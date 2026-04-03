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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Release Date & Time For All Episodes
Maul from Star Wars wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber in a dark, intense battle scene.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Release Date & Time For All Episodes

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The wait for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is nearly over, as Disney has officially revealed the release date, episode titles, and full schedule.

The highly anticipated animated series spotlights Darth Maul’s exploits in the criminal underworld, exploring the iconic character’s mysterious past. Packed with revenge, betrayal, and high-stakes action, the show aims to expand the Star Wars timeline in a major way. 

Highlights
  • Darth Maul returns in a new Star Wars animated series exploring the criminal underworld.
  • The Dave Filoni-created series premieres this month, and season 2 is already confirmed.
  • The show expands on Maul’s time in the underworld with new characters and darker themes.

Here’s the release date and time for every episode of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

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    Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord release date and time

    Silhouetted figure of Maul wielding a red lightsaber in a dark, smoky environment from Star Wars Maul Shadow Lord release.

    Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

    Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is scheduled to premiere on April 6, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

    The first season comprises ten episodes, which will be released weekly, every Monday. However, two episodes will drop each week, with the final two chapters debuting on May 4, 2026.

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    Darth Maul wielding a red double-bladed lightsaber in a dark setting for Star Wars Maul Shadow Lord release.

    Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

    Here is the complete schedule for season 1:

    • Episode 1: The Dark Revenge on April 6, 2026
    • Episode 2: Sinister Schemes on April 6, 2026
    • Episode 3: Whispers in the Unknown on April 13, 2026
    • Episode 4: Pride and Vengeance on April 13, 2026
    • Episode 5: Inquisition on April 20, 2026
    • Episode 6: Night of the Hunted on April 20, 2026
    • Episode 7: Call to the Oblivion on April 27, 2026
    • Episode 8: The Creeping Fear on April 27, 2026
    • Episode 9: Strange Allies on May 4, 2026
    • Episode 10: Finale on May 4, 2026

    Will there be Maul – Shadow Lord season 2?

    Star Wars Maul Shadow Lord lightsaber duel scene with two characters fighting in a dark red setting.

    Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

    Yes, Maul – Shadow Lord will return for season 2 at a later date.

    On April 2, just days before the series premiere, Disney announced the show had been renewed for a second season.

    Created by Dave Filoni, the series was first announced in April last year. Brad Rau serves as the supervising director, while Matt Michnovetz serves as head writer. 

    Sam Witwer, who voiced Maul in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, reprises his role.  

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    Where to watch Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord?

    Star Wars Maul character in dark setting with red and black facial markings in a dramatic pose.

    Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

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    Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will stream on Disney+ as part of the service’s original lineup.

    The platform also hosts the entire Star Wars franchise, including animated shows like The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, which previously featured Maul as a prominent character.

    A basic ad-supported subscription of the streaming service costs $11.99 per month, while the premium ad-free tier is priced at $15.99 a month. Users can also opt for an annual subscription at $189.99.

    When does Maul – Shadow Lord take place in the Star Wars timeline?

    Star Wars Maul Shadow Lord character holding a red double-bladed lightsaber in a dark, ominous setting.

    Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

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    Maul – Shadow Lord takes place roughly a year after the events of The Clone Wars, making it a direct sequel. However, it is also set long before Luke Skywalker’s story in the original trilogy. 

    In the series, Maul is trying to rebuild his criminal syndicate and seeks a new apprentice on the planet Janix. As a result, the story unfolds during the early years of the Galactic Empire, close to the prequel trilogy’s end.

    Spacecraft orbiting a green planet in a star-filled outer space setting from Star Wars Maul Shadow Lord series.

    Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

    It will also mark the introduction of Devon Izara, a Twi’lek Jedi on the run after Order 66 and a potential new apprentice for Maul.

    In a chat with the official Star Wars website, Filoni described the show as more “aggressive” and “edgy” than the franchise’s previous animated projects.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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