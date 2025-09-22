Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Is Convinced Her Parents Are Trying To Poison Her, Wonders Whether She’s Going Insane
Young woman looking sick and upset while avoiding parents food at the dining table in a home setting
Family, Relationships

Woman Is Convinced Her Parents Are Trying To Poison Her, Wonders Whether She’s Going Insane

Open list comments 22
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

22

ADVERTISEMENT

There are few things more humbling than living with your parents as an adult when your culinary skills become a subject of intense debate. Every meal becomes a performance, complete with unsolicited critiques and a side of nostalgia.

But the family dinner table can also be a place of low-key food-centered power plays. There’s a certain pressure to eat what’s served, a silent contract of familial loyalty signed with every bite. For one woman, however, a lifetime of stomach problems and one glorious week of perfect digestive health led her to a horrifying suspicion: that her mother’s cooking wasn’t just bad, it was sabotage.

RELATED:

    Chronic stomach problems can be a common qualm, but a runny tummy could be a sign of something much more sinister at play

    Young woman looking sick and worried while refusing to eat parents' food, worried about being poisoned or getting ill.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photos)

    One woman’s chronic stomach issues mysteriously vanished the moment she stopped eating her mother’s food

    Text discussing a daughter wondering if her parents are poisoning her after eating their food makes her sick.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about daughter experiencing sickness from parents' food, causing worry about poisoning and health.

    A person reflecting on feeling sick from parents' food and finding relief when cooking their own meals alone.

    Young woman sitting on a couch looking sick and distressed, possibly affected by parents' food causing illness and anxiety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photos)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A chicken curry from her mother made her violently ill, but her parents suspiciously never took a single bite

    Text post about avoiding parents' food due to digestive issues and suspicion it's making daughter sick repeatedly.

    Text describing a daughter experiencing sickness after eating parents' food, wondering if they are poisoning her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text explaining confusion about allergies and food, highlighting parents' food possibly making daughter sick.

    Elderly woman preparing food in kitchen, highlighting parents' food causing daughter to feel sick and worried.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photos)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Days later, the uneaten curry was still in the fridge, while her mom made a fresh batch just for them, adding fuel to the mistrust fire

    Text describing feeling sabotaged and going crazy due to parents' food making daughter sick and causing distress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a plain white background stating a person must avoid anything their parents cook to prevent getting sick.

    Young woman sitting on the floor with head in hands, distressed and worried about parents' food making her sick.

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photos)

    She admits her parents like spicy food, but the level of her stomach issues was not adding up

    Woman looking distressed while holding her stomach, struggling with food from parents causing sickness and worry.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about daughter feeling sick from parents' food, wondering if they are poisoning her, showing concern and confusion.

    Text showing suspicion about parents' food making daughter sick and wondering if they are poisoning her.

    Text showing worry about parents' food causing stomach upset, reflecting fears of poisoning and health issues.

    Image credits: anonymous

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She realized the sabotage wasn’t just limited to food; they were also purposely ruining her sleep

    One young woman’s passion for cooking has turned her mother’s kitchen into a culinary warzone. Every time she tries to make a meal, her mom erupts in a fit of rage, screaming insults and calling her food terrible. This bizarre hostility is paired with another long-standing issue: the woman has suffered from chronic indigestion for most of her life, a problem she always assumed was just a personal health quirk.

    The mystery of her perpetually upset stomach was finally solved during a week of glorious solitude when her parents were out of town. Cooking for herself, she experienced a digestive nirvana she describes as the best time on the porcelain throne. This epiphany led her to start avoiding all of her mother’s cooking. The result? Her stomach problems completely vanished.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her suspicions were put to the ultimate test with a chicken curry her parents cooked together. Her dad was strangely insistent that she try it, and after she finally gave in, the inevitable happened: violent diarrhea the next morning. The most damning piece of evidence? When she went downstairs, she found the entire pot of curry completely untouched by her parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The evidence continued to mount, as days later, the original curry was still sitting in the fridge, while her mom made a brand-new one for themselves. The woman is now convinced this is a deliberate act of sabotage, a pattern that extends to them trying to ruin her sleep. Her suspicion has now morphed into genuine fear that they will start tampering with the food she buys for herself.

