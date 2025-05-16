ADVERTISEMENT

Let us introduce you to Steven Lear, a digital artist from the UK who works under the name WhyTheLongPlayFace?. He mixes music and movies in a playful way by reimagining classic album covers with characters from pop culture. His Star Wars mashups are especially popular, turning well-known records into clever tributes to the galaxy far, far away.

Each piece keeps the spirit of the original cover while swapping in Jedi, droids, and Sith. The results are fun, creative, and full of small touches that fans of both music and Star Wars will probably enjoy. Scroll down to see a collection of his standout Star Wars remakes!

More info: Instagram | whythelongplayface.com | Facebook | x.com