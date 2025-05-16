ADVERTISEMENT

Let us introduce you to Steven Lear, a digital artist from the UK who works under the name WhyTheLongPlayFace?. He mixes music and movies in a playful way by reimagining classic album covers with characters from pop culture. His Star Wars mashups are especially popular, turning well-known records into clever tributes to the galaxy far, far away.

Each piece keeps the spirit of the original cover while swapping in Jedi, droids, and Sith. The results are fun, creative, and full of small touches that fans of both music and Star Wars will probably enjoy. Scroll down to see a collection of his standout Star Wars remakes!

More info: Instagram | whythelongplayface.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Side-by-side reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters with similar poses and vintage style.

whythelongplayface

We reached out to Steven Lear to get his thoughts on blending Star Wars with album covers and to learn more about his creative journey. "I was playing around with Photoshop, experimenting with different combinations of movies and music, and I randomly tried combining Star Wars with an album cover," the artist recalls, reflecting on the moment that sparked the idea to merge iconic album covers with the Star Wars concept. "I think the first one I did was The Clash – London Calling, but with Lando Calrissian — mainly because I liked the pun Lando Calling. It wasn’t about making something 'artistic' at first; it just amused me. But from there, more and more ideas started popping up. Star Wars characters work surprisingly well with album imagery, and their unusual names lend themselves to visual wordplay."
    #2

    Side-by-side images reimagining classic album covers with Star Wars characters in a creative, out-of-this-galaxy style.

    whythelongplayface

    #3

    Huey Lewis and The News album cover reimagined with Star Wars character Chewbacca replacing one band member for a galaxy-themed twist.

    whythelongplayface

    Lear shared that he's particularly fond of the Björk/Princess Leia mashup and Fleetwood Mac – Rumours with Han and Leia, noting that both are consistently popular. "But in terms of effort, my Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band mashups are the most challenging. I’ve done three Star Wars versions of that, but oddly enough, my favorite one is a horror-themed version featuring icons like Freddy Krueger and Leatherface. Those take weeks to finish, but the result is always worth it."
    #4

    Album covers reimagined with Star Wars characters featuring a creative blend of iconic music and sci-fi elements.

    whythelongplayface

    Album covers reimagined with Star Wars characters showing portraits styled as Prince and Lando with retro blue backgrounds.

    whythelongplayface

    For Lear, inspiration can strike from anywhere. "I might be watching a movie and suddenly think, 'That would look great combined with X.' Sometimes, a funny wordplay hits me and sets the idea in motion. But I also abandon a lot of concepts — if the image doesn’t come together the way I imagined or just doesn’t look good visually, I scrap it."
    #6

    Album cover reimagined with Star Wars character BB-8 replacing the human figure, blending music art and sci-fi themes.

    whythelongplayface

    #7

    Album cover reimagined with Star Wars character Jar Jar Binks replacing Iggy Pop on The Idiot cover in a creative art mashup.

    whythelongplayface

    The artist mentioned that he primarily uses Photoshop and Illustrator. While the process has certainly become easier over time, he still relies on many of the same methods he used when he first started. "Photoshop itself has improved — things that used to take hours now take seconds. For example, removing objects is a breeze these days. The hardest part remains matching the fonts from the original album covers. That’s a challenge that never seems to get any easier, even now."

    #8

    Reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren inspired by classic music art.

    whythelongplayface

    #9

    Star Wars characters reimagined on classic album covers featuring iconic couples in a vintage black and white style.

    whythelongplayface

    #10

    David Bowie Heroes album cover reimagined with Star Wars character Han Solo striking a similar pose in black and white.

    whythelongplayface

    #11

    Reimagined iconic album covers featuring Star Wars characters in a creative and out of this galaxy style.

    whythelongplayface

    #12

    Reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters with iconic prism and Death Star designs in a creative mashup.

    whythelongplayface

    #13

    Side-by-side reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters using creative album cover art techniques.

    whythelongplayface

    #14

    Reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters with colorful backgrounds and stylized portraits in a pop art style.

    whythelongplayface

    #15

    Side-by-side artist reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters with similar poses and microphone setups.

    whythelongplayface

    #16

    Reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters blending iconic music and sci-fi elements in creative artwork.

    whythelongplayface

    #17

    Reimagined Led Zeppelin album covers featuring Star Wars characters in a creative, out of this galaxy style.

    whythelongplayface

    #18

    Reimagined album cover featuring Star Wars characters Princess Leia and R2-D2 in a desert-like urban setting.

    whythelongplayface

    #19

    Reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters with a Death Star twist, blending music and galaxy themes.

    whythelongplayface

    #20

    Reimagined album cover featuring Star Wars character C-3PO with angel wings on a cracked beige background.

    whythelongplayface

    #21

    Star Wars characters reimagine classic album covers with creative and visually striking designs inspired by iconic music art.

    whythelongplayface

    #22

    Album cover reimagined with Star Wars character Princess Leia, blending iconic music and sci-fi elements.

    whythelongplayface

    #23

    Star Wars characters reimagined as iconic album cover art featuring detailed costumes and makeup in a creative mashup.

    whythelongplayface

    Album cover reimagined with Star Wars characters, featuring Wookiees as a creative Star Wars album cover art fusion.

    whythelongplayface

    #25

    Artist reimagines classic album covers with Star Wars characters in colorful pop art style, blending music and galaxy themes.

    whythelongplayface

    #26

    Album cover reimagined with Star Wars character Obi Wan replacing Dennis Wilson on vintage style artwork.

    whythelongplayface

    #27

    Reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters with iconic music imagery and creative mashups.

    whythelongplayface

    #28

    Reimagined album covers featuring Star Wars characters replacing cyclists in a creative artwork inspired by iconic music art.

    whythelongplayface

    #29

    Album cover reimagined with Star Wars characters, featuring Boba Fett and vibrant graphic design elements.

    whythelongplayface

    #30

    Album cover reimagined with Star Wars character Boba Fett wearing a pink jacket and blue scarf.

    whythelongplayface

