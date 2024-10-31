Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Time To Test Your Musical Memory With Our ‘Guess The Soundtrack’ Trivia
Entertainment

Time To Test Your Musical Memory With Our ‘Guess The Soundtrack’ Trivia

Swee Chand
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the ultimate movie soundtrack trivia challenge!

In this quiz, you’ll be tested on your knowledge of iconic songs from beloved films. With 20 questions to answer, it’s time to see if you can name the movies behind these unforgettable soundtracks.

Whether you’re a casual viewer or a devoted cinephile, let’s find out how well you know your movie music!

Ready? Let’s dive in!

Time To Test Your Musical Memory With Our ‘Guess The Soundtrack’ Trivia

The Ringer

Ic_chat

Progress:

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Thanks! Check out the results:

Quiz icon

View alternative results:

Quiz icon

Ic_score

/

0

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

Swee Chand

Swee Chand

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello! I’m Swee, a passionate and award-winning creative with a love for storytelling. My journey has been shaped by a deep curiosity and a flair for bringing ideas to life across various mediums.

Read less »
Swee Chand

Swee Chand

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hello! I’m Swee, a passionate and award-winning creative with a love for storytelling. My journey has been shaped by a deep curiosity and a flair for bringing ideas to life across various mediums.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda