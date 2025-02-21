Steampunk Octopus Decoration

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifelong Tampa resident creating unique wreaths and decorations. Each piece is hand-crafted, hand-painted, and one of a kind.

Last fall, we experienced two feet of storm surge from Hurricane Helene, which completely devastated our home. Just 10 days later, Hurricane Milton slammed into us again. We're still working to get back on our feet and truly appreciate any business you can send our way.

RELATED:

Steampunk octopus wreath

Share icon

Sculpted out of clay and sealed with resin so that it’s safe to hang outdoors.

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon