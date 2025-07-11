“He Took A Week Off After That”: Lady Tells A Story Of ‘Adding Menstrual Blood To Food’ To Prevent Theft

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renaissance, despite its name, was also the heyday of blood feuds – in many European countries, nobles would happily challenge each other to duels, cross their blades over the slightest provocation – and then take vicious revenge for the loser. It was a scary time, even despite the unprecedented flourishing of culture…

Well, those times are, fortunately, long gone – but the story we’re going to tell you today really takes the words “bloody revenge” to the next level. Its author, the user u/Talabaloue, says that it happened about ten years ago – but this petty revenge tale, like a fine wine, only gets better with age.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

This story happened around a decade ago when the author of the post worked in some random company

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Among the colleagues there also was an office food thief who made a habit of stealing the author’s lunch from the fridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Talabaloue

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author took petty revenge on him and starting placing “decoy” food in the refrigerator – and he stole it too

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Talabaloue

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Then the woman started telling coworkers about a “new wellness method” – adding your menstrual blood to your food

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Talabaloue

The guy just took a week off soon after – and no one was stealing the food from the office fridge from now on

So, about ten years ago, the Original Poster (OP) suddenly discovered that a food thief had appeared in the office where she worked. Moreover, this guy, apparently, took a fancy to the food that our heroine brought, leaving an empty box in the refrigerator time after time. According to the author, from conversations with colleagues, she found out that he was some kind of misogynist who didn’t like the new employee.

Okay, it’s time for petty revenge – that’s what our heroine thought, and got down to business. For several weeks, she invariably left “decoy” lunches in the office refrigerator, limiting herself to only a sandwich. Very often, these lunches were eaten by the same thief. However, then the OP moved on to the second part of her insidious plan…

ADVERTISEMENT

The author began to enthusiastically tell all her colleagues – and therefore the thief – how she had found a new wellness method, and had been following it to the letter for two weeks. What method? Oh, it’s very simple – you just need to collect your menstrual blood and add it to food. Yes, yes, in exactly the food that the OP was bringing to the office.

Of course, our heroine didn’t add anything anywhere – at most, some of her feet’s dead skin, she honestly admits. But very soon, the culprit urgently took a week off, and after that the office fridge became the safest place where anyone could leave food without any fear that someone would steal it. The “blood feud” had taken place!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Natali Alkema / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s interesting that in the ancient traditions of many peoples of the world, there really was a custom of using menstrual blood for various kinds of “magical” rituals. At the same time, despite the centuries-old taboo in Western culture on almost any mention of period blood, today attempts are being made to “legitimize” it in one way or another.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, there are known cases when menstrual blood has been used as a plant fertilizer. “Most kinds of plants benefit from blood meal because of the nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium,” ABC quotes microbiologist and soil scientist Dr. Oliver Knox. However, there are still many studies to be done on this topic.

Cases of using this kind of blood for pranks and revenge (only, unlike our story, for real use) have also occurred more than once or twice. Several years ago, a man from India sued his wife, claiming that she gave him an infection by adding her period blood to his food. And this article on ABC tells how a fast food worker from Columbus, MS, was also caught secretly adding this unexpected “ingredient” to customers’ orders.

However, the whole charm of this story is precisely that the OP didn’t add anything anywhere – that is, de facto her offender suffered from the placebo effect. People in the comments were literally delighted with the author’s resourcefulness. “Brings new meaning to lunch period,” someone wittily concluded. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

People in the comments were in awe of the author’s wit and gave her a shoutout for such resourceful “placebo revenge”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT