My name is Matthew J Wills, and I'm a cartoonist, card game and video game designer from Wellington, New Zealand.

STARS is a comic series about mankind and aliens learning to get along, with the help of Seiya, the Interspecies Resource Manager, as the crew travels the stars. Most recently they've stumbled into Fae Space, a strange place where the rules of physics aren't quite normal.

More info: starscomic.com | webtoons.com | Instagram | x.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Aliens and humans on a starship discuss respecting boundaries in a comic series scene.

I've wanted to be a comic artist ever since I was a little kid - I've always enjoyed building worlds and telling stories in them. I've made that dream a reality by turning comics into my full-time job!
#2

Alien and wizard in comic series about humans and aliens aboard starship. Alien is confused, holding a kitchen tool.

#3

Alien and human characters interacting humorously aboard a starship in a comic strip.

I get some inspiration from sci-fi shows and comics when working on STARS. I've only very recently watched every series of Star Trek for the first time, so it's all very fresh in my thoughts when I work on STARS - but I've also been enjoying the surreal alien worlds of a lot of comics like Saga, The Metabarons and Prophet and other TV shows like Farscape. STARS is a lot more tame and wholesome than a lot of those things though. There are a lot of things that people will think are straight references, that I just stumbled on by accident - like the Wormwiggle Drive being powered by an earthworm, which I came up with before watching Star Trek Discovery (their Spore Drive is powered by a water bear).

#4

Comic featuring humans and aliens aboard a starship: Bol'Daar, AN-2F, Red, and Lucas with humorous descriptions.

#5

Comic characters from the series “Stars” aboard a starship featuring humans and aliens learning to coexist.

I chose to focus on the relationships between characters in the STARS setting because I think that lends itself well to the 4-panel format and also people just want to read nice things! I see a lot of young comic artists struggle with their lack of fame and glory when all they are putting out into the world are comics about horror and misery. They don't seem to understand that that's not interesting for everyone.
#6

Comic panel featuring a human assigning a #2 hat to a replacement security droid aboard a starship.

#7

Alien in comic series humorously deals with butterfly invasion aboard starship.

The title STARS is just a light riff on Stargate, Star Trek and Star Wars - all the great sci-fi have "Star" in the title. It's become a shorthand for people to know exactly what your series is about before you've watched a single episode, in the same way fantasy always has "Sword", "Dragon" or "Quest" in the title.
#8

Comic series about humans and aliens on a starship. A robot powers up, exclaiming, "Yes! I can finally punch people."

#9

Comic characters from "Stars" series: Captain Starbeard, Number 2, Shrip, and Seiya aboard a starship, interacting.

If I were among the crew of the Theseus, I would probably end up in Command (yellow) and probably be using my real-world experience as a Quality Assurance Tester to make sure that the entertainment systems on the ship were working as intended. Maybe taste-test everything out of the food replicator and take notes. Can it make a lasagna out of popcorn? Let's find out.
#10

Comic series featuring aliens and humans aboard a starship: Dr. Chitins, Marie, Pascal, and Doc showcase diverse roles and quirks.

#11

Comic series featuring aliens Scuti, Bean, Hokulani, and Dusk aboard a starship, illustrating their personalities and roles.

#12

Comic series featuring three quirky aliens named Geo, Nox, and Nightshade aboard a starship, highlighting their roles and antics.

#13

Comic characters onboard a starship: Scuppy the head chef, KF-N8 cooking robot, Enceladus technician, and the alien janitor.

#14

Alien and mysterious figure discuss challenges aboard a starship in comic series about humans and aliens learning to get along.

#15

Comic series about humans and aliens aboard a starship; a space werewolf and vampire hug, showing friendship.

#16

Comic series scene with humans and aliens aboard a starship, featuring dialogue on joining the crew.

#17

Aliens and humans on a starship plan escape, depicting cooperation in a comic series.

