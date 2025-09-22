Woman Is Convinced Her Parents Are Trying To Poison Her, Wonders Whether She’s Going Insane
There are few things more humbling than living with your parents as an adult when your culinary skills become a subject of intense debate. Every meal becomes a performance, complete with unsolicited critiques and a side of nostalgia.
But the family dinner table can also be a place of low-key food-centered power plays. There’s a certain pressure to eat what’s served, a silent contract of familial loyalty signed with every bite. For one woman, however, a lifetime of stomach problems and one glorious week of perfect digestive health led her to a horrifying suspicion: that her mother’s cooking wasn’t just bad, it was sabotage.
Chronic stomach problems can be a common qualm, but a runny tummy could be a sign of something much more sinister at play
One woman’s chronic stomach issues mysteriously vanished the moment she stopped eating her mother’s food
A chicken curry from her mother made her violently ill, but her parents suspiciously never took a single bite
Days later, the uneaten curry was still in the fridge, while her mom made a fresh batch just for them, adding fuel to the mistrust fire
She admits her parents like spicy food, but the level of her stomach issues was not adding up
She realized the sabotage wasn’t just limited to food; they were also purposely ruining her sleep
One young woman’s passion for cooking has turned her mother’s kitchen into a culinary warzone. Every time she tries to make a meal, her mom erupts in a fit of rage, screaming insults and calling her food terrible. This bizarre hostility is paired with another long-standing issue: the woman has suffered from chronic indigestion for most of her life, a problem she always assumed was just a personal health quirk.
The mystery of her perpetually upset stomach was finally solved during a week of glorious solitude when her parents were out of town. Cooking for herself, she experienced a digestive nirvana she describes as the best time on the porcelain throne. This epiphany led her to start avoiding all of her mother’s cooking. The result? Her stomach problems completely vanished.
Her suspicions were put to the ultimate test with a chicken curry her parents cooked together. Her dad was strangely insistent that she try it, and after she finally gave in, the inevitable happened: violent diarrhea the next morning. The most damning piece of evidence? When she went downstairs, she found the entire pot of curry completely untouched by her parents.
The evidence continued to mount, as days later, the original curry was still sitting in the fridge, while her mom made a brand-new one for themselves. The woman is now convinced this is a deliberate act of sabotage, a pattern that extends to them trying to ruin her sleep. Her suspicion has now morphed into genuine fear that they will start tampering with the food she buys for herself.
The parents’ behavior, particularly the mother’s rage and sabotage, aligns perfectly with the clinical description of narcissistic parenting. According to Dr. Nakpangi Thomas, narcissistic parents are “overly critical, controlling, and emotionally manipulative,” and they often “fear losing control and may resort to shaming or humiliating their children to maintain dominance.”
The mother’s fury when her daughter cooks is a classic example of this: she perceives her daughter’s independence in the kitchen as a threat and attacks her to reassert control. The constant feeling of “am I crazy?” is another classic from the narcissism handbook. By causing her physical distress and then acting innocent, the mother could keep her dependent and doubting her own reality.
The chronic gut issues the woman experiences could be a direct physical manifestation of this emotional abuse. Professor Giovanni Leonetti explains that stress-induced gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach lining caused by high levels of anxiety from factors like “emotional, family and health problems.”
This intense stress can increase the production of acidic digestive juices, leading to severe stomach upset. Her body isn’t just reacting to the food; it’s reacting to the toxic, high-stress environment her parents create.
What do you think? Do we have a case of “can’t handle the heat,” or is this mother truly trying to make life miserable for her offspring? Let us know your thoughts!
Commenters were horrified, validating her fears and warning her that she was in serious danger
Personally, I'd fly the coop and be done with that nonsense. HOWEVER, I would like to recount something that recently happened to me. I like making linguine, tossing in some butter, and a dusting of pepper on top. For *years* I have had stomach issues ranging from "upset" to "violent". I know I have a bunch of food intolerances, but there didn't seem to be any commonality that I could find. I mean, linguine/butter/pepper is about as insipid as it gets. As is cheese on toast. [continued]
I just happened to be walking around the supermarket and I noticed none of their own brand black pepper was on the shelf. That's weird, I can't imagine that selling like Covid bogroll. So I look around and see a sign that said it was recalled because of "Chemical contamination" and if you have any, to bring it in for a refund. So I brought in one full and one nearly empty that has done me for over a year. *Both* were listed in the affected lot numbers. [continued]Load More Replies...
Looking on the French government website, it turns out that what they mean by "Chemical contamination" was that it was incorrectly stored during harvesting and processing, wherever pepper comes from, and it is contaminated with aflatoxin. Which, if you Wiki it, is actually pretty bloody nasty stuff. Emphasis on the "toxin" part of the name. [continued]
While I still get wobbly gut if I do dumb things like eat a plate of broccoli ;), I have - thus far - not had anything blow up on me since getting rid of that pepper. I have a different brand of pepper, but to be honest I put some on my linguine, smelled the pepper smell, and immediately tossed the entire bowl in the bin and recooked it. Too soon, I think. Anyway, while I have a suspicion that the mother is doing this on purpose (not eating the curry is a dead giveaway), there is also the possibility that one of the ingredients may be contaminated. I *never* would have guessed that it was the pepper making me ill. It's not as if I even used that much, as it was just for a bit of flavour.
Side note: I have a shop loyalty card and they email me my till receipts. I'm actually kind of p!ssed that they didn't send me an email to say "You bought X on Y date, please be aware that it is subject to a recall because Z, blah blah". There ought to be a law that requires this to be done. They have my purchase history for years, they have my email address, just plug in the "was this recalled" to see if anything matches. It's, you know, the responsible thing to do.
Whatta story! I’m really glad you found out what was making you so sick, though I’m sorry it was aflatoxin. 😳 While I agree the grocery store should have informed you, if pharmacists can’t do it, then surely groceries can’t, either. I have a couple moderate-to-severe allergies and STILL am prescribed those substances, even with the ☠️ plastered in my records at the hospital, and the pharmacy! Yet it keeps happening that I’ll be prescribed something I’m allergic to and the pharmacy politely hands it to me. What the hell were all the ☠️ stickers for, then?!
Can someone explain what 'narc' means in this context, and what is an "nMom"? I thought the latter was a typo but is used in several different comments.
Narcissist.Load More Replies...
