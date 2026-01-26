Mother Draws Line When Hubs Tries To Fix Stepdaughter’s Fights At Her Daughter’s Expense

ADVERTISEMENT

If you grew up having siblings, you might know what a pain it can be to deal with them on a daily basis, especially if they like to do something that just gets on your nerves. This mostly applies to those who were forced to share a room with them and didn’t have the personal place to unwind.

As you can already guess, that’s what today’s story is about. Well, kind of. In it, you will read about parents figuring out how to resolve a fight between two stepsisters and one of them suggesting putting the girls into one room. But the thing is, their disagreement is a little bit more than just them bickering…

More info: Reddit

For some, living with siblings is a blessing, while others feel like it’s a full-blown curse

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Just like this girl, who is forced to live with her stepsister, who doesn’t like her because she has stolen from her

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In the meantime, the “thief” also squabbled with her own sister, which drove her parents insane, so they realized they had to do something

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Dad suggested making the girls share a room, which the mom full-heartedly disagreed with – she didn’t want her daughter to live with someone who steals from her

Image credits: Additional_Gain8185

No matter what arguments each of them had, they just couldn’t reach and agreement to the point where it started to affect their relationship

The OP has 2 children of her own, while her husband has 3. Both of them have teenage daughters. The thing is that one of his daughters is kind of problematic. For instance, she stole so much from her stepsister that the mom got her daughter a lock to keep her stuff safe. And now, this girl cannot stop fighting with her sister and the parents cannot find a way to resolve it.

So, the dad came up with the idea that maybe a way to do that would be to separate them and move the “problematic” one into the room of her stepsister, the author’s daughter. But the original poster gave a firm no to this idea. Amongst other reasons she didn’t mention in the post, the woman didn’t want her daughter living with the stepsister, mainly due to the fact that the other girl steals from her. So, what kind of life is there with a thief?

But the man wasn’t going to let this idea go so easily. He started coming up with points about fairness and shooting down his wife’s alternatives. So, basically, the couple was going back and forth, neither of them accepting each other’s ideas. In the end, the man stormed out, saying he wouldn’t come back until he gets his way.

Well, in a way, we can see both sides of the argument here. On the one hand, some, just like the dad in the story, believe that forced proximity might help people to solve their issues with each other. There’s a reason why that’s such a trope in storytelling.

Image credits: tsyhun / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Just think about it — in movies or TV, two people, who might not like each other that much (or more often even hate each other), are forced to be in a stuck elevator, snowed in a cabin, made to work on a project together, or something like that. And so, by spending more and more time together, they are forced to confront their feelings about each other, get deep into why they’re feeling them, and resolve their differences.

So, maybe this dad thinks that’s what will happen when stepsisters are forced to live together. On the other hand, you can see the mom’s point of view too – she doesn’t want to violate her daughter’s privacy. After all, privacy is a fundamental human right. But it’s not only about that. It’s also about the fact that the stepdaughter is a borderline kleptomaniac.

Granted, we don’t really know if this girl has this mental disorder; she might not. Ultimately, it’s not as common as people think it is – only around 0.3-0.6% of the population has it. At the same time, it tends to begin in the teenage years. So, who knows, maybe that’s what’s happening to this girl?

Even if it isn’t, putting her “victim” with her in the room doesn’t sound like the best idea ever. At least, that’s what most of the netizens thought. Do you agree with their opinion, or do you lean more towards the dad’s stance on this whole thing? Please, don’t shy away from detailing all your thoughts in the comments!

When the mom complained about it online, netizens took her side, saying she’s right to not room her daughter with a thief

