for a year

This story, told to us by the user u/YoungSourSwede, happened, as can be concluded from the username of the original author (OP), in Sweden. Our hero is now 22 years old, and a few years ago his mother died of ovarian cancer at the age of 55.

Month after month – and Grace charmed the author’s dad so much that they started dating, and then he even proposed. For our hero and some other relatives, it was quite obvious that Grace, despite her overly sweet behavior, was a typical gold digger, but this didn’t deter the gentleman in love. He and Grace got married and began to live in his 5-room house in a respectable area.

However, this happiness didn’t last long. A few years later, the author’s father passed away after his late wife, and Grace, even inconsolably mourning him, not only put her hands on his fortune but also made some obscene remarks towards the OP. At the same time, according to the will, about 80% of the father’s fortune went to Grace, but it was the author who inherited the house.

However, our hero was finishing his studies at university at that time, so he wasn’t going to move into this house yet. So Grace stayed there and made it clear that she considered it her property. Moreover, on his next visit, the OP found her new boyfriend there, a guy slightly older than himself. And his stepmom also said that she gave him his cousin’s PS4 without asking….

For the author, this was the last straw. After waiting for Grace and her boyfriend to leave for their honeymoon, he changed all the locks in the house, took out all her things, and rented it out to a decent family with two kids for a whole year, for good money. Now imagine Grace’s impotent rage upon returning… Oh yeah, and our hero also bought another PS4 to make his revenge complete.

Well, “gold digging” in relationships, alas, is not such a rare occurrence – and, interestingly, it is inherent in representatives of any gender. So, according to this study published in the Journal of Mind and Health Sciences, manipulative behavior is common in both men and women. By the way, no one guarantees that the stepmom’s new boyfriend is not a gold digger in relation to her.

Society often tends to seriously condemn “gold digging,” especially when people are blatantly brazen and don’t even hide it. “Herein lies the paradox: the more outspoken the gold digger, the less reprehensible she is from a moral point of view. However, the more outspoken the gold digger, the more she is punished by the courts and society,” Ruth S. Johnson, J.D., a Seattle-based attorney, says in this article on Psychology Today.

Yes, many of Grace’s planned actions worked out quite well for her, and she could’ve gotten her late husband’s house – but fortunately, in this situation, the original poster had some really enviable composure and endurance, characteristic of usually emotionally mature people. So praise for him from many folks in the comments is quite justified.

“How you never stood up to Grace and did not lose her, I do not understand,” someone wrote in the comments. “Although the methodical game definitely worked in your favor, well done.” As for Grace, she, of course, received nothing but public condemnation. “She is a disgrace,” someone added, both wittily and sensibly. By the way, do you, our dear readers, also agree with this assessment of the described situation?

People in the comments unanimously condemned this lady’s behavior and gave the author a shoutout for this really pro revenge

