Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Release Date & Time For All Episodes

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The wait for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is nearly over, as Disney has officially revealed the release date, episode titles, and full schedule.

The highly anticipated animated series spotlights Darth Maul’s exploits in the criminal underworld, exploring the iconic character’s mysterious past. Packed with revenge, betrayal, and high-stakes action, the show aims to expand the Star Wars timeline in a major way.

Highlights Darth Maul returns in a new Star Wars animated series exploring the criminal underworld.

The Dave Filoni-created series premieres this month, and season 2 is already confirmed.

The show expands on Maul’s time in the underworld with new characters and darker themes.

Here’s the release date and time for every episode of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord release date and time

Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is scheduled to premiere on April 6, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

The first season comprises ten episodes, which will be released weekly, every Monday. However, two episodes will drop each week, with the final two chapters debuting on May 4, 2026.

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Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Here is the complete schedule for season 1:

Episode 1: The Dark Revenge on April 6, 2026

Episode 2: Sinister Schemes on April 6, 2026

Episode 3: Whispers in the Unknown on April 13, 2026

Episode 4: Pride and Vengeance on April 13, 2026

Episode 5: Inquisition on April 20, 2026

Episode 6: Night of the Hunted on April 20, 2026

Episode 7: Call to the Oblivion on April 27, 2026

Episode 8: The Creeping Fear on April 27, 2026

Episode 9: Strange Allies on May 4, 2026

Episode 10: Finale on May 4, 2026

Will there be Maul – Shadow Lord season 2?

Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Yes, Maul – Shadow Lord will return for season 2 at a later date.

On April 2, just days before the series premiere, Disney announced the show had been renewed for a second season.

Created by Dave Filoni, the series was first announced in April last year. Brad Rau serves as the supervising director, while Matt Michnovetz serves as head writer.

Sam Witwer, who voiced Maul in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, reprises his role.

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Where to watch Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord?

Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will stream on Disney+ as part of the service’s original lineup.

The platform also hosts the entire Star Wars franchise, including animated shows like The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, which previously featured Maul as a prominent character.

A basic ad-supported subscription of the streaming service costs $11.99 per month, while the premium ad-free tier is priced at $15.99 a month. Users can also opt for an annual subscription at $189.99.

When does Maul – Shadow Lord take place in the Star Wars timeline?

Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

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Maul – Shadow Lord takes place roughly a year after the events of The Clone Wars, making it a direct sequel. However, it is also set long before Luke Skywalker’s story in the original trilogy.

In the series, Maul is trying to rebuild his criminal syndicate and seeks a new apprentice on the planet Janix. As a result, the story unfolds during the early years of the Galactic Empire, close to the prequel trilogy’s end.

Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney+

It will also mark the introduction of Devon Izara, a Twi’lek Jedi on the run after Order 66 and a potential new apprentice for Maul.

In a chat with the official Star Wars website, Filoni described the show as more “aggressive” and “edgy” than the franchise’s previous animated projects.

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