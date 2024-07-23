Woman Catches Stepfather Saying She’s Not His “Real” Child, Makes Him Regret It Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditionally, fathers are the ones to walk their daughters down the aisle. However, due to shifting norms and complicated family dynamics, new ways are emerging to embrace this custom, like having another family member accompany the bride or even walking to the altar solo.

Redditor beige_donut19’s daughter chose her uncle as her bridal escort instead of her stepfather. Such a decision was made for her when she overheard him saying she wasn’t his ‘real’ daughter. This majorly upset him but didn’t fully stop him from attending the wedding in visibly dampened spirits.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Josh Willink / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alison Leedham / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lilen Diaz / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: beige_donut19

The tradition stems from the days of arranged marriages when a father ‘gave the daughter away’ and ensured the groom wouldn’t back out

The bride walking down the aisle is one of the most memorable moments of any wedding day. It functions as a sort of grand reveal and marks the beginning of the ceremony.

“The bridal walk down the aisle is the ultimate spotlight moment, a major core memory, and the one major moment on the wedding day that [a couple is] equally excited for,” says Nicole Harris, owner and creative director of Dreams in Detail. “It is filled with anticipation and excitement and nerves, and it holds so much meaning for everyone. It marks the start of the ceremony, the start of forever, and it changes the energy in the room.”

According to wedding historian Susan Waggoner, the tradition stems from the days of arranged marriages when a father ‘gave the daughter away’ and ensured the groom wouldn’t back out. It was seen as a kind of business transaction, as women were still considered to be the property of men back then.

Even though the custom’s roots are long antiquated, modern couples aren’t completely throwing it away. The beauty of weddings these days is that now couples can reinvent the tradition,” says Lara Mahler, founder of The Privilege Is Mine. “The tradition of the father walking the bride down the aisle has evolved from what it was to it being a gesture of uniting families and showing love and respect for the new marriage.”

Today, this act has acquired a new meaning and is seen as a way to support the next chapter in the soon-to-be-married couple’s life. It’s also a great way to honor the father-daughter bond.

Image credits: Ignatios Kourouvasilis / pexels (not the actual photo)

Some brides choose to walk solo as a way to show their independence and that marrying their partner is their choice

Many modern brides are further reinventing the tradition and choosing alternative ways to walk to the altar. Some, especially those who no longer have a father in their lives, ask other family members to fill this honorable role. Often, this person is their mother, grandfather, sibling, aunt, or uncle.

Others even choose to walk solo as a way to show their independence and that marrying their partner is their choice.

“Lately, brides have been changing up how they want to walk down the aisle. Some brides decide to walk down solo because it is more of a spotlight moment or they don’t have a male figure in their life that they want to walk down with; for some, it’s a sign of their independence,” says Nicole Harris, owner and creative director of Dreams in Detail. “Many brides see it as a way to honor their mom or sibling because they played such a fundamental role in their life.”

Some couples reach the altar together, conveying solidarity and commitment, while others also carry memorabilia that symbolizes the late people who couldn’t celebrate with them.

“We also shouldn’t forget that we are at a beautiful point where we get to watch all love be celebrated,” notes Mahler. An option that some LGBTQ+ couples have embraced is eliminating the walk altogether and breaking the heteronormal nature of the processional.

“It’s amazing to see LGBTQ couples reinvent the wedding tradition, as well as different cultures and faiths coming together to create a celebration that works for each couple and family,” says Mahler. Ultimately, how the couple approaches this custom should reflect their core values not what society expects them to do. “The beauty of getting married today is that there are no rules, and couples can make the decision that works for their partnership as well as their family dynamic,” she concludes.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SHVETS production / pexels (not the actual photo)