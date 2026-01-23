“AITA For Spending My Son’s Lottery Winnings?”: Dad’s Story Splits The Internet

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Parenting while managing the family’s money can be challenging, especially when your children are old enough to think that they know what’s best for them. They might end up choosing instant gratification over, say, saving for a college fund, long-term investing, and other boring but financially responsible things.
A dad turned to the internet for advice after a disagreement in his family on how he had used his son’s lottery winnings. He bought a round of lotto tickets for the entire family, and the one his son drew won a large sum of money. So, the dad secretly invested it, and it ended up paying off. However, people disagreed about what to do with the new, now even larger sum. Scroll down for the full story and to read the net’s divided opinions.
RELATED:
It’s questionable to give a teen a huge sum of money without any supervision
Lotto ticket with circled numbers representing lottery winnings in a story about spending son's lottery money.
This story manages to cover a very interesting combination of ethical questions. First and foremost, how does ownership work in a family? Obviously, nearly anything a parent buys for a child is, legally, the parent’s property, since most kids don’t have their own income. This is doubly true for something like a lottery ticket, which only the purchasing adult could redeem in the first place.
This is perhaps why many did side with the dad. Having different family members scratch off the ticket is fun, but the author, who is legally an adult and bought it, has to be the one to pick up the money. Nevertheless, most parents tend to avoid playing the “Do you know who actually owns things?” card unless it’s absolutely necessary.
First and foremost, it can really drive a wedge between the child and the parent. It’s not like it’s the kid’s fault they don’t have income, and this just exacerbates the usual juvenile frustration with not having all the rights and privileges of an adult. As many parents know, it’s even worse when the child in question, like in this story, is a teen.
Group of graduates throwing mortarboards in the air celebrating, linked to story about spending son’s lottery winnings debate.
On the other hand, there are some obvious and less obvious reasons for the father to hold on to most of the cash. First and foremost, a college fund is legitimately the main way many young adults avoid being in debt until much later in life. The average annual cost at a private institution in the US was $33,500 in 2017. This was seven years ago, so you can bet your bottom dollar that it’s higher now.
As shocking as it sounds, the entirety of these lottery winnings wouldn’t cover the entire four-year degree, depending on where this young man aimed to go. However, seeing as it’s been invested well, that money has been grown effectively. A college fund is no small deal; it can and will give this young adult a head start in life, which he will only truly understand when discussing people’s college debt a decade later and realizing how lucky he was.
ADVERTISEMENT
Two young boys sitting on a wooden floor, pulling a teddy bear from opposite sides, symbolizing a conflict or dispute.
All in all, this money can be a teaching moment for the son
There is also a “hidden” downside to just handing over the money. The dad has more than one kid. Anyone with siblings will be well aware that your brother or sister winning the lottery might be the worst thing possible. The jealousy, FOMO, gloating, etc., might cause a lot of inter-familial strain that the author was quite clever about avoiding. Indeed, by spending some of it upfront, he negated the usual downside of investing, the lack of instant gratification.
Of course, the real question is what he should have done with the earnings from investing it. All in all, holding on to them is by no means bad. He quite generously offered to manage the money for his son for free, something that he will struggle to find later in life.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit user explains managing son's lottery winnings as a family emergency fund, ensuring money is available but not spent freely.
The dad answered some questions in the comments section
Reddit conversation discussing fairness and agreements about spending son’s lottery winnings and investment decisions.
Text excerpt from a story about a dad spending his son’s lottery winnings and family financial decisions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt showing a father explaining his decision about spending his son’s lottery winnings and financial agreement.
A few readers sided with the father
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing fairness in spending son’s lottery winnings by a dad in a family dispute.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing spending a son’s lottery winnings and family support opinions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a dad’s story about spending his son’s lottery winnings, sparking debate online.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing investing a son’s lottery winnings responsibly in a college fund debate.
Comment discussing fairness of a dad spending his son’s lottery winnings and implications of buying lottery tickets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on a forum discussing a dad’s conflict over spending his son’s lottery winnings, causing debate online.
Some thought he was in the wrong
Text post discussing a dad’s controversial decision to spend his son’s lottery winnings and the internet reaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating the fairness of spending a son’s lottery winnings in a heated online discussion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing spending son’s lottery winnings and the ethics involved in the situation.
Reddit comment criticizing a dad for spending his son’s lottery winnings and keeping the interest to himself.
Comment discussing a dad spending his son’s lottery winnings, sparking a heated internet debate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing opinions on spending a son’s lottery winnings in a family dispute.
Screenshot of a forum post debating the ethics of spending a son’s lottery winnings and legal versus moral ownership.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating if a dad is wrong for spending his son’s lottery winnings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit comment criticizing dad for spending son’s lottery winnings without communication, causing family conflict online.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing fairness of spending and managing son’s lottery winnings in a family dispute.
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
-2
1