Man Picks Sister’s ‘Dream’ Hotel For His Own Wedding, Family Drama Arises

Almost two and a half thousand years ago, in the famous fables of Aesop, a story about a dog in the manger first appeared – and since then, with minor changes, it has been wandering from author to author, from story to story. It would seem that the idea of a selfish person who does not want to cede to others something that they themselves do not use is so old that people have had to learn to cope with it for many years… No matter how!

The story that we are going to tell you today literally came from Aesop’s pages, or whatever else the legendary ancient author wrote down his fables on… anyway, the author of this tale is the user u/weddinganon1, and we’re going to retell it to you right now.

The author of the post is going to tie the knot soon, as well as his elder sister

There is a beautiful wedding hotel in the town – and the author’s fiancée picked it as a wedding venue

However, the man’s sister was against this idea accusing him of attempting to ‘steal her dream venue’

It turned out that the woman wanted to pick this hotel herself but her fiance insisted on his own location

So, the Original Poster (OP) has an older sister who is about to get married soon. By coincidence, the author of the post also plans to tie the knot, and his sweetheart even chose a wonderful venue for their wedding. In the town where the OP lives, there is a hotel that is known for weddings, and the author and his sister, in his own words, visited this hotel frequently and eventually became fond of the place.

However, neither OP nor his sister planned to hold their weddings there until the author’s fiancée saw this hotel and fell in love with it literally at first sight. Well, the original poster didn’t mind – especially since he always liked the place. However, as it turned out later, not all relatives of the newlyweds really supported this idea…

Quite unexpectedly for the OP, his sister strongly objected, stating that the hotel was her own dream wedding venue, that it had sentimental value to her and that she would not even want to see her brother getting married there. When the man quite reasonably asked why, in this case, the sister did not pick this hotel for her own wedding, she admitted that her fiancé simply insisted on another location in the city next to them.

In general, a whole family drama broke out, and the woman tried in every possible way to dissuade her brother from having a wedding in ‘her’ hotel, and when he flatly refused to change their plans, she even tried to blackmail him and the whole family too, since the relatives basically sided with the author, by threatening to move across the country with her fiancé. According to the woman herself, since the family no longer cares about her or her feelings, she also does not want to stay in touch with her relatives. And the OP just remained in complete bewilderment – what was that all about?

“Of course, we cannot say in detail what exactly is going on in the mind of another person in this particular situation, but the hotel clearly has some special meaning for our hero’s sister,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment on this situation. “Yes, it looks a bit childish, but who knows what complexes this woman came out of her own childhood with? After all, there are times when parents indulge literally any whims of their kids – and over the years they refuse to grow up at all.”

“Moreover, as far as I understand, the author’s sister recently had to face the collapse of her dream of a wedding venue when her fiance insisted on his own location, so the brother, one might say, fell under the ‘rollback’, realizing her dream instead. Be that as it may, I hope that the situation will sooner or later normalize and the relatives will come to some kind of agreement,” Irina presumes.

Well, most of the people in the comments on the post also agree that the original poster’s sister is behaving strangely to say the least in this situation. Yes, it is a pity that her dream of a wedding venue did not come true, but she also has no right to dictate her own terms to her brother regarding his choice. According to the commenters, the OP just needs to stand firm on his choice – and that’s it. “Your wedding should be another nice memory at that hotel,” some folks in the comments wrote.

Of course, this case looks very strange, but let's be honest – this is far from the weirdest wedding story we've ever written about.

Most of the people in the comments just agreed that the woman’s behavior seems weird and they massively sided with the groom