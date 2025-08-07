Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman On A 12-Month Hiatus From Work, Expects More Money Than The £150/Week That Husband Gives
Woman on a 12-month hiatus from work counting money with a confident expression indoors.
Economy & Labor, Society

Woman On A 12-Month Hiatus From Work, Expects More Money Than The £150/Week That Husband Gives

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at the economy these days, just thinking about taking a break from my job gives me the heebie-jeebies. Although if I ever do consider it, it wouldn’t be without tons of savings because I hate being dependent on someone.

Alas, not everyone feels the same way—for instance, the original poster (OP), who is on a 12-month hiatus. Her partner even gives her £150 to spend every week. However, she’s not really happy with this amount and even called the fellow stingy, but when she vented online, here’s how folks gave her a reality check!

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    With inflation eating up the world, some people spend wisely, but some still love to splurge

    Image credits: lazy_bear / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster is on a 12-month break from work, so she’s happy that she can look after their toddler rather than send him to nursery

    Text excerpt about a woman on a 12-month hiatus from work expecting more financial support than £150 per week from her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman on 12-month hiatus from work expects more money than the £150 per week husband gives for activities and expenses.

    Image credits: Tupaas

    Image credits: ansiia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Every week, her partner gives her £150 to spend on herself and the toddler, which pays for fun play and lunches out, among other things

    Text excerpt about a woman on a 12-month hiatus from work relying on husband’s £150 weekly support for bills.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a woman on a 12-month hiatus from work discussing financial expectations from her husband.

    Image credits: Tupaas

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: evtyshok / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, she thinks that her partner is being stingy as he’s a high earner who gets a little over £100K annually

    Woman on a 12-month hiatus from work discusses financial challenges with £150 weekly allowance from husband.

    Text expressing frustration from a woman on a 12-month hiatus from work about financial support from her high-earning husband.

    Image credits: Tupaas

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster wants to ask him for £50 more, as it’s tough spending the whole day with a toddler, but feels he won’t like it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In today’s story, netizens served as good Samaritans, teaching a valuable lesson to OP after she vented online. The thing is, she is on a career break for 12 months, so she decided to look after her son, rather than send him to nursery. Since she is not earning, her partner provides £150 per week for her to spend on herself and their toddler.

    She generally spends it on soft play, lunches out, and toys, among other things. Also, her partner is the one covering the mortgage and bills at the moment, but he’s also happy that their son is not in the nursery since she is there to take care of him. However, dear readers, she thinks that since he also agreed to her taking a break, the money he is giving is not fair.

    In fact, OP feels that he should add £50 more and even called him “stingy,” since everything is so expensive these days. She tells us that her partner is a high earner with a little over £100K per year, but he might not like it if she asks him for more money. This is what is bothering her so much because she feels exhausted when she’s with a toddler for the whole day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When she voiced her frustration online, little did she know that she would start a heated debate among netizens. Most of them were shocked that she thinks £150 is not enough for a week for herself and a toddler, considering it’s “fun money” and not something she has to use as a fee or something every day. 

    Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The thing is, the average salary in the UK is £1,950 per month, and folks said that she is getting £650 per month for luxurious spending. Some folks also said that they don’t even earn that much, and she was living in a bubble for splurging so much on things that she could avoid. They felt that eating out and buying coffee every day seemed quite unnecessary.

    Some advised that she could take home-cooked food with her sometimes, instead of whining about the “lack of money.” Some also suggested that she needed to budget her money properly and only spend when it’s necessary. The average cost of living in the UK is $2,390, and netizens pointed out that her partner was covering it for the whole family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Besides, he was also paying the mortgage and giving her a weekly allowance, so they felt she shouldn’t burden him by asking for more money. However, there were also a few people who agreed with OP that £150 was rather a little considering she was looking after the toddler full-time. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The average cost of childcare in the UK is over £220, and these people argued that he should indeed pay her at least £50 more. They also claimed that she might be doing all the housework if he is working, so she deserves more money. However, the poster didn’t really mention anything about housework, so we can’t say for sure.

    Which side of this debate would you support? We would love to hear your thoughts, so leave them in the comments below!

    Netizens were divided, as many felt that £150 per week was a lot of money, but a few argued that childcare requires more money

    Comment on woman on a 12-month hiatus from work expecting more money than the weekly amount husband gives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman on a 12-month hiatus from work expecting more money than husband’s £150 weekly allowance in text discussion.

    Commenter discussing a woman on a 12-month hiatus from work expecting more money than the £150 per week from her husband.

    Comment about woman on a 12-month hiatus from work expecting more money than £150 weekly from husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman on a 12-month hiatus from work discussing financial expectations beyond husband's weekly £150 allowance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman on a 12-month hiatus from work expecting more money than the £150/week husband gives.

    Comment discussing a woman on a 12-month work hiatus expecting more money than the £150 per week her husband provides.

    Alt text: Woman on a 12-month hiatus from work discussing expectations of financial support beyond £150 per week from husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman on a 12-month hiatus from work, expecting more money than the £150 weekly allowance from husband at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman on a 12-month hiatus from work expecting more money than the £150 weekly allowance.

    Text post about managing soft play outings and budgeting during a 12-month hiatus from work expecting more than £150 weekly.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Money
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    0

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT