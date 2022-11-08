Behind every photo, there is a story. So in these images below, let us tell you a story about mangroves and their importance to our ecosystems.

During the annual Mangrove Photography Awards, photographers all over the world are encouraged to participate by showcasing and uncovering the secret worlds of mangroves.

It is a great opportunity to put mangroves in the spotlight and have a way to observe the value that they provide to our ecosystems. As written on the Nasa earth observatory page: "Mangrove forests are typically made up of trees, shrubs, and palms that have adapted to the harsh conditions and they are fertile nurseries for many marine species, and also serve as the first line of defense against hurricanes and tsunamis by dissipating wave and wind energy."

The aim of the Mangrove Action Project is to illustrate the importance and diversity of life in our coastal forests and engage audiences in mangrove issues and stories whilst inspiring people to take conservation action.

More info: photography.mangroveactionproject.org

#1

Winner Of Mangroves And Underwater: Blue Crab - Martin Broen, Mexico

Underwater crab rave!

#2

Winner Of Mangroves And Humans: Honey Hunters - Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, Bangladesh

'Honey Hunters' collect wild honey deep in the mangroves of the Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world. This ancient traditional event takes place every year during March and April, following the raw rhythms of nature.

This extraordinary relationship between the Moulis ‘honey hunters’ and the mangrove forest is unique and in danger of disappearing. Both recent human development in the area and the climate crisis, in particular the rise in sea levels, are threatening the ecology of the Sundarbans and with it, the way of life of the Moulis people.

#3

Tree Of Life - Amar Habeeb, Uae

Most of the mangroves found along UAE’s coastline are found in Abu Dhabi, acting as a “green lung” for the city. Patterns resembling a tree-like structure were spotted in the mangroves.

Gorgeous!

#4

Winner Of Mangroves And Landscape: Walakiri Dancing Trees - Loïc Dupuis, Indonesia

The sun rises along the peaceful beaches of East Sumba in Indonesia. “I wanted to capture the beauty and fragility of this unique wonder. We need to protect and visit places like this with great care, so future generations can also enjoy them.”

surreal!

#5

Photo Of The Year: Guardian Of The Mangroves - Tanya Houppermans, Cuba

‘‘Guardian of the Mangroves’ captures an intimate moment when a curious American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus) swam right up to Tanya Houppermans, and allowed her into its world of luscious mangroves at Gardens of the Queen (Jardines De La Reina).” 

Gardens of the Queen is an archipelago off the coast of Cuba, that has been strictly protected since 1996, and is one of the most untouched marine ecosystems in the world.

“The healthy population of American crocodiles is down to the pristine condition of the mangroves and I wanted to capture close-ups of this gentle giant in its natural habitat. I hope this image can illustrate that protecting areas like this is so critical.”

#6

Winner Of Mangroves And Underwater: At The Edge - Jillian E. Morris, Bahamas

#7

Foraging Bottlenose Dolphins - Mark Ian Cook, Us

#8

Winner Of Mangroves And Stories: Mangrove Restoration Project In Bonaire - Lorenzo Mittiga, Netherlands Antilles

#9

The Fisherman - Yusuf Bin Madi, Malaysia

A local fisherman casting his net in the mangroves after sunrise.

#10

Winner Of Mangroves And Wildlife: Colhereiro - Priscila Forone, Brazil

#11

French Grunts - Lorenzo Mittiga, Netherlands Antilles

#12

Living Fossil - Fernando Constantino Martinez Belmar, Mexico

#13

Winner Of Mangroves And Conservation: New Normal - Kei Miyamoto, Indonesia

#14

Winner Of Mangroves And Conservation: Mangroves vs. Plastics - Srikanth Mannepuri, India

#15

Mangrove Tourism - Janos Leo G. Andanar, Philippines

Boats dock on the edge of Del Carmen waiting to take tourists into the protected and preserved mangroves of Siargao Island.

At least if there is tourism, people will do more to preserve the mangroves - the people that live off tourism, and the tourists hopefully as well.

