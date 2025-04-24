Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Stepmom Takes Her Kids To Events Without Stepchildren, SIL Accuses Her Of Intentional Exclusion
Parenting

Stepmom Takes Her Kids To Events Without Stepchildren, SIL Accuses Her Of Intentional Exclusion

22

3

If parenting is a marathon, then stepparenting is probably like doing it barefoot, uphill, during a hurricane, while someone critiques your form. Anyone who’s ever been part of a blended family knows that it comes with its own dynamic. Now imagine trying to juggle toddlers, stepkids, ex-spouses, and a sister-in-law who seems to have an unsolicited opinion subscription.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) is a stepmom who is facing the kind of guilt that only a passive-aggressive comment from a relative can plant. Now, she’s questioning if living life during her stepkids’ off-weeks is unfair parenting.

More info: Reddit

    If there’s one thing most parents can count on aside from laundry and grocery shopping, it’s unsolicited parenting advice

    Image credits: shapovalphoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author has two biological kids and two stepkids who spend their time with her and their dad every other week

    Image credits: HoldEmFreen

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, she noticed that whenever the stepkids came around, they’d act up, and their biological mom made it clear it was up to her to address it

    Image credits: HoldEmFreen

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her sister-in-law also came in with her opinion that she seemed to be punishing the stepkids for their bad behavior by always doing nice things for her kids whenever they  were away

    Image credits: HoldEmFreen

    The author made it clear that she was doing no such thing, and that she wasn’t going to put off spending time with her kids just because the stepkids weren’t around

    The OP is a mom of two young kids and a stepmom to two older children. Her husband shares 50/50 custody with his ex-wife, meaning the stepkids alternate weeks between their parents’ homes. While things were civil on paper, the lived experience was a little more complicated. When the stepkids were with her and their dad, their behavior took a nosedive, especially when he wasn’t around.

    The kids were more defiant, pushed boundaries, and often reminded her she wasn’t their mom. Despite efforts from her husband to correct this, the ex-wife reportedly didn’t see the issue. However, that wasn’t the problem. OP’s sister-in-law took issue with her doing fun outings with her biological kids during the weeks the stepkids were with their mom.

    The sister-in-law claimed that by not waiting to do these activities when the stepkids were around, it felt like they were being “punished” for misbehaving. According to her, it was creating a dynamic where the “real kids” got the fun while the “fake ones” were missing out.

    The OP insisted that when all four kids were together, they did plenty of fun things as a family. However, during the off-weeks, she wanted to keep life going for the little ones rather than having them wait around like extras in someone else’s story. Her husband backed her up, rejecting the idea that life should go on pause just because the stepkids weren’t there.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Easy Gentle Therapy acknowledges that unsolicited parenting advice is a common and often frustrating part of parenting, especially for mothers. While people may mean well, their advice can come off as condescending or emotionally harmful.

    They suggest a range of responses, from polite deflection to setting firmer boundaries, like directly stating you don’t want unasked-for input. Knowing how to respond helps protect emotional well-being and maintain control over one’s parenting choices.

    According to Good Therapy, blending two families comes with emotional and logistical challenges. Children may struggle to adjust to new parenting styles, family routines, and even new siblings. On top of that, ongoing conflict between separated parents or tension between stepparents and biological parents can heighten stress levels in the household and cause friction.

    Netizens sided with the stepmom, calling out the sister-in-law’s criticism as overblown and misplaced. They felt that ordinary activities like book fairs and library visits hardly counted as “living it up.” They also pointed fingers at the biological mom’s apparent lack of involvement and questioned why she wasn’t providing enriching experiences for her kids during her parenting time.

    What do you think about this situation? Is it unfair to do fun activities with the younger kids when the older stepkids aren’t around, or is that just real life? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that the author did nothing wrong and that the sister-in-law’s criticism was misplaced

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. The ex-wife should talk to her kids and tell them to respect OP, not necessarily as their step-mom but as a human being. Sister in law needs to mind her own business because OP's kids are not going to stop living when the step-kids are not here.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    charlesmcchristy avatar
    Charles McChristy
    Charles McChristy
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So should the mother of the step children include the OPs children in everything they do? That is the kind of "logic" being used here. NTA

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad chaining the stepkids in the basement is off the table. /jk If I were OP. I'd start being gone with my kid when the steps come over. Let their dear old dad deal with them. Have to take off work? sux-2-b-u. They set fire to the house? oh well.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
