Guy Learns That His Girlfriend Is A Landlord, Demands Half Of Her Profits
Woman with glasses talking animatedly to a man, illustrating a conversation about landlord profits.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Learns That His Girlfriend Is A Landlord, Demands Half Of Her Profits

7

-1

7

Honesty and transparency are key parts of any happy and healthy relationship. After all, it’s doubtful that you can build a meaningful life together if you don’t share your thoughts, feelings, and past experiences with each other. But sometimes, your partner can react to the truth in very toxic ways, and it can make you question the entire relationship.

Internet user u/CapableEmergency5154 opened up to the AITA community about a massive fight that broke out between her and her now-ex-boyfriend after he found out that she’s a landlord. Upon learning this, he showed his true colors and demanded a cut of the money she earns. You’ll find the full story below.

    Financial incompatibility is a common problem among romantic partners

    Couple having a tense conversation on couch as guy learns his girlfriend is a landlord and demands half of profits

    Image credits: nebojsa_ki (not the actual photo)

    But, sadly, this woman learned about it the hard way

    Text excerpt from a story about a girlfriend being a landlord and the boyfriend demanding half of her rental profits.

    Text excerpt about a landlord renting out part of her house while her boyfriend lives upstairs and their financial arrangement.

    Text from a girlfriend explaining she owns the building but lets others assume she is a renter, sharing profits equally.

    Text explaining landlord and renter dynamics, focusing on the role of the landlord in property ownership and rental.

    Text excerpt from a story about a landlord and tenant resolving a freezer repair issue with the boyfriend involved.

    Text excerpt showing a girlfriend explaining landlord responsibilities to her boyfriend about property costs and profits.

    Text excerpt showing a girlfriend revealing she is a landlord, sparking conflict over sharing property profits.

    Couple in a heated argument at home as guy learns his girlfriend is a landlord and demands half of her profits.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing a man upset after learning his girlfriend is a landlord and demands half of her profits.

    Text excerpt about a landlord charging rent and dealing with demands for half of rental profits from a partner.

    Text message expressing regret over not telling boyfriend about being a landlord, causing him to stop responding.

    Text post about unexpected situation with landlord girlfriend, discussing advice, support, and planned updates.

    Text message discussing safety concerns after a boyfriend learns his girlfriend is a landlord and demands half of her profits.

    Image credits: CapableEmergency5154

    After her story went viral, the woman promised to share an update on the situation and joined the discussion in the comments

    Reddit discussion showing a guy learning his girlfriend is a landlord and demanding half of her rental profits.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy demanding half of his girlfriend’s landlord profits after learning she owns a building.

    Reddit comment discussing a guy demanding half the profits after learning his girlfriend is a landlord.

    Comment discussing a guy demanding half of his girlfriend's landlord profits after learning about her rental income.

    Comment from STLBluesFanMom about a man demanding half of his landlord girlfriend’s rental profits after learning she owns properties.

    Comment discussing a landlord relationship conflict where a man demands half of rental income despite living rent free.

    Eventually, she delivered on her promise

    Young couple having a tense discussion indoors, highlighting landlord and profit sharing conflict in a modern setting.

    Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)

    Text post update about breaking up after learning about girlfriend being a landlord and his demands for half of her profits.

    Text excerpt showing a nervous girlfriend planning how to tell her boyfriend she is a landlord and his reaction.

    Text excerpt describing a confrontation at home involving a boyfriend, girlfriend, and her father about landlord profits.

    Text excerpt from a conversation about relationship talks after learning about girlfriend being a landlord and profit sharing.

    Text on white background showing a conversation about a boyfriend learning his girlfriend is a landlord and demanding half her profits.

    Man questions girlfriend about landlord profits, demanding half despite her property rental intentions.

    Text conversation about a landlord renting out property, discussing money and demands for rental profit sharing.

    Man's feet walking on pavement casting shadow, representing guy learns girlfriend is landlord and demands profits.

    Image credits: Khoa Võ (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a tense breakup involving a boyfriend demanding money and a landlord girlfriend involved in profits and conflict.

    Text from a rushed and stressful conversation where a guy reacts to learning his girlfriend is a landlord and demands half her profits.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining her safety after her ex-boyfriend lost access to her property as a landlord.

    Image credits: CapableEmergency5154

    You don’t become open with your partner overnight

    Young man in blue shirt looking thoughtfully through window blinds, contemplating landlord profits and relationship demands.

    Image credits: Ethan Sykes/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Gabrielle Applebury, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist with specialties in areas such as trauma and communication, says that people usually start sharing more detailed personal information after they decide to stop dating others.

    “This typically occurs after at least a few months of consistently dating each other when there is a high level of emotional closeness, openness to being vulnerable with each other, and support,” Applebury explains.

    As with many things, there’s no one right formula, but couples in an exclusive relationship can take the initiative to have serious discussions about finances (things like salaries, debts, and whether they are a spender or a saver) when they begin to move forward to bigger milestones, such as a bigger vacation or even living together.

    So the fact that the internet user’s ex expected that she would have shared that she’s a landlord before finding out the way he did isn’t that unreasonable.

    Plus, a 2020 survey found that 64% of couples admit to being “financially incompatible” with their partners, with different philosophies about spending, saving, and investing their money, which can lead to so-called financial infidelity (an act that 45% of committed adults admitted they’re guilty of).

    But throwing accusations and then demanding half of her rental income is no way to deal with these disagreements.

    Instead, a healthy way to kickstart such talks, according to Applebury, can be buying a shared item and discussing who will pay how much and why, planning and throwing a dinner party together, shopping for a friend’s wedding or birthday gift, and so on.

    People started coming up with advice and suggestions for the woman

    Comment expressing concern over a boyfriend demanding half of his landlord girlfriend’s rental profits despite not contributing.

    Comment discussing a guy learning his girlfriend is a landlord and the conflict over demanding half of her profits.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a controlling ex in a conversation about a landlord girlfriend and profit demands.

    Comment advising to avoid a man retrieving belongings, suggesting changing locks and involving a family member.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a guy who learns his girlfriend is a landlord and demands half her profits.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing landlord security and key copying concerns in rental property management.

    Breakup
    relationship

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So he moved in with her without ever raising the money of contributing to the rent of her place (since he didn't know she owned the building). What a sad little grifter.

    4
    4points
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And apparently, no one who owns property should profit from it! He’s not just a sad little grifter, but a truly deranged jerk incapable of rational thought. “Prove you’re not a greedy landlord by giving away half the money you get to ME” is one of the silliest things I’ve ever seen someone in a relationship demand!

    3
    3points
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agree with the post that says "get the locks redone". It might be unnecessary, but you never know with morons like that. And gotta love how it's so awful for her to be a landlord but suddenly okay if he gets half the income? Ol' mate deserves to get kicked to the curb. What a scunge-bucket.

    2
    2points
    reply
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Together for 6 months, he moved in 3 months ago". I hope she learned from this. Dear Pandas, don't do that.

    1
    1point
    reply
