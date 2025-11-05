Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Plan To Use $3k From 16YO's College Fund For Cat's Surgery, Shocked When Teen Refuses
Gray cat on veterinary exam table with vet in blue scrubs and gloves during surgery consultation session
Family, Relationships

Parents Plan To Use $3k From 16YO's College Fund For Cat's Surgery, Shocked When Teen Refuses

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
A teen’s college fund is a hazy, far-off treasure chest that represents their future, their dreams, and their freedom from crushing student debt. It might not even be enough to give you a full ride but even a drop in the bucket will help. Rightfully, you assume it’s protected by a fortress of good intentions and fiscal responsibility.

But what happens when the dragon guarding that treasure is… the family cat? For one teen, a ball of ribbon just became the most expensive school supply they never wanted when their parents chose the cat’s life over tertiary education.

More info: Reddit

    A college fund is a sacred promise for a child’s future, but that promise can be fragile

    Veterinarian in blue scrubs examining a grey cat on a table while another staff member holds a clipboard in a clinic.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When one family cat needed a $3,000 emergency surgery, a teen’s college fund was on the line

    Text post about a teen refusing parents' plan to use $3k from college fund for cat's surgery, expressing heartbroken feelings.

    Text from a 16-year-old explaining plans for college fund and parents wanting to use money for cat surgery, teen refuses.

    Teen refusing parents using college fund for cat surgery, highlighting conflict over $3k saved for education.

    Person in graduation gown holding piggy bank with graduation cap, symbolizing college fund and savings.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The teen suggested putting the cat down, a cold but logical solution that horrified their parents

    Text on a white background reads about parents usually spending a maximum of $100 every 2-3 months from a college fund.

    Text excerpt about a cat surgery costing $3,000 and parents planning to use teen’s college fund for it.

    Text image showing a teen refusing parents' plan to use $3k from their college fund for cat surgery.

    Tabby cat playing with pink ribbons, highlighting a story about parents planning to use teen's college fund for cat surgery.

    Image credits: AI Generated Image / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The parents ignored their child’s pleas and used the college fund to pay for the surgery anyway

    Text of a teen explaining disagreement with parents over using college fund for cat surgery, highlighting refusal and family argument.

    Text post expressing frustration over family conflict after parents planned to use teen's college fund for cat surgery.

    Image credits: aitatraw

    Now, the teen is heartbroken, refusing to speak to them, and feels their future was stolen

    A 16-year-old had a deal with their parents that they would save up to fund the teen’s first 2 years of college. This fund, however, was less of a Fort Knox-style vault and more of a community piggy bank, with the parents frequently making small withdrawals. The teen had to constantly remind them that this money was supposed to be for their future, a recurring annoyance that was about to escalate into a full-blown crisis.

    The crisis arrived in the form of a cat, a ball of ribbon, and a vet bill for $3,000. Faced with this massive, unexpected expense, the teen made a cold, hard calculation: as much as they loved the cat, they were not spending that kind of money, especially not from their college fund. They suggested the family would have to put the cat down.

    This suggestion went over about as well as you’d expect. Their mother looked at them in “disgust,” a huge argument erupted, and in the end, the parents did exactly what the teen had forbidden: they raided the college fund to save the cat, confirming the teen’s long-held fear that the money was never truly theirs.

    Now, the teen is “heartbroken,” has been crying for three days straight, and is giving their parents the silent treatment. They’re left feeling betrayed, their future sacrificed for a feline who couldn’t resist a festive snack. They’re now asking the internet if they’re the jerk for being furious that their parents chose the cat over their college education.

    Teen refuses parents plan to use college fund for cat's surgery during a tense conversation on the living room couch.

    Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The parents’ decision to spend $3,000 on a vet bill places them in an incredibly common but agonizing position for pet owners. The high cost of emergency veterinary care often forces families into what is known as “economic euthanasia,” as the Treasured Pets Foundation explains. They note that 66% of pet euthanasia cases are financially driven.

    A crucial and often misunderstood aspect of this conflict is the legal ownership of the money. Unless the college fund was set up in a formal custodial account (like a UTMA or UGMA), the money legally belongs to the parents, not the child, explains Investopedia.

    While they may have earmarked it for their child’s education, they are generally free to use it as they see fit. The teen’s righteous fury is based on a moral promise, but the parents’ actions, while a betrayal of that promise, were likely not illegal. That means that the most significant damage here is not financial, but emotional.

    The parents’ decision, especially after their child explicitly begged them not to, sends a devastating message: the family pet’s immediate needs are a higher priority than their child’s long-term future. It’s a profound breach of trust that can make a child feel devalued and insecure, confirming their fear that their future is not a priority, which is a far more difficult problem to fix than a drained bank account.

    Do you think the teen is overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments!

    The internet was fiercely divided, sparking a huge debate over pets, promises, and parental responsibility

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents using $3k from 16YO's college fund for cat's surgery and teen's refusal.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing spending $3k from a college fund on a cat's surgery and teen refusal.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing parents for planning to use teen’s college fund for cat’s surgery, highlighting entitlement.

    Reddit comment discussing parents using 16YO's college fund for cat surgery and teen refusing to share savings.

    Comment discussing a teen refusing parents’ plan to use $3k from college fund for the cat’s surgery.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents using a 16YO's college fund for cat surgery and the teen's reaction.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents planning to use 16-year-old's college fund for cat surgery and teen's refusal.

    Reddit comment discussing parents using 16YO's college fund for cat surgery and teen's refusal reaction.

    Parents planning to use $3k from 16-year-old's college fund for cat surgery, teen refuses, causing family shock and conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents using a teen's college fund for cat surgery and the teen’s refusal.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents using a teen’s $3k college fund for their cat’s surgery.

    Comment discussing parents planning to use teen's college fund for cat surgery, and teen refusing the plan.

    College fund
    pets
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That $3,000 wasn't needed for college right that moment. They have 2 years to earn it back. Also just because they promised to pay the first two years doesn't mean they have to have two years worth of tuition before he leaves for college. They can save for the second year while he's attending freshman year or take out their own loan. However, the bottom line is circumstances change, unforseen events happen, and no one is actually owed tuition money.

    Katarzyna Drozd
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Another one that does not deserve to be a pet owner. Btw parents are a.s.s.h.o.l.e.s. They promised a college fund so it's their responsibility to save money for the fund. Money spend for cat surgery changes nothing in this aspect, because 3000 dollars is laughable amount in the perspective of college fund cost. Irresponsible parents, OP with no empathy. Poor cat. They don't deserve him.

