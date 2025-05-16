This Artist Reimagines Album Covers With Star Wars Characters, And The Results Are Out Of This Galaxy (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Let us introduce you to Steven Lear, a digital artist from the UK who works under the name WhyTheLongPlayFace?. He mixes music and movies in a playful way by reimagining classic album covers with characters from pop culture. His Star Wars mashups are especially popular, turning well-known records into clever tributes to the galaxy far, far away.
Each piece keeps the spirit of the original cover while swapping in Jedi, droids, and Sith. The results are fun, creative, and full of small touches that fans of both music and Star Wars will probably enjoy. Scroll down to see a collection of his standout Star Wars remakes!
More info: Instagram | whythelongplayface.com | Facebook | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to Steven Lear to get his thoughts on blending Star Wars with album covers and to learn more about his creative journey. "I was playing around with Photoshop, experimenting with different combinations of movies and music, and I randomly tried combining Star Wars with an album cover," the artist recalls, reflecting on the moment that sparked the idea to merge iconic album covers with the Star Wars concept. "I think the first one I did was The Clash – London Calling, but with Lando Calrissian — mainly because I liked the pun Lando Calling. It wasn’t about making something 'artistic' at first; it just amused me. But from there, more and more ideas started popping up. Star Wars characters work surprisingly well with album imagery, and their unusual names lend themselves to visual wordplay."
Lear shared that he's particularly fond of the Björk/Princess Leia mashup and Fleetwood Mac – Rumours with Han and Leia, noting that both are consistently popular. "But in terms of effort, my Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band mashups are the most challenging. I’ve done three Star Wars versions of that, but oddly enough, my favorite one is a horror-themed version featuring icons like Freddy Krueger and Leatherface. Those take weeks to finish, but the result is always worth it."
For Lear, inspiration can strike from anywhere. "I might be watching a movie and suddenly think, 'That would look great combined with X.' Sometimes, a funny wordplay hits me and sets the idea in motion. But I also abandon a lot of concepts — if the image doesn’t come together the way I imagined or just doesn’t look good visually, I scrap it."
The artist mentioned that he primarily uses Photoshop and Illustrator. While the process has certainly become easier over time, he still relies on many of the same methods he used when he first started. "Photoshop itself has improved — things that used to take hours now take seconds. For example, removing objects is a breeze these days. The hardest part remains matching the fonts from the original album covers. That’s a challenge that never seems to get any easier, even now."