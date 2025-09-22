Woman Is Convinced Her Parents Are Trying To Poison Her, Wonders Whether She’s Going Insane

ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things more humbling than living with your parents as an adult when your culinary skills become a subject of intense debate. Every meal becomes a performance, complete with unsolicited critiques and a side of nostalgia.

But the family dinner table can also be a place of low-key food-centered power plays. There’s a certain pressure to eat what’s served, a silent contract of familial loyalty signed with every bite. For one woman, however, a lifetime of stomach problems and one glorious week of perfect digestive health led her to a horrifying suspicion: that her mother’s cooking wasn’t just bad, it was sabotage.

One woman’s chronic stomach issues mysteriously vanished the moment she stopped eating her mother’s food

A chicken curry from her mother made her violently ill, but her parents suspiciously never took a single bite

Days later, the uneaten curry was still in the fridge, while her mom made a fresh batch just for them, adding fuel to the mistrust fire

She admits her parents like spicy food, but the level of her stomach issues was not adding up

She realized the sabotage wasn’t just limited to food; they were also purposely ruining her sleep

One young woman’s passion for cooking has turned her mother’s kitchen into a culinary warzone. Every time she tries to make a meal, her mom erupts in a fit of rage, screaming insults and calling her food terrible. This bizarre hostility is paired with another long-standing issue: the woman has suffered from chronic indigestion for most of her life, a problem she always assumed was just a personal health quirk.

The mystery of her perpetually upset stomach was finally solved during a week of glorious solitude when her parents were out of town. Cooking for herself, she experienced a digestive nirvana she describes as the best time on the porcelain throne. This epiphany led her to start avoiding all of her mother’s cooking. The result? Her stomach problems completely vanished.

Her suspicions were put to the ultimate test with a chicken curry her parents cooked together. Her dad was strangely insistent that she try it, and after she finally gave in, the inevitable happened: violent diarrhea the next morning. The most damning piece of evidence? When she went downstairs, she found the entire pot of curry completely untouched by her parents.

The evidence continued to mount, as days later, the original curry was still sitting in the fridge, while her mom made a brand-new one for themselves. The woman is now convinced this is a deliberate act of sabotage, a pattern that extends to them trying to ruin her sleep. Her suspicion has now morphed into genuine fear that they will start tampering with the food she buys for herself.

The parents’ behavior, particularly the mother’s rage and sabotage, aligns perfectly with the clinical description of narcissistic parenting. According to Dr. Nakpangi Thomas, narcissistic parents are “overly critical, controlling, and emotionally manipulative,” and they often “fear losing control and may resort to shaming or humiliating their children to maintain dominance.”

The mother’s fury when her daughter cooks is a classic example of this: she perceives her daughter’s independence in the kitchen as a threat and attacks her to reassert control. The constant feeling of “am I crazy?” is another classic from the narcissism handbook. By causing her physical distress and then acting innocent, the mother could keep her dependent and doubting her own reality.

The chronic gut issues the woman experiences could be a direct physical manifestation of this emotional abuse. Professor Giovanni Leonetti explains that stress-induced gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach lining caused by high levels of anxiety from factors like “emotional, family and health problems.”

This intense stress can increase the production of acidic digestive juices, leading to severe stomach upset. Her body isn’t just reacting to the food; it’s reacting to the toxic, high-stress environment her parents create.

What do you think? Do we have a case of “can’t handle the heat,” or is this mother truly trying to make life miserable for her offspring? Let us know your thoughts!

Commenters were horrified, validating her fears and warning her that she was in serious danger

Commenters discuss parents’ food causing sickness and doubts, highlighting struggles with cooking, confidence, and family dynamics.

Reddit user discussing parents' food making daughter sick and suggesting allergy tests and ingredient checks.

Text advice on setting silent alarms to detect if parents' food is poisoning daughter causing sickness and worry.

Comment discussing parents’ food poisoning concerns causing daughter to feel sick and question their intentions online.

Comment on parents' food making daughter sick, reflecting concerns about poisoning and family control issues.

Online advice discussing parents' food making daughter sick and signs of possible poisoning or health impact.

Reddit comments discussing parents' food making daughter sick, causing suspicion of intentional poisoning or contamination.

Text message about mistrusting parents' food causing sickness, with concerns about possible poisoning and harmful ingredients.

Advice on handling parents’ food causing sickness and identifying possible allergens or unsafe cooking practices.