Stepkids Write Person Off For Years Until Losing Mom, Then They Contact For Lavish Gifts And Trips

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people only come around when they want a favor, money, or anything that can benefit them. The problem is that these kinds of folks only enjoy taking, but don’t like to help or be a source of support, which can end up making the relationship one-sided.

This is exactly what one person faced with their stepkids, who basically got cut out of their lives, until things needed to be paid for, which is when the children came crawling back. The poster didn’t want to deal with their drama anymore, so they decided to block them all.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When dealing with toxic or entitled people, it can help to create some distance so that they can no longer cause you pain anymore

Two women smiling and holding wine glasses, representing step kids mom coping with loss of money.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster had gotten married to their best friend, Katherine, so that she could get health insurance, even though her kids didn’t approve

Text excerpt about step kids and mom loss money, discussing family and emotional support over many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background discussing personal challenges including HIV scare, divorces, and life events related to step kids mom loss money.

Text about step kids and a mom facing loss of money due to family and health insurance issues after marriage.

Text excerpt discussing distancing from step-kids and managing relationships to avoid loss of money and conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman mourning at a gravesite, expressing grief and loss, symbolizing the step kids mom loss money theme.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster eventually distanced themself from Katherine’s kids, but paid for her to visit and gift them lavishly, and also took care of her financially

Text excerpt about a step kids mom facing financial loss while supporting her family needs.

Text about step kids mom loss money expressing frustration over paying for gifts sent to her stepkids and grandkids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about step kids and mom loss money, describing sentimental items left behind after mother’s passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about step kids mom loss money sharing a story of renting a ski chalet in Montana for the family after Thanksgiving.

Text excerpt about paying for Cat Skiing holiday and mentioning step kids mom loss money context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looking worried while checking her phone, reflecting concerns about step kids and money loss issues.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, after the poster lost Katherine, their stepkids made contact to ask whether they would be paying for them to go on a Christmas trip, and were mad when turned down

Text excerpt about step kids and their mother leaving nothing, relating to step kids mom loss money and disappointment at Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a step kids mom sharing her experience of loss and spending time away during holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing a message about step kids and mom loss money, highlighting impolite notifications from her kids.

Text excerpt about step kids and mom feeling loss after cutting ties over money issues with step-kids.

Text excerpt showing a step kids mom loss money conflict over inheritance and financial issues after a wife’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing a mom expressing feelings about step-kids and experiences related to loss and money.

Image credits: Working_Macaron6717

Eventually, the poster blocked their stepkids and had to endure being called “petty and vindictive” by their dad

The poster truly cared for their best friend, Katherine, and they had a very close relationship because she was the first person to whom the OP came out. They were inseparable through many major life events, and finally decided to get married since Katherine did not have health insurance.

In places like the U.S., it is somewhat common for people to marry one another for health insurance, as it can be difficult to get coverage on one’s own. This kind of qualifying event can help a person get insurance sooner and also lower the costs of healthcare significantly, which can be beneficial in times of need.

Luckily, the poster was able to stand by Katherine when she needed it most and did their best to support her as much as possible. Unfortunately, the OP’s stepkids didn’t seem to understand that and were against their mother’s marriage and their stepparent, which created a considerable distance in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be tough to deal with toxic or rude stepchildren while also trying to be the bigger person, but experts state that the best thing to do is to set boundaries and create distance. While you don’t need to love them, you can respect their choices and not engage in any petty behavior, even if they initiate it.

A step-kids mom looking upset and distant while standing outdoors with three young adults during autumn.

Image credits: fxquadro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the OP kept a distance, their stepkids got in touch again after losing Katherine. Instead of grieving with the poster or offering support, they only asked how their gifts would be sent and whether the costs of a Christmas trip would be covered for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster tried to set boundaries with them by saying that their travel wouldn’t be paid for. Instead, the OP was going to mourn Katherine on a trip with friends. Unfortunately, the kids didn’t respect their wishes and sent many rude and entitled messages, which left the poster shocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s clear that the stepchildren were only interested in the OP’s money and that they were trying to get lavish gifts and trips. In situations like this, where grieving family members might come across as greedy, professionals advise treating them with empathy and compassion and finding them support so that they can deal with their emotions.

Even though the stepkids might have been grieving their mom, they were overstepping by assuming that their stepparent would pay all of their costs. They didn’t seem to understand that the OP was also mourning and that after so many years of distance, they probably had no right to demand even more from them.

Do you think the poster was justified in blocking their stepkids, or do you think they should have worked things out with the young adults? Let us know what you honestly think in the comments.

Folks sided with the poster and felt that they should let the stepkids know exactly how much their mom had been supported financially

Reddit conversation showing a question about step kids and mom losing money with a direct response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion showing emotional support related to step kids mom loss money situation.

Screenshot of an online comment explaining that step-kids only want the mom's money, emphasizing loss and financial conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising a lawyer send letters about financial support to step kids mom to prevent loss of money and inheritance disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing step kids and a mom’s loss of time and money due to family issues.

Step kids mom expresses loss of money and emotional boundaries after funding late wife’s care and trips to see children.

Reddit comment expressing support and reflections on grief involving step kids mom and loss of money issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a social platform discussing step kids mom loss money situation, advising to offer to take on debts.