Absent Dad’s Wife Tries Telling Teen What To Do: “I Should Not Read That Book”
American children aren’t as interested in books and magazines as they used to be. In recent years, only 17% of thirteen-year-olds have reported reading for fun almost every day, roughly half the share (35%) who said this in 1984. Among seventeen-year-olds, this number has shrunk during the same period from 31% to 19%.
Reddit user Ganmedddie belongs to that dwindling minority. However, his love for the written word recently became a source of conflict. After he reconnected with his estranged father, he brought a novel on one of his visits, but his dad’s wife took issue with it because of the protagonist’s sexual orientation.
After a period of no contact, this boy reconnected with his father
Image credits: pvproductions (not the actual image)
Only to fall out again over his reading choices
Image credits: peoplecreations (not the actual image)
Image credits: Florencia Viadana (not the actual image)
Image credits: Ganmedddie
Most of those who read about what happened, said the boy did nothing wrong
But some said he could’ve been kinder
A book featuring a LGBTQ character isn't "pushing LGBT stuff". If you are threatened by a fictional story with a gay character, the problem is with you. In addition, this father has a lot to make up for with his child. He might want to consider actually putting his child first.
The wife wanted him not to read the books anywhere, as dad admitted, put the final straw into place. There was no relationship, the dad abandoned him and married someone half his age. OP is right to stay NC with dad and his s****y wife.
A book featuring a LGBTQ character isn't "pushing LGBT stuff". If you are threatened by a fictional story with a gay character, the problem is with you. In addition, this father has a lot to make up for with his child. He might want to consider actually putting his child first.
The wife wanted him not to read the books anywhere, as dad admitted, put the final straw into place. There was no relationship, the dad abandoned him and married someone half his age. OP is right to stay NC with dad and his s****y wife.
31
3