“AITA For Spending My Son’s Lottery Winnings?”: Dad’s Story Splits The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting while managing the family’s money can be challenging, especially when your children are old enough to think that they know what’s best for them. They might end up choosing instant gratification over, say, saving for a college fund, long-term investing, and other boring but financially responsible things.

A dad turned to the internet for advice after a disagreement in his family on how he had used his son’s lottery winnings. He bought a round of lotto tickets for the entire family, and the one his son drew won a large sum of money. So, the dad secretly invested it, and it ended up paying off. However, people disagreed about what to do with the new, now even larger sum. Scroll down for the full story and to read the net’s divided opinions.

RELATED:

It’s questionable to give a teen a huge sum of money without any supervision

Lotto ticket with circled numbers representing lottery winnings in a story about spending son's lottery money.

Image credits: Iain Watson (not the actual photo)

So one father was second-guessing his choice to invest the money his son “won”

Text excerpt from a dad’s story about spending his son’s lottery winnings causing family tension and online debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about family discussing plans for their lottery winnings and saving money for college first.

Screenshot of a personal story about a dad spending his son’s lottery winnings on family needs and celebrations.

Father and son having a serious conversation indoors, illustrating a story about spending lottery winnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Julia M Cameron (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing dad spending $1k on gaming and a Disney World trip, related to son's lottery winnings debate.

Text discussing a dad spending his son’s lottery winnings on a car, insurance, and maintenance with family agreement.

Text excerpt discussing investing and spending son’s lottery winnings, highlighting financial decisions and family trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a dad’s plan for his son’s lottery winnings ahead of college, sparking debate online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man and woman arguing over documents at a table, illustrating a dad’s story about spending his son’s lottery winnings.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing a father's claim over $40k from his son's lottery winnings, sparking a debate online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a dad’s story debating spending his son’s lottery winnings and investing the money wisely.

Image credits: FinancialSecretary9

Man talking with family at home, illustrating a dad’s story about spending his son’s lottery winnings debate.

Working out who owns what in a family can be difficult



Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This story manages to cover a very interesting combination of ethical questions. First and foremost, how does ownership work in a family? Obviously, nearly anything a parent buys for a child is, legally, the parent’s property, since most kids don’t have their own income. This is doubly true for something like a lottery ticket, which only the purchasing adult could redeem in the first place.

This is perhaps why many did side with the dad. Having different family members scratch off the ticket is fun, but the author, who is legally an adult and bought it, has to be the one to pick up the money. Nevertheless, most parents tend to avoid playing the “Do you know who actually owns things?” card unless it’s absolutely necessary.

First and foremost, it can really drive a wedge between the child and the parent. It’s not like it’s the kid’s fault they don’t have income, and this just exacerbates the usual juvenile frustration with not having all the rights and privileges of an adult. As many parents know, it’s even worse when the child in question, like in this story, is a teen.

Group of graduates throwing mortarboards in the air celebrating, linked to story about spending son’s lottery winnings debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

A college fund is a big deal in the US



Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

On the other hand, there are some obvious and less obvious reasons for the father to hold on to most of the cash. First and foremost, a college fund is legitimately the main way many young adults avoid being in debt until much later in life. The average annual cost at a private institution in the US was $33,500 in 2017. This was seven years ago, so you can bet your bottom dollar that it’s higher now.

As shocking as it sounds, the entirety of these lottery winnings wouldn’t cover the entire four-year degree, depending on where this young man aimed to go. However, seeing as it’s been invested well, that money has been grown effectively. A college fund is no small deal; it can and will give this young adult a head start in life, which he will only truly understand when discussing people’s college debt a decade later and realizing how lucky he was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two young boys sitting on a wooden floor, pulling a teddy bear from opposite sides, symbolizing a conflict or dispute.

All in all, this money can be a teaching moment for the son



Image credits: Vika Glitter (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a “hidden” downside to just handing over the money. The dad has more than one kid. Anyone with siblings will be well aware that your brother or sister winning the lottery might be the worst thing possible. The jealousy, FOMO, gloating, etc., might cause a lot of inter-familial strain that the author was quite clever about avoiding. Indeed, by spending some of it upfront, he negated the usual downside of investing, the lack of instant gratification.

Of course, the real question is what he should have done with the earnings from investing it. All in all, holding on to them is by no means bad. He quite generously offered to manage the money for his son for free, something that he will struggle to find later in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user explains managing son's lottery winnings as a family emergency fund, ensuring money is available but not spent freely.

The dad answered some questions in the comments section



Reddit conversation discussing fairness and agreements about spending son’s lottery winnings and investment decisions.

Text excerpt from a story about a dad spending his son’s lottery winnings and family financial decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a father explaining his decision about spending his son’s lottery winnings and financial agreement.

A few readers sided with the father

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fairness in spending son’s lottery winnings by a dad in a family dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing spending a son’s lottery winnings and family support opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a dad’s story about spending his son’s lottery winnings, sparking debate online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing investing a son’s lottery winnings responsibly in a college fund debate.

Comment discussing fairness of a dad spending his son’s lottery winnings and implications of buying lottery tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum discussing a dad’s conflict over spending his son’s lottery winnings, causing debate online.

Text post discussing a dad’s controversial decision to spend his son’s lottery winnings and the internet reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating the fairness of spending a son’s lottery winnings in a heated online discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing spending son’s lottery winnings and the ethics involved in the situation.

Reddit comment criticizing a dad for spending his son’s lottery winnings and keeping the interest to himself.

Comment discussing a dad spending his son’s lottery winnings, sparking a heated internet debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing opinions on spending a son’s lottery winnings in a family dispute.

Screenshot of a forum post debating the ethics of spending a son’s lottery winnings and legal versus moral ownership.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating if a dad is wrong for spending his son’s lottery winnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment criticizing dad for spending son’s lottery winnings without communication, causing family conflict online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing fairness of spending and managing son’s lottery winnings in a family dispute.