    Middle-aged parents enjoying food and drinks at a table while their daughter worries about getting sick from their meals.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photos)

    The parents’ behavior, particularly the mother’s rage and sabotage, aligns perfectly with the clinical description of narcissistic parenting. According to Dr. Nakpangi Thomas, narcissistic parents are “overly critical, controlling, and emotionally manipulative,” and they often “fear losing control and may resort to shaming or humiliating their children to maintain dominance.”

    The mother’s fury when her daughter cooks is a classic example of this: she perceives her daughter’s independence in the kitchen as a threat and attacks her to reassert control. The constant feeling of “am I crazy?” is another classic from the narcissism handbook. By causing her physical distress and then acting innocent, the mother could keep her dependent and doubting her own reality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The chronic gut issues the woman experiences could be a direct physical manifestation of this emotional abuse. Professor Giovanni Leonetti explains that stress-induced gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach lining caused by high levels of anxiety from factors like “emotional, family and health problems.”

    This intense stress can increase the production of acidic digestive juices, leading to severe stomach upset. Her body isn’t just reacting to the food; it’s reacting to the toxic, high-stress environment her parents create.

    What do you think? Do we have a case of “can’t handle the heat,” or is this mother truly trying to make life miserable for her offspring? Let us know your thoughts!

    Commenters were horrified, validating her fears and warning her that she was in serious danger

    Commenters discuss parents’ food causing sickness and doubts, highlighting struggles with cooking, confidence, and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user discussing parents' food making daughter sick and suggesting allergy tests and ingredient checks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text advice on setting silent alarms to detect if parents' food is poisoning daughter causing sickness and worry.

    Comment discussing parents’ food poisoning concerns causing daughter to feel sick and question their intentions online.

    Comment on parents' food making daughter sick, reflecting concerns about poisoning and family control issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online advice discussing parents' food making daughter sick and signs of possible poisoning or health impact.

    Reddit comments discussing parents' food making daughter sick, causing suspicion of intentional poisoning or contamination.

    Text message about mistrusting parents' food causing sickness, with concerns about possible poisoning and harmful ingredients.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Advice on handling parents’ food causing sickness and identifying possible allergens or unsafe cooking practices.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    22
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    22

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally, I'd fly the coop and be done with that nonsense. HOWEVER, I would like to recount something that recently happened to me. I like making linguine, tossing in some butter, and a dusting of pepper on top. For *years* I have had stomach issues ranging from "upset" to "violent". I know I have a bunch of food intolerances, but there didn't seem to be any commonality that I could find. I mean, linguine/butter/pepper is about as insipid as it gets. As is cheese on toast. [continued]

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just happened to be walking around the supermarket and I noticed none of their own brand black pepper was on the shelf. That's weird, I can't imagine that selling like Covid bogroll. So I look around and see a sign that said it was recalled because of "Chemical contamination" and if you have any, to bring it in for a refund. So I brought in one full and one nearly empty that has done me for over a year. *Both* were listed in the affected lot numbers. [continued]

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I would just move out. Problem solved.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pepperfelicity avatar
    pepperfelicity
    pepperfelicity
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally, I'd fly the coop and be done with that nonsense. HOWEVER, I would like to recount something that recently happened to me. I like making linguine, tossing in some butter, and a dusting of pepper on top. For *years* I have had stomach issues ranging from "upset" to "violent". I know I have a bunch of food intolerances, but there didn't seem to be any commonality that I could find. I mean, linguine/butter/pepper is about as insipid as it gets. As is cheese on toast. [continued]

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just happened to be walking around the supermarket and I noticed none of their own brand black pepper was on the shelf. That's weird, I can't imagine that selling like Covid bogroll. So I look around and see a sign that said it was recalled because of "Chemical contamination" and if you have any, to bring it in for a refund. So I brought in one full and one nearly empty that has done me for over a year. *Both* were listed in the affected lot numbers. [continued]

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    jennifercbowen avatar
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I would just move out. Problem solved.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pepperfelicity avatar
    pepperfelicity
    pepperfelicity
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT