When I was five years old or so and my mom was making chocolate cake, my favorite pastime was to watch the moment when she was making the cream and was distracted by some task, so that, armed with a larger spoon, I would scoop up some sweet cream.

No, of course, you could have asked, but, firstly, they might not have given it, and secondly, it’s much more fun this way! Many years have passed since then, and I long ago realized that stealing food isn’t okay under any circumstances – but sometimes I do want, for example, to steal some delicious-looking sandwich from my wife! This is typical for many people – and sometimes instant karma catches up with them literally right away. As it happened, for example, with the user u/colobirdy85, or more precisely, with her grandma.

The author of the post is a home caterer and recently a friend asked her to cater food for a party

Among the meals ordered were some brandy-marinated chocolate-covered cherries

In the process of making these cherries, the author got distracted by a phone call – and returning to kitchen, she saw her grandma devouring the brandy-soaked cherries

The very next morning the old lady had perhaps the worst hangover of her entire life…

So, the Original Poster (OP) was once asked by a friend to cater a party. Among the delicacies that the friend ordered were, in particular, brandy-marinated chocolate-covered cherries. This is a wonderfully delicious, finger-licking treat, especially when the person knows how to prepare it. The author of the post, apparently, knew how…

And then, one fine moment, just at the instance when it was time to cover the cherries (which had been soaking in alcohol for 24 hours) with chocolate, someone called the original poster, and she left the kitchen. Returning just a few minutes later, she discovered that her own grandma was devouring the cherries with gusto – and had already managed to stuff herself with nearly half a pound of them in just ten minutes or so!

The granddaughter tried to reassure the old lady and remind her that the cherries were saturated with alcohol – but the grandma had already gotten a taste for it and did not want to give up her trophies for anything. However, a compromise was inevitable – the OP allowed the old lady to take a couple more handfuls of cherries, and she agreed to give in. In addition, it seems that the alcohol in the cherries was already having its effect – the grandma could barely stay sitting upright.

And then there was an epic denouement… The original poster called her friend, described the situation and admitted that there wouldn’t be so many cherries. They laughed together, and the author left, taking all the prepared food. The party turned out to be a success, and the original poster spent the night as a guest – and when she returned, her grandma had perhaps the worst hangover of her entire life…

“Damn it, this is cruel. Although very tasty,” says Roman Sardarian, a chef from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment about this situation. “Yes, such chocolates are incredibly delicious, and many people are ready to sell almost their souls for a handful of these sweets. But the combination of alcohol and cherry juice with sugar, especially when the soaking lasts for a long time, creates a truly killer mixture. Such sweets need to be eaten in small doses, although, of course, it’s not easy to resist…”

“It’s not surprising that the grandmother, having eaten so many cherries, was faced with a hangover the next morning. I must say, she was lucky that her granddaughter did not have time to cover the cherries with chocolate – after all, chocolate acts as a kind of catalyst for alcohol. So the situation could well have turned out to be even more difficult for the hapless sweet tooth,” Roman summarizes.

In the comments to the post, the original poster also said that her grandmother is a heavy smoker with many years of experience, so her taste buds, apparently, have long since atrophied, and therefore the old woman did not feel the excessive taste of alcohol immediately. In any case, as the author of the post admits, her grandma is actually prone to such antics…

And the people in the comments who have experience working in elder care called on the original poster to carefully monitor her grandma’s behavior, so that in the future the woman may avoid health problems if, God forbid, she again eats something inappropriate, or in the wrong quantities. The author admitted that the grandma has aides in home and the nurses that come a few times a week to monitor her health. Well, all that remains is to wish them both good health – and we’d like to know your points of view about this story in the comments below too.

People in the comments are cracking up at the story and also urging the author to monitor grandma’s health carefully