“Is It ‘Make Do’ Or ‘Make Due’?”: Spot 22 Misheard Phrases That Most Get Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to Part 4 of the Commonly Misheard Phrases! We’ve gathered 22 idioms and phrases that people often mishear or misuse. Some of them are so common that it’s tricky to realize it’s actually wrong. Let’s do a quick warm-up:

💡Finish the phrase: “John is waiting in line to buy an ice cream. He’s in a _____.”

💡Fill in the blanks: “You should _____ your appetite before dinner.”

Now, let’s see how many you’ve really been saying right (or wrong)🫢

In case you missed it, check Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: VENUS MAJOR