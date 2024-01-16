Guy Chooses To Spend Valentine’s Day With Mom, Can’t Understand Why GF Is Furious

ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine’s is known in most places as the day to shower your romantic partner with love and attention, be it a fancy dinner or a handmade card (it’s the thought that counts, after all). That’s why it’s rarely celebrated with family members.

But after the unexpected death of his stepdad, this redditor had to choose whether to spend Valentine’s with his girlfriend or his mother. His decision left one of the two quite unhappy and the OP himself wondering if he was a jerk in the situation.

Parents might turn to their adult children for support in difficult times

Share icon

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

This man had to choose between his girlfriend and his grieving mother to spend Valentine’s with

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Engin Akyurt (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Old-Possession2612

The OP provided more details about the relationship with his mother in the comments

Fellow redditors believed he was a jerk in the situation in regards to his girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people, however, saw where the OP was coming from