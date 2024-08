ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Nedoroscik, known as the Olympics’ “Nerdy Pommel Horse Guy,” has shared his words of wisdom with an unlikely new friend.

The bespectacled engineer captivated everyone when he secured the first-ever bronze medal for the US men’s gymnastics team in 16 years.

He also took home an individual bronze, which is the second pommel horse medal won by Team USA in 40 years.

Steve became an overnight sensation, drawing comparisons to “Clark Kent turning into Superman” when he removed his glasses before his spectacular pommel horse performance.

Share icon Stephen Nedoroscik, a.k.a the “Nerdy Pommel Horse Guy,” had a wholesome and unexpected interaction with the one and only Elmo



Image credits: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Gymnastics (@usagym)

He was also the last athlete to compete on the team’s last rotation after his teammates Asher Hong, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and Paul Juda completed their segments on rings, high bar, parallel bars, and vault. This meant that he had to wait two and a half hours before competing and that he had to do so under a lot of pressure.

Following his Olympic feat, the 25-year-old gymnast from Worcester, Massachusetts, received an unexpected mention on X (formerly known as Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon The Muppet asked Steve, who secured the first-ever bronze medal for the US men’s gymnastics team in 16 years, for some life advice



Image credits: elmo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesame Street (@sesamestreet)

“Mr. Stephen Nedoroscik, Elmo wants to be a specialist too! Elmo was thinking he could be the giggle specialist or maybe a monster-hug specialist. Elmo will keep thinking! #ParisOlympics,” wrote the beloved Muppet.

Steve gave a response worthy of a gold medal: “Elmo, the great thing about specializing in something is you get to decide. I think you’ll be a great specialist in anything you end up choosing!”

Share icon Inspired by Steve’s performance, Elmo asked the 25-year-old gymnast what he could specialize in



Image credits: elmo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Nedoroscik (@stephen_nedoroscik)

The athlete’s life lesson touched thousands of users on X. One of them wrote, “You are fantastically wholesome, and please know that’s intended as a massive compliment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not me crying over a man meets monster tweet,” a separate user said.

Someone else suggested Steve visit Elmo in the studio: “I feel like Mr. Stephen Nederoscik making a wholesome guest appearance on Sesame Street might be a fabulous idea. Just saying.”

“I didn’t think it was possible, but we have finally discovered the perfect man. It’s @GymnastSteve,” another admirer shared.

“This is the most wonderful social media conversation I have seen in a very long time. My faith in humanity is soaring,” someone declared, while another asked, “Can I fangirl that you have replied to my favorite little ball of red fluff?”

Share icon The Olympian’s motivating response was celebrated on social media

Image credits: GymnastSteve

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Gymnastics (@usagym)

Steve has been competing since high school. In 2015, he won his first Junior Olympic National title, acing it again the following year. In 2017, he became the NCAA National Champion, and in 2020, he won his first international medal, a gold, at the Melbourne World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to compete in the US National Championships in 2021, where he placed first on the pommel horse, securing his first elite-level national title.



Speaking with Vogue Magazine, Steve revealed how he prepares before a major competition, both physically and mentally.

“When I’m sitting there before doing my horse routine, I’m zoning everything out, and in my head, all I’m focusing on is controlling my breathing, getting my heart rate down, and visualizing my routine.”

The bespectacled engineer drew comparisons to “Clark Kent turning into Superman” when he removed his glasses before his spectacular pommel horse performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ Sports (@gqsports)

“One thing that helps me psychologically: I’ve been told many times that being nervous is the same thing as being excited. In my head, I’m reframing whatever fears I may have. If I’m scared I’m going to fall, instead, I’ll convert that to thinking, ‘I’m excited to represent my country.’”

His technique of reframing anxiety into excitement works in other aspects of life, too, as the athlete said he’s, “in general, a pretty calm person.”

“Sometimes I’m the life of the party, sometimes I just like to sit there and kick back and chill. With things like public speaking, I’m very anxious. But the same tools apply—I use them there, as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If his talent in artistic gymnastics wasn’t enough, the 25-year-old has impressed netizens by demonstrating he can solve a Rubik’s cube in under 10 seconds.

Share icon People loved the sweet exchange between Elmo and the artistic gymnast



Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon