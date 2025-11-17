ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a wonderful expression, “to be more Catholic than the Pope,” that perfectly describes a large number of various dramatic stories. When some entitled umbrageous relative makes up a “disrespect” in their head – and then starts reproaching absolutely innocent folks around.

At the same time, of course, the offense itself, or its scale, often exists only in the imagination of the “brave defender” of someone else’s honor and dignity. For example, as happened in the situation with the user u/Huge-Engine4914, the author of the story we’re about to tell you today. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Sometimes it happens so that one unexpected petty thing actually ruins the whole picture

The author of the post recently came to her cousin’s baby shower to another state and brought her 2-month-old baby with her

The woman asked the cousin if she won’t mind her bringing a baby there but she agreed happily

So the party was more than great – and the author was just happy, but then the cousin’s MIL cornered her with reproaches

According to this lady, the author simply stole the public attention from the cousin with her baby and engagement ring

The woman was now incredibly upset – but she ended up calling the cousin to sort the things out

But it turned out that the mother-in-law made up this “offense” herself and the cousin and her spouse just apologized for the lady’s behavior

So, the Original Poster (OP) recently attended her cousin’s baby shower in another state. She went with her older sister, her niece, and her own younger two-month-old son. It’s important to note that our heroine had discussed her baby’s presence with her cousin in advance and the cousin said she’d be only too happy to meet her little nephew.

During the party, the cousin spent a lot of time with the baby, taking countless photos with him. And when she saw the engagement ring on the author’s finger (her fiancé had recently proposed to her), it became yet another reason to rejoice together. In other words, the OP was very happy about the time they had spent together.

But then she was cornered by the cousin’s mother-in-law and some of her friends, who directly accused the author of “stealing the cousin’s thunder,” being selfish and inappropriate. This completely ruined our heroine’s mood. She returned home upset, but when she called her cousin and apologized for her behavior – just in case, another surprise awaited her.

As it turned out, the mother-in-law had acted on her own initiative, and neither the author’s cousin nor her husband were actually offended by the OP, but were really happy to see her with the baby and also happy for her upcoming wedding. As we can see, in almost any case, addressing the situation directly is the most beneficial option.

“Very often, situations arise where a relative or friend perceives what’s happening in terms of their own moral principles and values,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “They act accordingly, based on these same values ​​and their own ideas about how to respond to their ‘violation.'”

This, according to the expert, often happens at large family gatherings where representatives of different generations meet. And so, when, for example, someone’s mother isn’t privy to all the details of a situation, she may perceive what she sees from her own perspective.

“In the situation described, judging by the cousin’s husband’s reaction, this isn’t the first time his mom has shown inappropriate zeal in defending ‘family values’ without being asked. It’s good that this story didn’t lead to a family feud, and both cousins ​​sorted things out. Because, alas, the opposite often happens,” Irina summarizes.

People in the comments also expressed their full support for the original poster, noting that the only person at the party who really wanted to steal attention was the mother-in-law herself. “I’m so glad everything worked out, and that it all boiled down to one person being ridiculous in the end,” someone added. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this case?

Most commenters were simply glad with the outcome of the story, noting that such unsolicited defenders often spark new and long family feuds