#16

Behind The City - Shyjith Kannur, Uae

The Jubail Mangrove Park offers an escape from Abu Dhabi’s hustle and bustle, and encourages visitors to explore the mangrove haven for species native to the area.

#17

To Be Continuing - Alex Cao, Vietnam

Mangrove beds are planted in rows in Bau Ca Cai, Quang Ngai province, in an attempt to improve the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities to the effects of climate change.

#18

Flying Crocodile - Alvaro Herrero Lopez-Bletran, Mexico

#19

Source Of Little Water - Meharab Hossain, Bangladesh

#20

Winner Of Mangroves And Landscapes: Dreamlife Of Mangroves - Melodi Roberts, USA

Reflections at dawn on the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Florida. "The refuge became a place for me to satisfy a need for quiet and peace where language and reason fall away, and the mind settles into a stillness and opens to a connection with all things."

#21

There Is Hope In The Trash - Rodrigo Silva Campanario, Brazil

A local fisherman, Paulo Silva, collects waste from the mangroves in the Bay of Guanabara. NGO Guardians of the Sea have helped to clean up over 11 tons of garbage in these coastal forests.

#22

Firebolt - Jahid Apu, Bangladesh

The frequency of extreme weather events including lightning strikes is increasing every year in the Sundarbans mangrove forest in Bangladesh.

#23

Humedal Amarillo - Humberto Bahena Basave, Mexico

Coastal lagoons, islands, and extensive mangrove swamps are found in the beautiful Chetumal Bay, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

#24

#25

Winner Of Mangroves And Wildlife: Take Off - Jayakumar Mn, Uae

#26

A Local Woman Plants Mangrove Saplings - Sankhadeep Banerjee, India

A local woman plants mangrove saplings as part of a mangrove tree plantation program, at Gosaba, in the Sundarbans, on 26 July 2021, International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems.

#27

Mangrove Dweller - Joe Daniels, Mauritius

#28

Double Fish - Emanuelle Biggy, Malaysia

#29

Attack Of Caterpillars - Christophe Mason Parker, Seychelles

Looks a bit like a skull.

#30

Dark Night - Jennifer Goddard, Cayman Islands

#31

Flamingo - Lorenzo Mittiga, Netherlands Antilles

#32

Winner Of Young Mangrove Photographer Of The Year: Healthy Ecosystem - Fakhrizal Setiawan, Indonesia

#33

Winner Of Young Mangrove Photographer Of The Year: Destruction Of Mangroves - Katta Devi Sri Kalyan, India

#34

Livelihood - Rajesh Dhar, India

A fisherman casts his net in the river Matla in Canning during the low tide. Around 600,000 people are dependent in various ways on the Sundarbans’ resources, such as fish, crabs, honey, and nipa palm, or golpata (Nypa fruticans), for their livelihood.

#35

Mekong Changes - Hoang The Nhiem, Vietnam

Remnants of mangroves remain along the shores of Bac Lieu, having been replaced by shrimp farms and wind power turbines.

#36

Mangroves Aerial- Mohamed Muha, Maldives

This aerial illustrates how changes in conditions, such as wave heights and direction, storm strength, and salt content, are affecting the health of mangrove forests.

#37

Different Perspective - Hamid Rad, Indonesia

#38

Desert Of Life - Miguel Diaz Perez, Mexico

#39

#40

#41

Winner Of Mangroves And Humans: Living In A White Mangrove - Alex Cao, Vietnam

A local fisherman casts his net in the white-flowered mangroves (Lumnitzera racemosa) of Bau Ca Cai, an area allocated to local people to protect. Alex Cao wrote: "I took this photo in late autumn when the trees had lost their leaves, highlighting the connection between vulnerable communities and nature."

#42

An Underwater Forest - Marcelo Johan Ogata, Indonesia

#43

I'm Sure That The Ground Is There Somewhere - Steve Paton, Panama

#44

Suppression - Enrico Marone, Brazil

#45

#46

#47

