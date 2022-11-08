Behind every photo, there is a story. So in these images below, let us tell you a story about mangroves and their importance to our ecosystems.

During the annual Mangrove Photography Awards, photographers all over the world are encouraged to participate by showcasing and uncovering the secret worlds of mangroves.

It is a great opportunity to put mangroves in the spotlight and have a way to observe the value that they provide to our ecosystems. As written on the Nasa earth observatory page: "Mangrove forests are typically made up of trees, shrubs, and palms that have adapted to the harsh conditions and they are fertile nurseries for many marine species, and also serve as the first line of defense against hurricanes and tsunamis by dissipating wave and wind energy."

The aim of the Mangrove Action Project is to illustrate the importance and diversity of life in our coastal forests and engage audiences in mangrove issues and stories whilst inspiring people to take conservation action.

