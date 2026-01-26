Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mother Draws Line When Hubs Tries To Fix Stepdaughter’s Fights At Her Daughter’s Expense
Mother draws line while husband tries to fix stepdaughter's fights, causing tension at daughter's expense.
Mother Draws Line When Hubs Tries To Fix Stepdaughter’s Fights At Her Daughter’s Expense

If you grew up having siblings, you might know what a pain it can be to deal with them on a daily basis, especially if they like to do something that just gets on your nerves. This mostly applies to those who were forced to share a room with them and didn’t have the personal place to unwind. 

As you can already guess, that’s what today’s story is about. Well, kind of. In it, you will read about parents figuring out how to resolve a fight between two stepsisters and one of them suggesting putting the girls into one room. But the thing is, their disagreement is a little bit more than just them bickering…

More info: Reddit

    For some, living with siblings is a blessing, while others feel like it’s a full-blown curse

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Just like this girl, who is forced to live with her stepsister, who doesn’t like her because she has stolen from her

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In the meantime, the “thief” also squabbled with her own sister, which drove her parents insane, so they realized they had to do something

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Dad suggested making the girls share a room, which the mom full-heartedly disagreed with – she didn’t want her daughter to live with someone who steals from her

    Image credits:

    No matter what arguments each of them had, they just couldn’t reach and agreement to the point where it started to affect their relationship

    The OP has 2 children of her own, while her husband has 3. Both of them have teenage daughters. The thing is that one of his daughters is kind of problematic. For instance, she stole so much from her stepsister that the mom got her daughter a lock to keep her stuff safe. And now, this girl cannot stop fighting with her sister and the parents cannot find a way to resolve it. 

    So, the dad came up with the idea that maybe a way to do that would be to separate them and move the “problematic” one into the room of her stepsister, the author’s daughter. But the original poster gave a firm no to this idea. Amongst other reasons she didn’t mention in the post, the woman didn’t want her daughter living with the stepsister, mainly due to the fact that the other girl steals from her. So, what kind of life is there with a thief

    But the man wasn’t going to let this idea go so easily. He started coming up with points about fairness and shooting down his wife’s alternatives. So, basically, the couple was going back and forth, neither of them accepting each other’s ideas. In the end, the man stormed out, saying he wouldn’t come back until he gets his way. 

    Well, in a way, we can see both sides of the argument here. On the one hand, some, just like the dad in the story, believe that forced proximity might help people to solve their issues with each other. There’s a reason why that’s such a trope in storytelling. 

    Image credits: tsyhun / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Just think about it — in movies or TV, two people, who might not like each other that much (or more often even hate each other), are forced to be in a stuck elevator, snowed in a cabin, made to work on a project together, or something like that. And so, by spending more and more time together, they are forced to confront their feelings about each other, get deep into why they’re feeling them, and resolve their differences.

    So, maybe this dad thinks that’s what will happen when stepsisters are forced to live together. On the other hand, you can see the mom’s point of view too – she doesn’t want to violate her daughter’s privacy. After all, privacy is a fundamental human right. But it’s not only about that. It’s also about the fact that the stepdaughter is a borderline kleptomaniac. 

    Granted, we don’t really know if this girl has this mental disorder; she might not. Ultimately, it’s not as common as people think it is – only around 0.3-0.6% of the population has it. At the same time, it tends to begin in the teenage years. So, who knows, maybe that’s what’s happening to this girl? 

    Even if it isn’t, putting her “victim” with her in the room doesn’t sound like the best idea ever. At least, that’s what most of the netizens thought. Do you agree with their opinion, or do you lean more towards the dad’s stance on this whole thing? Please, don’t shy away from detailing all your thoughts in the comments!

    When the mom complained about it online, netizens took her side, saying she’s right to not room her daughter with a thief

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What I see is a woman trying to settle things whilst a guy decides to hide in the trees and let his wimmenfolk solve the world!

    2
    2points
    reply
    conocuinn avatar
    Con O Cuinn
    Con O Cuinn
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assuming she hasn't adopted them, would this be considered child abandonment?

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
