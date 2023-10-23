ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is drawing closer and closer. We've found this to be a fantastic opportunity to introduce you to this thrilling comic series inspired by 'Resident Evil Village.' Are you scared yet?

Created by the artist from Wales, Rhiannon Kagoe, the comic features well-known characters from the popular survival horror game and is not only special because of its theme. What's truly remarkable about this series is the way the strips are created. Each panel of the comic is a stand-alone art piece made using ink and watercolor. The details of the illustrations and overall creativity make Kagoe's work truly unique.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | Etsy | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Artist Shows The Classic "Resident Evil" Like You've Never Seen It Before Shares stats

rhiannonkagoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!