My name is Matthew J Wills, and I'm a cartoonist, card game and video game designer from Wellington, New Zealand.

STARS is a comic series about mankind and aliens learning to get along, with the help of Seiya, the Interspecies Resource Manager, as the crew travels the stars. Most recently they've stumbled into Fae Space, a strange place where the rules of physics aren't quite normal.

More info: starscomic.com | webtoons.com | Instagram | x.com | ko-fi.com